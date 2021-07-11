Clear

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully rockets to outer space

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully rockets to outer space

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Richard Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund. The supersonic space plane developed by his company, Virgin Galactic, roared into the sky over New Mexico early Sunday, carrying Branson and three fellow crewmembers.

Branson -— along with Virgin Galactic employees Beth Moses, Colin Bennett, and Sirisha Bandla and pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci — boarded the SpaceShipTwo, a winged plane with a single rocket motor that the company has spent nearly two decades developing, before the crack of dawn. Attached beneath its massive, twin-fuselaged mothership, dubbed WhiteKnightTwo, the vehicle took to the skies at 8:30 am MT and climbed to about 50,000 feet in the air.

Just after 9:15 in the morning, the SpaceShipTwo detached from its mothership and dropped momentarily before its engine screamed to life and the vehicle swooped upward. On board, the passengers experienced up to three Gs of force from the burst of extreme acceleration and watched the blue sky fade into the star-speckled darkness of outer space. At the top of the flight path, more than 50 miles high, the vehicle was suspended in weightlessness for a few minutes, allowing the passengers to enjoy panoramic views of the Earth and space as SpaceShipTwo flipped onto its belly. It then deployed its feathering system, which curls the plane's wings upward, mimicking the shape of a badminton shuttlecock, to turn the spaceship rightward as it flew back into the Earth's thick atmosphere and glided back down to a runway landing.

This flight marked only the fourth test flight of the vehicle that reached the edge of space.

Surrounding SpaceShipTwo's takeoff was — in typical Branson fashion -— a high-production party with friends, family, employees and a few VIPs in attendance. Earlier on Sunday, Branson tweeted a picture of himself and a barefoot Elon Musk hanging out. Grammy-nominated artist Khalid is also expected to perform an as-yet-unreleased song on an outdoor stage.

What this means

Branson's flight — which came just nine days before Amazon bilionaire Jeff Bezos is slated to rocket into suborbital space aboard his own company's spacecraft — is a landmark moment for the commercial space industry. The up-and-coming sector has for years been seeking to make suborbital space tourism (a relatively simple straight-up-and-down flight, as opposed to orbiting the Earth for longer periods) a viable business with the aim of allowing thousands of people to experience the adrenaline rush and sweeping views of our home planet that such flights can offer.

Branson and Bezos are situated to become direct competitors in that industry, each offering tickets to wealthy customers for brief rides to the upper atmosphere aboard supersonic, rocket-powered spacecraft.

Virgin Galactic plans to conduct just one more test flight before it will begin flying paying customers. More than 600 people have reserved tickets priced at $200,000 to $250,000 so far. The company is expected to reopen ticket sales soon, though at a higher price point.

Branson's flight also helps bolster Virgin Galactic's reputation as the "world's first commercial spaceline." That's how the company advertised itself as it signed up those hundreds of willing customers who've waited through development delays — and a tragic mishap — for their chance to ride aboard SpaceShipTwo.

But whether or not Virgin Galactic will really be the "first" commercially operational suborbital space company is not yet clear. Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, appeared poised to put its founder in space before Branson, until Virgin Galactic made the surprise announcement earlier this month that he would be on the very next test flight, a departure from the company's earlier plans.

Bezos' flight, slated for July 20, could kick off the company's commercial operations sooner than that, and one of his fellow passengers on the flight is a paying customer, having won a ticket through a charity auction for the price of $28 million. The company has not yet begun selling tickets to the public, however, nor has it set a specific date for when it plans to do so.

Neither company is expected to offer tickets that are affordable to the average American. Branson did tease a big "announcement" about his effort to "democratize space" ahead of the flight. But he revealed Sunday only that Virgin Galactic would be holding a "sweepstakes" for two free tickets, along with a tour of the facility from the winners from Branson himself.

How Virgin Galactic got here

Virgin Galactic moved into its facilities in New Mexico in May 2019 after years of delay. The glitzy building, called Spaceport America, was paid for with more than $200 million in mostly taxpayer money, and it had been waiting nearly a decade for Virgin Galactic to move in and open for business.

The company refurbished the building to include a lounge and other amenities that ticket holders will be able to use before their brief journey to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic's development program has endured a series of setbacks, including a catastrophic accident during a test flight in 2014 that left a co-pilot dead and the pilot badly injured after the SpaceShipTwo's feathering system was prematurely deployed, ripping the spacecraft apart. The company has since parted ways with its manufacturing partner and says it has worked to enhance SpaceShipTwo with additional automated safeguards.

Branson said ahead of Sunday's test flight that he was anxious to join the pilots and test engineers who've already flown on SpaceShipTwo because he felt it demonstrated a crucial vote of confidence.

"You've got to remember that Virgin Galactic has people on every spaceflight... The fact that I'm willing to fly with those people shows confidence," Branson told CNN Business' Rachel Crane earlier this month. "I think the least the founder of the company can do is go up there and fly with his people."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy with scattered rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427