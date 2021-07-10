Inmate on the loose after escaping from Bronx barge jail, officials say

An inmate from a jail barge in the Bronx was reported missing from his assigned housing area when officers checked Saturday morning, officials said.

The escapee has been identified as 30-year-old David Mordukhaev, according the New York City Police Department.

Police say that Mordukhaev escaped from the Vernon C. Bain Center, nicknamed "The Boat," at 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The 800-bed correctional facility has been placed on lockdown as authorities investigate the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne told CNN in a statement.

"No escape from our facilities is ever acceptable and we are taking every step to locate and return this individual to custody," Thorne said. "A thorough investigation into how this occurred is underway to ensure that this does not happen again, and disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation."

Opened in late 1992, VCBC is a five-story jail barge that houses medium to maximum security inmates for the New York City Department of Corrections, according to information provided by the department.

