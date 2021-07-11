Clear

Euro 2020 final: How to watch and everything you need to know about the European tournament

Euro 2020 final: How to watch and everything you need to know about the European tournament

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse and Alaa Elassar, CNN

It has been delayed by a year, but that seems to have only ramped up the excitement levels for the 2020 European football championships, and the final game is Sunday.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2020 final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium.

Still called Euro 2020 despite now being held in 2021, the all-European tournament was postponed from last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England reached its first men's major tournament final in 55 years after after beating Denmark 2-1 in a gripping encounter Wednesday at Wembley.

READ: Goldman Sachs bets England will beat Italy this weekend, but...

The national team will face Italy on Sunday after the Azzurri beat Spain on penalties. The Italians have looked strong throughout the tournament, but England hopes a home-field advantage will inspire it to a historic victory. About 65,000 fans are expected.

The UEFA Referees Committee announced that Dutchman Björn Kuipers would referee Sunday's final. This will be Kuipers' seventh UEFA competition final, according to European football's governing body.

The final -- which will begin at 8 p.m. in London (3 p.m. ET) -- will be available to watch worldwide.

Here's where you can watch the action:

Austria: ORF/OE24

Belgium: VRT/RTBF

Croatia: HRT/Sportklub

Czech: Republic Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR/NENT Group Denmark

Finland: YLE

France: M6/TF1/beIN Sports

Germany: ARD/ZDF/MagentaTV

Hungary: MTVA

Italy: RAI/Sky Italia

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: MKRTV/Sportklub

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP/SIC/Sport TV Portugal/TVI

Russia: Channel One/Match TV/RTR

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Spain: Mediaset Spain

Sweden: SVT/TV4

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine: Media Group Ukraine

United Kingdom: BBC/ITV

Others:

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globosat/SporTV

India & Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: MNC/Mola TV/RCTI

Kenya: Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/KTN

Nigeria: Top Sports/NTA/Star Times/SuperSport/Canal+ Afrique/Silverbird TV/ONTV

South Africa: SuperSport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

US: ESPN/Univision

Click here to view the full list

A tournament for the history books

The championships kicked off Friday, June 11, when Italy and Turkey met in the tournament's opening match in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

For the first time, the competition was hosted across the continent in some of Europe's biggest and most famous stadiums, rather than hosted by one or two nations.

Alongside London and Rome, the other host cities included Baku, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Seville and Munich.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Bilbao in Spain and Dublin in Ireland had been scheduled to host matches, but after local authorities didn't permit fans to attend games because of Covid-19 restrictions, UEFA chose to relocate Bilbao's matches to Seville and Dublin's fixtures to St. Petersburg.

There were 24 teams playing across 51 matches in the 11 host cities over the past month, with some familiar nations among the favorites.

England reached its first men's major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966 after beating Denmark.

For Denmark, which won Euro 1992, this has been an extraordinary tournament. The team, and nation, was shaken when its talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during its opening group game against Finland.

The power, strength and resilience shown by the Danish players as Eriksen recovered will inevitably go on to define this tournament and both teams paid tribute to the playmaker before the semifinal.

Italy awaits and is likely to present England with it sternest test yet at Euro 2020.

"We know it's going to be a very tough game against Italy," England's Harry Kane told the UEFA website. "We've had a great tournament so far. One more game to go at home, and we can't wait."

Goldman Sachs predicts England has a 58% chance of defeating Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain showers and thunderstorms this evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

Image

Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427