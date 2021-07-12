Clear

Democrats inch to the middle as Republicans flock to Trump

Democrats inch to the middle as Republicans flock to Trump

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Democrats are moving to the middle in recent political tests. Republicans are marching more toward former President Donald Trump and, increasingly, trying to outdo themselves in their fealty.

Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor, is one potential Republican candidate for president and her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend, with its focus on her hands-off approach to Covid, sounded like the backbone of a conservative campaign.

Drawing distinctions with other governors. It was particularly interesting since she compared her own efforts to other Republican governors. Although she didn't name names, think of Florida's Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott of Texas when you read this from Noem: "We've got Republican governors across this country pretending they didn't shut down their states; that they didn't close their regions; that they didn't mandate masks."

And this: "Now, I'm not picking fights with Republican governors. All I'm saying is that we need leaders with grit. That their first instinct is the right instinct."

Or this: "Demand honesty from your leaders and make sure that every one of them is willing to make the tough decisions."

As well as this: "South Dakota did not do any of those (measures). We didn't mandate. We trusted our people and it told them that personal responsibility was the best answer."

Note on South Dakota's Covid deaths: A larger portion of South Dakotans died from Covid than it most other states, according to CNN's tracker and Johns Hopkins. In South Dakota, 230 people per 100,000 died from Covid. In the United States as a whole, about 185 people per 100,000 died.

CNN's Maeve Reston, who wrote about the speech, was among reporters who talked to Noem after her speech, when she made clear that the entire field will have to wait for Trump to decide on another run.

Inspirational. "I think he'd be fantastic," Noem told Reston and others. "He gets up every day and he fights for this country," Noem said. "Most people when they watched what he and his family went through would be exhausted and quit, out of discouragement. And the fact that he's still fighting is inspirational to me."

The lesson Republicans have taken, then, is that Trump is their inspirational leader and Trumpism is the way. But they're ready in case he doesn't run in 2024 and in that case they're going to draft behind him.

Democrats look to moderates. Democrats are learning a very different lesson after Eric Adams, a moderate, won the New York City mayoral primary and Terry McAuliffe, an old school Clinton-style Democrat, won the Democratic primary for governor in Virginia.

Adams appeared on CNN over the weekend and criticized Democratic lawmakers for their efforts on gun control. He argued more should be done to control the flow of handguns into US cities.

This may be too simple, but it's certainly worth considering: Democrats are inching to the middle and Republicans are running toward Trump.

'Electricity and fervor for Trump is very much alive.' What Matters asked Reston, who spent the weekend among Republicans at CPAC, for her thoughts on that oversimplification and whether there's a middle in today's GOP.

Here's what she sent back:

RESTON: There certainly is a sliver of the Republican Party that is exhausted by Trump and ready to move on, but those people are by far the minority.

The more that I talk to Republican voters in places like Iowa and gatherings like CPAC -- where the attendees are the true foot soldiers of the party -- the more I'm struck by the fact that Trump isn't going anywhere.

What I hear over and over again from GOP voters is that they have no desire to move on. They aren't casting about for a new candidate for 2024 or even really thinking about other people who would run.

The vast majority of GOP voters I've talked to want to see Trump run again. They see his presidency as unfinished business and many have accepted the alternative reality he's created about the 2020 election.

Yes, they like other potential contenders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis -- who was, once again, the most popular choice after Trump in CPAC's unscientific straw poll. But they see all these people like DeSantis, Mike Pompeo and Noem as mere back-up options if Trump decides not to run.

The electricity and fervor for Trump is very much alive.

Attendees literally left the room dancing last night after his speech. So as much as Democrats would like to believe that Trump is a "has-been" or a figure of the past -- they are fundamentally misunderstanding the mindset of the GOP today."

There were leaders of fringe groups like the Oath Keepers who were involved in the January 6 riot at the Capitol in attendance as well.

Tim Pawlenty, the former Republican governor of Minnesota who is not actively running for anything and has called on his party to evolve, was asked about CPAC on CNN's "New Day" on Monday and he tried to equate extremists on the right to extremists on the left.

"The Republican party does not want to become the party of, you know, extremist folks who have conspiracy theories and are militant and violent, and the same is true on the left," he argued, although the point here is that Trump, who controls the energy in the party, is intentionally appealing to extremism whereas Biden is talking about the need for unity.

"I think it's a disservice to the debate to say there's only crazy militant people on the right, said Pawlenty. "There's also crazy militant people on the left, and the rest of us in a democracy have to be united enough and common -- have enough common sense to say we're not embracing any of that, right or left, in who we choose as leaders and how we govern our country."

10 seats most likely to flip in 2022. Americans get their next say in who controls the national government in about sixteen months, when control of the House and Senate are up for grabs.

CNN's Simone Pathe published her latest in a series of periodic check-ins on the political map.

Her list is of the 10 Senate seats most likely to flip from one party to the other. But only eight of them are considered to be competitive at the moment, according to Inside Elections. Four of those are controlled by Democrats at the moment and four are controlled by Republicans. Pathe's slightly larger list features two additional retiring Republicans in Ohio and Missouri.

Each of these races will be shaped in the coming months as primaries develop. Both parties will have important decisions to make.

Top pickup opportunity for Democrats, per Pathe:

Pennsylvania -- where GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is not running for another term -- remains the seat most likely to flip, in large part, because it's an open seat in a state that Biden carried last fall. And while this race may come down to whatever the national environment looks like next year, Democrats regard it as their top pick up opportunity -- even if they don't yet know who their candidate is going to be.

She outlines a crowded Democratic field and notes two names: Conor Lamb, the moderate congressman, and John Fetterman, the progressive Lieutenant governor. This could be an interesting primary. Neither man has officially jumped in the race.

The top pickup opportunity for Republicans, per Pathe:

Georgia -- Republicans are eager to redeem their trifecta of recent losses here. But they're still in a waiting game when it comes to who will avenge the loss to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who's now running for a full six-year term. That's because Herschel Walker, encouraged by Trump to run, continues to have a freezing effect on the field. Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black announced his candidacy in early June, becoming one of the most prominent candidates so far, while other Republicans have been reluctant to jump into the race if they know someone else will have Trump's backing. Former Rep. Doug Collins, for example, already passed on a run. Walker, who lives in Texas, teased a campaign with a June 17 video of him revving the engine of a car with Peach State license plates (in a garage). "I'm getting ready," the former NFL running back said. Trump said in a radio interview last week that Walker told him he's decided to run. GOP strategists, however, are nervous about a risky candidate jeopardizing a must-win seat.

Those who want to be in Republican politics are finding a way to talk the talk.

Revisionist history. J.D. Vance, the Ohio businessman who wrote the best-seller "Hillbilly Elegy" about how he got from growing up in a poor family in Ohio to Yale law school, is a prime example.

Scrubbing his past as he mounts a run for Senate, Vance has had to explain and delete tweets that were critical of Trump.

"Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016," Vance explained. "And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I've been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people and I think he took a lot of flak."

CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what's happening here:

Look. This isn't complicated. In 2016, Vance wasn't running for Senate. Now he is. What he said then was what he believed. What he is saying now -- essentially totally disowning what he said then -- is born of political necessity.

That necessity? Kissing up to Trump. The political reality at the present moment, and this has been the case since at least 2017, is that you simply cannot win a contested Republican primary unless you are outspokenly pro-Trump.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

New mural in place at 12 Points in Terre Haute

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 68°

Image

Several law enforcement agencies step up to help and protect

Image

Thin Line Apparel set to donate a portion of sales to Detective Ferency's family

Image

Maggie & Moe's prepares arrangements for Detective Ferency's service

Image

Portrait of Valor: Philadelphia creates a digital portrait to honor Detective Ferency

Image

Griffin Bike Park opens a new trail

Image

Remembering Brent Long a decade later

Image

12-Points Revitalization 3rd Annual Car Show

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427