Clear

Surfside search crew member: 'I'm also emotionally digging for more strength'

Surfside search crew member: 'I'm also emotionally digging for more strength'

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Randi Kaye and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Baby pictures. Toys. Photo albums. Passports. These are just a few of the items found by the search teams at the site of the collapsed Surfside, Florida, condo building that drove home the immensity of what they were doing, one crew member said.

The crews at the site work 12-hour shifts, many sleeping in tents nearby instead of going home. The effort has paused only briefly -- for lightning and the demolition of what had remained standing of the complex -- since the building pancaked in the early hours of June 24.

And while the physical work in the South Florida heat can be grueling, the mental toll can be just as great.

"I feel like I'm physically digging, but I'm also emotionally digging for more strength to continue," Chief Nichole Notte of the Florida Task Force 2 told CNN.

And then the enormity of the task pushes her on.

"I bring back into mind the families and friends that want some closure, and are just desperately waiting for any information. And that gives me the strength and motivation to keep digging," Notte said.

Notte has been at the site since 45 minutes after the collapse, with just one brief respite at home.

There are several times every day when scale of the tragedy hits her.

"Some of them are sparked by the things that I find out there. If I find a baby pictures," Notte said. "I think the first time it really hit me was when I found a passport with a baby in it. And then I found the entire family of passports in there as well. Those are the moments that I take a deep breath and kind of, I'm very in my head, in that moment."

The hardest day, Notte said, was finding the body of the daughter of a Miami firefighter, 7-year-old Stella Cattarossi.

"Everything shut down when we found her," Notte said. "We all lined up. And you could hear a pin drop on a construction site, which is just eerie, and amazing and beautiful all in one."

"I have visions of them carrying her down the line of firefighters and first responders, and everyone just so intently, seeing reality," the chief said.

"It's always harder when it's personal. And that was very personal for us."

Notte is a veteran of this kind of work, with years spent at the Broward County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Task Force II.

She was featured, along with her search and rescue dog named Dig, on the Broward County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on June 27.

"Battalion Chief Notte will rest, sometimes cry, shore up her strength, and she and Dig will return to work, searching for signs of life," the office wrote.

This deployment has been different from other assignments, Notte said, for one heartbreaking reason.

"I don't think there's been one deployment that we haven't saved somebody," she said. "That's been really hard for us. I mean, we would love to even just say, like, we saved somebody's dog, I mean anything."

"And it's just been so challenging to not hear somebody say, 'Hey, thanks a lot for helping me out of that.' Not that we need thanks -- that's not what I meant by that -- but to shake the hand of a victim would be nice."

Instead, 79 bodies have been recovered from the site, and 61 people are unaccounted for as of Friday night. And midweek, the effort turned from a search and rescue operation to a search and recovery effort, meaning there was no longer hope of finding survivors.

Everyone working at the site has moments when they need emotional support to deal with the task, Notte said.

"The way that each person gets it might be different, it will look differently," Notte said. "Sometimes it's different for me, sometimes I just want to hug. Sometimes I just want to scream. Sometimes I want to cry. And I've gone through all those, I probably go through all those each day that I'm here."

But, she said, the team members have one another.

"I feel so honored and privileged to be a part of the scene of such a group, such a hard-working group, and we can also rely on each other like a family relies on each other," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Cloudy evening with scattered rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427