Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

How Valerie Bertinelli turned her pain into power

How Valerie Bertinelli turned her pain into power

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peggy Drexler

Think we're moving past the days when a woman's body was everybody's body -- there for the ogling, the analyzing, the commenting on, judging, shaming? We can always harbor that hope -- but then along comes a story like the one this week about actress Valerie Bertinelli, who, thanks to the internet, has become the latest celebrity victim to serve as public fodder for trolls.

In a moving video posted Thursday to her Instagram account, Bertinelli describes a comment she received from an Instagram follower who, she said, "decided to point out that I need to lose weight." The actress continues, with understandable sarcasm: "See, I don't have a scale, or I don't have clothes that I'm trying to put on every day and I don't have mirrors so I don't see what's become of me." Her eyes begin to water. "So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight." She pauses, and now she is crying. She lets that soak in. And then, she addresses the commenter directly. "You're not being helpful."

She adds: "If I could lose the weight and keep it off I would, but since I haven't been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61, I'm still dealing with it." And then: "Where's the compassion?"

In a message posted with the video, Bertinelli asks: "aren't we tired of body shaming women yet?!"

Women know the answer. And, of course, many are particularly alive to this problem as they emerge from 18 months in various levels of lockdown. Besides the physical (sometimes life-altering and tragic), emotional and economic effects of the pandemic, there is a more mundane, but fraught, result for many. An American Psychological Association survey found that 41% of Americans say they gained weight during the pandemic, with the "Quarantine 19" (as in 19 pounds) a sort of lockdown version of the "Freshman 15."

In her video, Bertinelli addresses her internet troll: "When you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought it that person is obviously going through some things." That's one woman's opinion, obviously. The person who has put on weight may have any number of perfectly positive reasons for it: happiness, an unabashed delight in the pleasures of delicious food, a decision to eschew punishing diets and instead embrace their natural and beautiful body.

One wishes it were needless to say today: Women come in all sizes and shapes and our society (and especially pop culture) has done tremendous harm over the years -- saddling women with body image issues and eating disorders -- as it has glorified thinness as the preferred state. Her health is what is important, and this is an issue that is between her and her doctor or nutritionist. Period.

Bertinelli's video reflects, perhaps, some of the complexity of all this. Of course, she owes no one any explanation. Whether she has gained or lost weight is simply no one's business but her own. Indeed, unsolicited, personal comments like the one leveled at her by a stranger are, plainly, online bullying in the form of body shaming. Women in particular are often subjected to unsolicited criticism online (and in real life) for being fat, thin, tall, short, small-breasted, busty, too "plain," too sexy and so on, with a scrutiny rarely leveled at men. Celebrity women, like Bertinelli, often have to deal with that kind of invasive treatment on a very public scale.

The old-fashioned conventional wisdom has long been to ignore bullies -- that the attention and fight is what they want -- or to never let them see they've bothered you. And for years, this is what many celebrity women have done -- for appearances' sake, for their careers, to stay above the fray and maintain their larger-than-life personas.

Even when celebrity women choose not to ignore the shaming, they are increasingly likely to go on the offensive. Years ago, in fact, after designer Karl Lagerfeld called British singer Adele "a little too fat," she told People magazine that she embraced her curves. "I've never wanted to look like models on the cover of magazines," she said. "I represent the majority of women and I'm very proud of that." In May of last year, Adele debuted a new appearance, revealing a significant weight loss. Was she celebrated? By some, yes; others on social media said some version of: I want the old Adele...chubbier, prettier. (Further evidence for women of the pointlessness of paying attention to any of it.)

Other celebrity women, such as Alicia Silverstone, Tyra Banks and Margaret Cho have similarly taken flak for their weight fluctuations.

What makes Bertinelli's response different is her refusal to ignore it or play it off with some welcome body positivity or a "just buzz off" mentality.

What makes it powerful is her willingness to admit her truth and be vulnerable in public: that she has struggled with her weight and that knowing that others have noticed hurts. There are countless people, women and men, who know what that feels like. She makes it clear this pain is hers alone -- she's unhappy with her body, but she does not imply that others who may look like her also need to lose weight. She addresses the fact that society is set up to shame and scorn women who are not thin, while also recognizing that, very often, women are their own harshest critics. They don't need additional commentary to notice their flaws and to beat themselves up for them.

Bertinelli's video asks: Why not show people who hurt others what that hurt looks like? In doing so -- in openly crying, her face up in the camera without makeup -- she issues what may be an even more empowering message to others going through the same thing, whether they are being bullied because of weight or something else.

Here is Valerie Bertinelli, a woman who has had a long and successful career and she does care what you think. Because, guess what? She's human. Just like the rest of us. And she hurts, just like we all do.

Bertinelli should be celebrated and looked to as a new role model for dealing with bullies. But let's be clear: She's not employing a strategy, she's being real. Bullies will always exist. They will always seek to hurt. The thing is, we don't have to pretend we're okay with it or appear impervious to the pain of it in order to fight back. Not anymore.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking rain and storms chances for the weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

Image

Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

Image

Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer escorted from hospital to funeral home

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427