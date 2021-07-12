Clear

Tucker Carlson is 'furious' at Fox News executives for not supporting his NSA spying claims, sources say

Tucker Carlson is 'furious' at Fox News executives for not supporting his NSA spying claims, sources say

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Tucker Carlson is furious with Fox News executives for not vigorously defending him amid his evidence-free claims that the National Security Agency spied on him in a conspiracy to destroy his TV show, according to people familiar with the matter.

One of the sources described Carlson as "furious" with network executives, especially the public relations team, "for not backing him up."

"Tensions are sky high," the person said.

Another source pointed out that Carlson has "always had tension with" management, but said right now he's "extra pissed."

Carlson has complained to colleagues and associates about what he perceives as a lack of support.

Two Fox News spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

In a text to a CNN reporter Sunday night, Carlson called the allegation that he is angry with Fox executives "absurd."

"I'm not mad at anyone at Fox," he said. "If I was, I'd say so. I'm mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that."

For the better part of two weeks, Carlson — the highest-rated host on Fox — has repeatedly claimed that the Biden administration was spying on him.

Fox pointedly has not covered his claims on its newscasts, even though such an intrusion would normally be a significant news story. Fox has not shown any outward signs of investigating Carlson's claims, either.

Carlson originally attributed his information to a "whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us." He said, "the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them to take this show off the air."

However, Carlson, who has a history of pushing conspiracy theories, has offered no proof of his allegations.

The NSA, in a rare move, even issued a statement saying Carlson is not the target of any investigation and that the agency had no intention of forcing him off the air.

One week later, Carlson claimed that Biden's NSA has leaked the contents of his emails to other members of the media. One of the banners on his show said, "NSA LEAKED TUCKER'S EMAILS TO JOURNALISTS."

Ordinarily a TV network would be quick to denounce such a thing, if it actually happened. But Fox News executives have been noticeably silent during the back and forth.

Suzanne Scott, the network's chief executive, and Jay Wallace, the network's president, have not issued any statements of public support for Carlson, nor have they condemned the NSA for the massive abuse of power Carlson alleges.

Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch, who control Fox Corporation, have also been silent on the matter.

When Axios reported that Carlson's spying claims came after he sought an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin — raising the prospect that his emails were intercepted in the course of US intelligence efforts — Fox issued a vague and terse statement.

"We support any of our hosts pursuing interviews and stories free of government interference," an unnamed network spokesperson told Axios.

One of the sources said Carlson viewed that statement as wholly insufficient.

On the other hand, Carlson's show operates almost like its own planet, removed from the vetting and oversight that applies to normal cable news shows.

That may be why other Fox programs have largely avoided covering Carlson's allegations on air — a sign that management doesn't know if the claims are legitimate.

Fox's Maria Bartiromo, also known for promoting conspiracy thinking, is one of the exceptions — she has brought up Carlson's claims repeatedly.

Saturday night host Jesse Watters also framed an entire segment around Carlson over the weekend — but he did it in the form of a question, asking, "Is Tucker Carlson being spied on by the Biden administration?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Cloudy evening with scattered rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427