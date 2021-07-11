Clear

Why so many geographic sites in the US still have racist names

Why so many geographic sites in the US still have racist names

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Editor's Note: This article, which focuses on sites named using outdated racial terminology, contains terms that many may find offensive.

Around the country, school, county and even bird names are being reconsidered and changed, as greater attention is paid to their origins and the racism the names may invoke.

In this same tradition, multiple areas have reconsidered geographical names containing the word "negro" -- a term once considered socially acceptable, but now viewed as outdated and offensive by many. In Texas, 16 such names are finally being changed, following approval by a federal board in June. In Vermont, residents and politicians are pushing to change the name of Negro Brook, with the only holdup being what to call it instead.

It's not just negro; other offensive terms are also used in place names across the American landscape. But why were these names created in the first place, and why have they endured?

How did these names come about?

In Vermont, many names incorporating outdated racial descriptors initially served as signifiers that Black people were living in an area, said state librarian Jason Broughton.

The use of such terminology in the state may not have explicitly had racist undertones, Broughton said, though it may have had negative connotations in other regions, serving as an unspoken warning to stay away from a certain area.

"I wouldn't say it was neutral, but it would be a sign that (Black people are) here," he said.

Such place names exist all over the country, especially in the South.

"What shocks people is knowing there's stuff like this in the North or in the Midwest, where it's thought 'Oh, we wouldn't have this here,'" Broughton said.

And it wasn't always "negro" that was used, he said. Often, it was the more offensive "N-word" in its place, but in 1963, the federal government ordered that it be replaced with what was then considered the less offensive version -- negro. At the time, the term "Black" had yet to come into widespread use, he said.

There are also geographic names that feature offensive terms for Native Americans, Broughton pointed out -- things like "Red Creek" or anything with the word "squaw," a derogatory term for Native American women. There are even a few sites with the slur "Chinaman" in the names, according to the US Geological Survey.

Why have these names endured?

There are more than 600 geographic sites with the term "negro" in the name, according to a database by the US Geological Survey.

Though there have been pushes to change these names in recent years, the term negro has largely been allowed to endure, after being deemed the correct term in 1963, Broughton said. He credits last summer's Black Lives Matter protests for bringing the issue to the forefront, showing that there are a lot of cultural references that need to be updated -- including geographic names.

In the case of Texas, though, the push for name changes began in 1991, when the state legislature, calling the names "racially offensive," passed a bill demanding the renaming of 19 geographic features with the word "negro" in them. The landmarks were instead to be renamed after a Black person who had made a "significant contribution to Texas."

Though the bill passed, the names of only two sites were changed, according to a resolution by the Texas Legislature. The others were rejected by the US Board on Geographic Names in 1998, the resolution stated.

It was only recently rectified in June, when the board finally approved the proposal to rename 16 geographical features with the word "negro" in them.

Rodney Ellis, now the Harris County commissioner in Texas, co-sponsored the 1991 bill as a state senator. When the board finally approved the state's proposal in June, he said the day had been "a long time coming."

"I am proud to see this change finally happen," he said in a statement. "In this moment of racial reckoning, we must follow up our verbal commitments to racial justice with action."

And change is seemingly happening in other states, too. In February, the Board on Geographic Names approved name changes for Squaw Creek in Iowa, Mulatto Mountain in North Carolina and Squaw Tits in Arizona, to be known now as Ioway or Story Creek, Simone Mountain and Isanaklesh Peaks respectively.

What's happening now?

With pushes in both Vermont and Texas to change names containing the word "negro," similar movements may occur across the country. With hundreds of sites still bearing negro -- and even more still with words like "squaw," "Chinaman" and "Redskin" -- there is still work to be done on the renaming front.

A spokesperson for the Board on Geographic Names told CNN they have not seen an increase in requests to change offensive names over the last year from cities or states, but they have seen an increase from members of the public -- a sign that conversations around those names are not going away any time soon.

Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe and the first Native American Cabinet secretary, could be the one to help the effort to change these names.

Prior to her current position, Haaland served in Congress as a representative for New Mexico. In September 2020, she introduced a bill calling for the Board on Geographic Names to "review and revise" offensive names of federal land units, and to create an advisory committee to recommend what names were to be reviewed by the board.

And the Department of the Interior is currently looking into ways to change some of these offensive names, the department's communications director confirmed to CNN.

"The Department recognizes the offensive nature of some place names," Melissa Schwartz said. "We are reviewing the options available for renaming places, including authorities that can be taken by the Secretary, to better address a number of names that do not reflect who we are as a nation."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain showers and thunderstorms this evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

Image

Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427