Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Staff

If you're planning to travel to New York City, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

On June 15, almost all pandemic restrictions were lifted in New York state (including New York City) as 70% of New Yorkers 18 or older had received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination series. Safety guidelines for restaurants and other businesses are now optional.

The state's restrictions remain in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, defined as indoor places that hold more than 5,000 attendees. Mask requirements are still in effect for the unvaccinated.

New York City was the US epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, with hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of patients. But in 2021, it's shown a strong recovery.

What's on offer

This is the ultimate city break. New York has the greatest city skyline in the world; culture from the Guggenheim to MoMA; spectacular food from Chinese delicacies in Flushing to Italian delights in the Bronx; and the green sweep of Central Park to the busy Lower East Side.

Who can go

New York is subject to US government rules, meaning travel from Brazil, China, the European Schengen Area, India, Iran, Ireland, South Africa and the United Kingdom is not permitted. Exemptions are available for US citizens, family members or permanent residents. Travel from all other countries is allowed.

All air travelers entering the United States are now required to have a negative Covid-19 test result.

What are the restrictions?

Asymptomatic travelers entering New York from another country, US state or territory are not required to test or quarantine.

New York officials still recommend quarantine for all travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from Covid-19 during the previous three months. Testing three to five days after arriving in New York is also recommended for these travelers.

Every air traveler entering the United States needs a negative Covid-19 test result. Passengers are required to get a viral test within three days before their flight to the US departs and to provide documentation of their lab results or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19.

What's the Covid situation?

As of July 9, 33,446 total confirmed and probable deaths and more than 957,500 total confirmed or probable cases were registered. There's been a test positivity rate of about 0.75% in the past 28 days.

What can visitors expect?

New York's busy streets fell quiet at the start of the pandemic, but they are now picking up again. And summer is looking to be even better. Restaurants, movie theaters and other venues that appeal to tourists can now operate at full capacity if they choose.

Broadway remains set to fully reopen in September, and tickets are now on sale. You can see a listing of shows at Broadway.com. The Empire State Building's 86th floor Observatory is open.

Cautions do remain in place though. and you'll need to remain flexible. For instance, the Metropolitan Museum of Art still requires visitors to wear a mask as of July 2, even if you're fully vaccinated.

A trip to NYC could cost you less now, too. Mayor de Blasio signed an executive order eliminating the 5.875% hotel room occupancy tax rate through August 31.

Getting in and out of the often-dreaded LaGuardia Airport might be easier this summer with the early completion of Terminal C's new outer roadway system, part of a massive overhaul of the airport that will eventually include a mass transit link to Manhattan.

The state of New York has launched the Excelsior Pass, which allows people who have received a negative test or a vaccination in New York state to provide proof of their status. The digital pass is not a requirement for venues or events that require testing or vaccinations to enter, so a traveler from another state could use their own vaccination card or lab test result to enter.

Useful links

New York State Covid-19 microsite

Nycgo.com

CDC Travel Health

Our recent coverage

There are two new attractions added to the NYC roster. Read about Little Island, which sits in Hudson River, and a spectacular elevator at One Vanderbilt tower.

Check out our New Yorker's guide to eating out safely during the pandemic, or read about the bar Dante, which was named the second best in the world this year.

Consider a post-pandemic stay at the first hotel on Roosevelt Island, a sliver of an island in the East River with a notorious past.

Want to eat great Indian food? You'll find it across the water in New Jersey. Or salivate over New York cheesecake in our list of the world's best desserts.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038231798
Lake565021020
Allen41983694
St. Joseph37080567
Hamilton36793425
Elkhart29508466
Tippecanoe23095229
Vanderburgh22769402
Porter19463327
Johnson18560389
Hendricks17803321
Clark13277198
Madison13263345
Vigo12695254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12333178
Delaware11011198
Howard10453235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8629146
Bartholomew8188157
Warrick7909157
Floyd7868180
Grant7287180
Wayne7188201
Boone7056105
Morgan6809142
Marshall6277116
Dubois6232118
Cass6052110
Dearborn592578
Henry5913111
Noble585089
Jackson510377
Shelby505197
Lawrence4803125
Gibson450496
Clinton447555
Montgomery446591
DeKalb444285
Harrison443175
Whitley408744
Huntington404881
Steuben403059
Miami400771
Jasper393655
Knox381291
Putnam375862
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337086
White335854
Daviess3069100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene288985
Fayette285564
Posey276535
LaGrange274672
Scott271258
Clay270748
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229549
Starke229159
Sullivan216543
Owen215058
Fulton206044
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange189156
Perry187338
Vermillion178344
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150116
Pike138834
Blackford136832
Pulaski121448
Newton119236
Benton107614
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427