Clear

Texas sheriff's office releases video showing in-custody death of Marvin Scott III

Texas sheriff's office releases video showing in-custody death of Marvin Scott III

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney and Amir Vera, CNN

The Collin County Sheriff's office in Texas has released 41 minutes of jail security video showing the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III that occurred on March 14.

The sheriff's office said it was releasing the video because Sheriff Jim Skinner had promised Scott's family there would be transparency regarding the investigation and facts surrounding his death.

Scott died while in custody at the Collin County Detention Center after being placed on a restraint bed, pepper-sprayed, and having a spit mask put on his face. Seven detention officers were fired and one resigned following Scott's death.

What the video shows

The video shows Scott being moved from a holding cell to a room where he is tied down on a restraint bed. Initially, he appears to speak to the officers as he struggles to sit up. Within four minutes of being placed on the restraint bed, one of the officers sprays Scott's face with pepper spray, while another officer holds his head down and then places a spit mask over Scott's head.

As the video progresses, he struggles less often and becomes listless. About 14 minutes after Scott was pepper-sprayed, officers perform a sternum rub and pull down the spit hood before medical personnel enters the room. One officer begins CPR and another medical personnel file in.

Near the end of the video, Scott is placed on a gurney and removed from the room.

The video is silent because "the facility's camera system is incapable of recording sound," according to the sheriff's office. The faces of the officers were intentionally blurred by the Sheriff's Office prior to the distribution of the video "because of additional pending and anticipated legal proceedings."

What Scott's family said about the video

At a press conference on Monday, the attorney representing the Scott family, Lee Merritt, said that he is thankful to Skinner for fulfilling a promise he made to the family and releasing the video as soon as he legally could, but he wishes it could have been sooner.

"We wanted to see this video out in the public's hands much sooner, preferably prior to presentation to the grand jury. But we know that this was the soonest possible time that Chief Skinner's office was permitted under the laws of the state of Texas to release the video, and he kept his word," Merritt said.

"And it's really important to this family because we believe that by the public having had a chance to review this video, for our experts, now, as we prepare for our civil rights claim, to have a chance to review the evidence and compare it to the statutes, both in the state of Texas, and the federal statutes, specifically the Americans with Disabilities Act, the ADA, which we believe was clearly violated in Marvin's handling and ultimately his death,"Merritt said.

Scott's mother, La Sandra Scott, said that the release of the video "brings awareness that how, how people are treated as citizens. Even a dog couldn't survive the brutality that went on, on that faulty bed, pepper spray, spit hood on you."

"He was killed. He was actually killed. He was killed. And nobody is being held accountable, unacceptable," she told reporters.

The Collin County medical examiner ruled Scott's death a homicide. A grand jury declined in June to indict the eight detention officers involved in the incident.

Scott was arrested at an outlet mall in the city of Allen, just north of Dallas, for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, Skinner said at a press conference in late March.

Zach Horn, the attorney who represented the officers during the grand jury proceedings, has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment. At the time of the grand jury's decision, attorney Horn said he was "thankful that the Collin County Grand Jury put in the time and effort to evaluate this case on facts, evidence, and the law instead of Twitter hashtags and Facebook gossip," and that he would seek reinstatement for the officers who were "interested in returning to public service."

The Collin County District Attorney's Office also has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

New mural in place at 12 Points in Terre Haute

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 68°

Image

Several law enforcement agencies step up to help and protect

Image

Thin Line Apparel set to donate a portion of sales to Detective Ferency's family

Image

Maggie & Moe's prepares arrangements for Detective Ferency's service

Image

Portrait of Valor: Philadelphia creates a digital portrait to honor Detective Ferency

Image

Griffin Bike Park opens a new trail

Image

Remembering Brent Long a decade later

Image

12-Points Revitalization 3rd Annual Car Show

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427