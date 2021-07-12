Clear

Disney and big banks lead stocks to new all-time highs

Disney and big banks lead stocks to new all-time highs

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

So much for Wall Street's bulls selling in May and going away on summer vacation. The Dow hit a new all-time high Monday, led by gains in Disney and big banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

The Dow ended the day up about 126 points, or 0.4%, closing just below the 35,000 mark. The blue chips have now jumped more than 3% since the supposedly sleepy start of summer trading back in May.

The S&P 500 rose about 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.2%, with both also notching fresh all-time highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are each up about 5% since the beginning of May.

Disney was the best performer in the Dow Monday, gaining more than 4% following the strong box office numbers and solid streaming revenue for Marvel's "Black Widow" over the weekend.

The Scarlett Johansson superhero movie is now the most successful hit of the pandemic era — showing that while some people are willing to spend $29.99 to watch a movie at home on Disney+, many moviegoers still want the big theatrical experience.

The second-best performing Dow stock was Goldman Sachs, which rose about 2.5% with second-quarter results on tap for Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase, which also will release its latest numbers Tuesday, was up nearly 1.5%.

Both banking giants are benefiting from the stock market boom: Each is expected to post solid trading revenue and healthy fees from their investment banking divisions thanks to strong demand for initial public offerings as well as an uptick in merger activity.

Monday was a mostly quiet day for the markets from a data standpoint, with no major earnings or economic reports on the calendar. But the rest of the week is shaping up to be a busy one.

Consumer price data for June comes out Tuesday morning, followed by a producer price report Wednesday.

Those numbers, as well as a retail sales report from the government on Friday, will give investors clues about how much of a threat inflation really is and whether or not consumers are holding back on spending as a result of rising prices.

It's a busy week for earnings too. Financial giants Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley are all set to release their latest results. Earnings are also on tap from Pepsi, Delta and UnitedHealth.

Earnings are expected to rebound sharply from the second quarter of 2020, when much of the country was in pandemic shutdown mode. According to data from FactSet Research, profits for the S&P 500 are expected to soar 64% from a year ago.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Cloudy evening with scattered rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Griffin Bike Park opens a new trail

Image

Remembering Brent Long a decade later

Image

12-Points Revitalization 3rd Annual Car Show

Image

9-year-old boy uses lemonade to raise money for Ferency family

Image

Rose Hulman alumnus family members recovered in Surfside, Florida.

Image

Trace Adkins leaves a piece of his heart in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County Fair returns

Image

Rustic Expressions opens its doors to a world of wood creations

Image

Community members lined up to show support to local law enforcement

Image

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening storms. High: 82°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427