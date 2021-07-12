Clear

Donald Trump just accidentally told the truth about his view on polls

Donald Trump just accidentally told the truth about his view on polls

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Exactly one week ago, I wrote these words: "If you listen to him long enough -- no easy chore -- Donald Trump will tell you all his secrets."

Well, he did it again.

During his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, Trump let loose with this line explaining his strategy on polling:

"If it's bad, I say it's fake. If it's good, I say that's the most accurate poll ever."

Yup. That about captures it!

There are very few through lines for Donald Trump since he entered American politics in earnest in early 2015. His obsession with polling is definitely one of them.

It began as a love affair. From his earliest days as a candidate, Trump would cite polls that purported to show good news for him. He would, quite literally, read positive poll numbers out loud at rallies during the 2016 campaign. And any time a new poll came out that he deemed to be good news for him -- and there were a lot in the winter of 2015 and spring of 2016 -- Trump would take to Twitter to tout it.

"Wow, my poll numbers have just been announced and have gone through the roof!" he tweeted in December 2015. (Between May 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016,Trump sent more than 280 tweets with the word "poll" in them, according to the Trump Twitter Archive.)

The relationship took a turn for the worst during the 2016 general election campaign, as most data showed Hillary Clinton likely to beat Trump.

"Even though we're doing pretty good in the polls, I don't believe the polls anymore," Trump said at a speech in October 2016. "I don't believe them. I don't believe them. And if there's 10 and there's one or two bad ones, that's the only one they show."

Then he won. And suddenly polls became just another arrow in Trump's everyone-is-out-to-get-me conspiracy theories. Pollsters, to hear Trump tell it, had it out for him. They didn't want him to win so they doctored his numbers to hurt him. They were fake news, just like all the rest!

None of that was true, of course. Yes, pollsters did miss the extent of the strength of Trump's appeal to non-college white voters in the industrial Midwest. And, yes, those voters delivered Trump the White House. But no one who conducts major national polls -- Gallup, Pew and the media companies -- was actively fiddling with any numbers. (Read this for more on why 2016 polls in key swing states missed the mark.)

And yet, for all of his criticism of polling, Trump couldn't give them up -- even as his first term wore on and his numbers cratered. And even as he tried to convince voters polls didn't matter to him.

"I love polls," Trump said at a campaign rally in the fall of 2018. "Only when they're good. When they're not good, I don't talk about them." Except that he did talk about them. Endlessly.

"We are advertising all over the place, but as much as we do, the Fake News likes to say we aren't," he tweeted in mid-September 2020. "Just being smart. We have much more money than we had at same time in 2016. Also spending on other, and different, elements of the campaign. Starting to get great poll numbers!"

"The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!" he tweeted in October 2016.

Then after Trump lost, of course he blamed the polls -- again.

"The Fake Pollsters at @ABC/@washingtonpost produced a possibly illegal suppression Poll just before the Election showing me down 17 points in Wisconsin when, in fact, on Election Day, the race was even - & we are now preparing to win the state," Trump tweeted on November 11, 2020. "Many such 'deplorable' instances!"

The truth exposed by all of this is that polling is just another character in the story Donald Trump is telling himself -- and his adoring crowds -- about his life and his political fortunes. Just like in every other aspect of his life -- both before, during and after his time in the White House -- Trump is willing to bend (and break) the truth in order to fit his preferred narrative of what's going on. (As Philip Bump of The Washington Post noted back in 2019, Trump regularly makes up "polls.")

Because Trump lacks any sort of compunction about lying, he feels totally comfortable saying whatever he wants to say about polling. And as he has repeatedly admitted, any time there's a poll that doesn't fit Trump's worldview, he simply says it's "fake."

Remember: When someone tells you exactly who they are and why they do what they do, believe them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Cloudy evening with scattered rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Griffin Bike Park opens a new trail

Image

Remembering Brent Long a decade later

Image

12-Points Revitalization 3rd Annual Car Show

Image

9-year-old boy uses lemonade to raise money for Ferency family

Image

Rose Hulman alumnus family members recovered in Surfside, Florida.

Image

Trace Adkins leaves a piece of his heart in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County Fair returns

Image

Rustic Expressions opens its doors to a world of wood creations

Image

Community members lined up to show support to local law enforcement

Image

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening storms. High: 82°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427