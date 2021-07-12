Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

3 of the youngest victims in the Surfside collapse identified as death toll reaches 90

3 of the youngest victims in the Surfside collapse identified as death toll reaches 90

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, Melissa Alonso and Kay Jones, CNN

As operations at the Surfside collapse site continue into third week, officials identified three of the youngest victims -- ages 5, 6 and 9 -- among the 90 dead on Sunday.

The tragic news came after officials announced they had identified a total of 71 victims and notified their families.

A total of 217 people have now been accounted for in the collapse and 31 people are still potentially unaccounted for, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a daily press briefing.

Video from the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South taken Sunday night showed crews still digging through the debris, with spotlights illuminating their path.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said teams have found personal items such as rings in the rubble that they are cataloging to return to family members.

The efforts of search and rescue crews have been applauded by members of the community who are awaiting any news from the collapse.

On Saturday night, local clergy, elected officials, first responders and families of victims and survivors along with members of Hatzalah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and the Israeli Consulate gathered for a ceremony and commemorative walk to thank rescue workers for their efforts.

Members of the IDF, who have been on scene assisting with the collapse recovery efforts, were given a send-off during the walk.

Crews have been working around the clock since the collapse on June 24 to recover the victims, pausing only due to safety concerns such as a shifting debris pile, dangerous storm winds and lightning.

Those efforts helped bring closure for Pablo Rodriguez, who said he's relieved to know what happened to his mother and grandmother weeks after they had gone missing in the collapse.

"Last night was (the) first night since this nightmare started that I was able to get a little bit of sleep," said Rodriguez in a tweet on Saturday, after authorities identified Elena Chavez, 87, and Elena Blasser, 64, as two of the victims.

"The thought they suffered was weighing on me heavily & confirmation that they did not was a 'relief,'" he said. "It was the best bad news I could receive in this situation. Only hope I had."

Youngest victims

Officials identified three of the youngest victims Sunday, including 5-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone.

Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 6, and her sister Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9, were both recovered on July 7 and identified publicly Sunday. The girls were the last two members of their family to be identified.

Their brother, 3-year-old Luis Vicente Pettengill Lopez Moreira III -- the youngest victim in the collapse -- was recovered on July 7 and identified Friday.

Sophia López Moreira, the children's mother, was the sister of Paraguay's First Lady and lived with her husband, three children and nanny on the 10th floor of the Champlain Towers' South.

She and her husband Luis Pettengill, 36, along with family nanny Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba, 23, were identified in an earlier release.

The Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez arrived in the US Friday after learning his wife's family had died in the collapse.

"I regret and sadly have to report the discovery of the lifeless bodies of Sophia López Moreira, Luis Pettengil and the youngest of their children," the Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Euclides Acevedo, told Paraguayan television network Telefuturo last week.

Four other children ages four to 11 have been identified over the last few weeks, including sisters Emma Guara, 4, and Lucia Guara, 11 who were buried in the same casket last week. They were recovered and identified on June 30.

Safety concerns for other buildings

While the collapse has prompted inspections of buildings throughout the county, concerns about the sister building of the collapsed Champlain Towers South have been allayed by recent inspections.

Burkett said inspections of the Champlain Towers North -- where a voluntary evacuation was issued following the collapse -- has yielded positive results so far.

"Early results on the concrete is that the concrete strength is very good," Burkett said Sunday. "At or beyond the levels at which it should be."

In the days immediately following the collapse, the county and nearby towns began asking building owners to inspect their buildings and submit recertifications for buildings over a certain height and age.

The push has already resulted in the evacuation of one condo building in North Miami Beach and the closure of a 1920s courthouse in downtown Miami.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Cloudy evening with scattered rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427