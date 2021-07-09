Clear
Britney Spears Fast Facts

Britney Spears Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:01 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 8:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look a the life of Britney Spears, pop singer, Grammy Award winner and television personality.

Personal

Birth date: December 2, 1981

Birth place: McComb, Mississippi

Birth name: Britney Jean Spears

Father: Jamie Spears, a former building contractor and chef

Mother: Lynne (Bridges) Spears

Marriages: Kevin Federline (September 18, 2004-July 30, 2007, divorced); Jason Alexander (January 3, 2004-January 5, 2004, annulled after 55 hours)

Children: with Kevin Federline: Jayden James, September 12, 2006 and Sean Preston, September 14, 2005

Other Facts

Number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart include: "Baby, One More Time" in 1999, "Womanizer" in 2008, "3" in 2009 (debut), and "Hold It Against Me" in 2011 (debut).

Six albums have reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart: "Baby One More Time" (1999), "Oops!.... I Did It Again" (2000), "Britney" (2001), "In the Zone" (2003), "Circus" (2008), and "Femme Fatale" (2011).

Has won one Grammy and has been nominated for eight.

Timeline

1993-1994 - Cast member on "The Mickey Mouse Club."

1997 - Signs a contract with Jive Records at age 15.

2002 - Is named Hollywood's Most Powerful Celebrity by Forbes magazine.

November 17, 2003 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

February 13, 2005 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for "Toxic."

February 16, 2007 - Shaves her head at a beauty parlor in Tarzana, California.

October 1, 2007 - Temporarily loses physical custody of her children after failing to attend court hearings.

January 3, 2008 - Spears is hospitalized over issues involving the custody of her children. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, is awarded sole custody on January 4, 2008.

February 1, 2008 - A Los Angeles court grants temporary conservatorship to Spears' father, Jamie Spears, after Spears is taken to a hospital and deemed unable to take care of herself.

July 18, 2008 - In a custody agreement, Spears gives Federline sole custody of the children, but retains visitation rights.

August 2008 - Becoming Britney, a musical based on her life, debuts at the New York International Fringe Festival.

October 28, 2008 - Jamie Spears is granted permanent conservatorship of his daughter's affairs.

February 3, 2009 - Sam Lutfi, Spears' former manager, sues Spears and her parents for defamation and breach of contract in Los Angeles Superior Court.

September 8, 2010 - Is accused of sexual harassment and sued by her former bodyguard, Fernando Flores.

January 11, 2011 - Her single, "Hold It Against Me," is released and debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

March 29, 2011 - New album, "Femme Fatale," is released.

March 30, 2011 - A $10 million lawsuit is filed by Brand Sense Partners against Spears and her father for breach of contract relating to a perfume deal between Spears and the Elizabeth Arden company.

February 2012 - Settles the lawsuit filed by Brand Sense Partners for breach of contract.

March 2012 - Settles the sexual harassment suit filed by her former bodyguard.

May 15, 2012 - "The X Factor USA" announces that Spears, along with Demi Lovato, will join Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid on "The X Factor" judging panel.

November 1, 2012 - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismisses the defamation and breach of contract lawsuit against Spears and her parents brought by Lutfi, Spears' former manager.

January 11, 2013 - Announces that she will not be returning as a judge to "The X Factor."

September 17, 2013 - Spears announces that she will do a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with a show titled "Britney: Piece of Me." The show begins its run December 27.

September 2014 - Releases her own lingerie line,"Intimate Britney Spears."

November 5, 2014 - Clark County, Nevada, proclaims November 5th as "Britney Day" on the Las Vegas Strip.

September 9, 2015 - Spears announces that she has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for two more years.

August 26, 2016 - Spears' ninth studio album, Glory, is released.

April 12, 2018 - Spears is honored at the GLAAD Media Awards as the recipient of the Vanguard Award, an award that goes to a performer for making a difference in promoting and supporting equality.

January 4, 2019 - Announces that she is going on an indefinite work hiatus in order to focus on her family due to her father's health issues.

April 3, 2019 - Spears announces that she is taking "me time" after it is reported that she has checked into a mental health facility to cope with her father's health issues.

April 25, 2019 - Spears checks out of the mental health treatment facility after undertaking an "all-encompassing wellness treatment."

June 13, 2019 - Spears and her family are granted a five-year restraining order against Lutfi.

April 29, 2020 - Spears announces that she accidentally burned down her home gym.

November 10, 2020 - Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declines Spears's application to remove her father as her conservator, but says she would consider petitions "down the road" to remove her father as the head of her estate. The move comes amid the #FreeBritney social media movement, driven by some fans who believe she is a prisoner in her own home because of the court-ordered conservatorship.

June 23, 2021 - Spears appears remotely in court to request her court-ordered conservatorship be lifted, calling it "abusive." During the hearing, she speaks for more than 20 minutes, saying she felt she had been forced to perform, was given no privacy and was made to use birth control, take medication and attend therapy sessions against her will. A court hearing is next set for July 14.

July 6, 2021 - Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns, citing the singer's desire to retire. On the same day, Samuel D. Ingham, a court-appointed attorney who has represented Spears for the entirety of her almost 13-year conservatorship, submits a petition to resign from his position, according to a court filing obtained by CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

