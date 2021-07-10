Clear

The yoga of everyday life: Jessamyn Stanley on nourishing the spiritual and physical body

The yoga of everyday life: Jessamyn Stanley on nourishing the spiritual and physical body

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Jessica DuLong, CNN

Jessamyn Stanley's new book, "Yoke," begins with a spiritual awakening prompted by a typo.

A late-night email alerted Stanley to a misspelling printed in her first book, "Every Body Yoga" She'd mistakenly defined the Sanskrit word for yoga as meaning to "yolk" instead of "yoke." Instead of summoning images of joining together the dark and light of life, she'd invoked an egg.

This discovery kicked off rage, then embarrassment and self-doubt. But Stanley derailed the shame spiral by simply rolling out her yoga mat and trying to breathe. Nothing fancy. Just "steady, in and out through the nose."

As her "breath whistled around the branches of (her) anxiety," she felt herself softening. She began unbandaging the imposter syndrome "wounds" she'd been carrying for decades. By this point in her yoga practice, she'd grasped that "wounds need to breathe," even those "you'd rather keep hidden." Meditation offered her that space.

Stanley said she didn't find her meditation practice until she stopped looking for it. Since then, it's become her automatic response to stress and anxiety.

"Meditation isn't something that's only for certain people or certain situations," she insisted. "It can and should be utilized by anyone who breathes."

With chapters on loving yourself, yoga poses, cultural appropriation, "white guilt" and more, "Yoke" explores the "yoga of the everyday," as she calls it, applying lessons learned on the mat to the challenges of living.

"Ultimately," Stanley explained, "all of my work is about mindfulness."

Q&A with Jessamyn Stanley

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: You describe shaking off imposter syndrome by making space at the table for what you call your inner critic instead of trying to silence it. How do you do it?

Jessamyn Stanley: Making space at the table means being willing to open the door to what's hard, messy, complicated or unpleasant. A lot of unhappiness comes from pretending and trying to sweep things under the rug. But lifting the rug is usually the scariest part. Shame is an impediment, a distraction. Making space for it can help let it fall by the wayside.

Many times, when you're in a difficult situation that you just have to deal with, you wind up stronger on the other side, understanding how important the experience was. The trick is acknowledging all the feelings that come while you're walking through it.

CNN: You recognize meditation as a significant part of yoga, yet for a while you thought you were incapable of doing it and hoped a loophole would let you out of needing to do it. How do you see meditation now?

Stanley: I used to think that my mind was too busy to find stillness. Meditation is often seen as what happens once the chaotic thoughts have settled. But it's actually the whole process. It's the trembling, the shaking, the thinking about a million different things.

One of the main reasons people say they can't meditate is because their mind moves too fast. My thought is if your mind is not moving, that means you're dead.

Instead of trying to force your mind into not thinking, try bringing to your meditation practice anything you're obsessing over. Think about it all as much as you want.

Sometimes I'll sit down with a whole laundry list of things that I want to obsess over. Then — this is the wild thing — I discover, wow, I really can't think about everything forever. You get tired. It's like wearing out a child.

If you want a kid to take a nap, you tell them to go run outside first so when you bring them back in, they can rest. So, let your mind go for a run around the block. Then let it rest. Meditation includes all of this.

CNN: Your description of meditation ties back to your concept of "yoke." Could you explain what yoke means?

Stanley: To yoke is to bring together, to join. That's what "yoga" really means: union. A lot of times we think of yoga as fitness. The postures help you link the body and the breath, but then you connect with your spirit. The practice of yoga is so much deeper than the poses.

Yoga honors the union between light and dark, bad and good, ups and downs — or, if binary is not your thing — bringing together and balancing all sides. It can be unpleasant to think about letting in every single thing, positive, negative and beyond. But without the dark, you can't actually understand the light.

Recognizing that makes it easier to deal with the shifts that are happening in our lives right now. In the end, all we can really do is just appreciate what it feels like to be here in this present moment. Yoga happens every moment of life.

CNN: One of the shifts we're dealing with in the US, and beyond, is a reckoning with White supremacy, which you address head-on in your book. Can yoga and meditation help address the wounds of racism?

Stanley: American yoga is the perfect container for us to deal with so many systemic problems. When you accept your faults and the faults of others, that's yoga.

I don't know that there is any other way for us to heal systemic racism without developing a practice of having compassion for ourselves and then reflecting that compassion to others. First, we need to accept that we sometimes say or do the wrong thing. Once you accept that about yourself, it's easier to accept that about other people.

If we take the time to actually listen to each other, then we can hear that, wow, we're ultimately all just scared of not having safety for ourselves and our families. That's a very universal experience and something that we can all be sensitive to. If we believe all human beings deserve to feel free and happy, there's a lot of common ground.

CNN: Awareness of what you describe as our ever-present divinity seems like another way to recognize our interconnection. Could you speak to that idea?

Stanley: Absolutely. We so often look externally for answers but everything that we're looking for is already happening inside ourselves. Everything that you've ever needed was here from the very beginning.

Trust your intuition. Being vulnerable and honest and saying out loud that you failed, or you thought less of yourself or thought less of someone else — all of those are steps toward being able to listen to that voice inside you.

Yoga peels back the edges of your mask, pushing you to the edge of who you're pretending to be, introducing you to the luminance that lies beneath. You can find the answers to life's biggest questions within that light inside you.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

Image

Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

Image

Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer escorted from hospital to funeral home

Image

Crime Stoppers: July 1st burglary case

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427