Chord Overstreet shares 'Glee' cast reunion photo

The cast of "Glee" reunited over the weekend.

The show's stars Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz got together to reminise about their time on the series. Writer Matt Hodgson also joined, as did Michael Hitchcock, who played Dalton Rumba.

Overstreet posted a photo of the group to his Instagram on Saturday.

"Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!!" he wrote.

Morris shared the shot to her social media too, captioning it with rainbow heart emojis.

The cast also paid tribute to their late costar Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Morris, who was best friends with Rivera, said she still misses her every day.

"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Morris wrote. "I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

