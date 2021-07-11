Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic is a 'little bit divided' on playing at Games

After winning his 20th grand slam in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic said he was "50-50" on participating at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to reporters after beating Matteo Berretini in the grass court grand slam, Djokovic said the lack of spectators as well as the strict Covid-19 restrictions are weighing on whether he'll participate at Tokyo.

"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided," said Djokovic. "It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days."

On spectators not being allowed, Djokovic added: "Yeah, that's not a great news. That was really disappointing to hear.

"I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the [Athletes'] Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.

"I can't even have my stringer that is a very important part of my team. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well."

READ: Novak Djokovic wins record-equaling 20th grand slam title

Having already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, Djokovic needs the Olympic gold medal and US Open title to become the first man to ever win a Golden Slam.

The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.