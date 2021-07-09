Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Malala Yousafzai Fast Facts

Malala Yousafzai Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:01 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 8:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Malala Yousafzai.

Personal

Birth date: July 12, 1997

Birth place: Mingora, Swat Valley, Pakistan

Father: Ziauddin Yousafzai, educator and activist

Mother: Toorpekai Yousafzai

Education: Oxford University, 2020, Philosophy, Politics and Economics

Other Facts

The youngest recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Her name means "grief stricken."

An asteroid, 2010 ML48, was officially named "316201 Malala" after her.

Timeline

September 1, 2008 - At a local press club in Peshawar, Yousafzai gives her first speech, "How Dare the Taliban Take Away my Basic Right to Education?" in protest of school closings.

January-March 2009 - Yousafzai, using the pen name Gul Makai, blogs for the BBC about her life under Taliban rule.

2009 - Is the subject of a New York Times documentary, "Class Dismissed," by Adam B. Ellick.

November 24, 2011 - Yousafzai is awarded Pakistan's first national peace prize.

October 9, 2012 - In an assassination attempt, Yousafzai is shot in the head by Taliban gunmen. The attack takes place when Yousafzai is riding a bus on her way home from school; two other girls are injured.

October 15, 2012 - Yousafzai is airlifted from Pakistan to England in order to be treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

February 3, 2013 - Undergoes her last surgery after being shot in the head.

February 8, 2013 - Yousafzai is released from Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

March 19, 2013 - Returns to school attending Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England.

April 2013 - The Malala Fund is established, which helps to provide grants for the education of girls.

April 18, 2013 - Is listed as one of Time's Most Influential People of the year.

July 12, 2013 - Addresses the United Nations in New York. This is her first formal public speech since her attack.

September 6, 2013 - Is awarded the International Children's Peace Prize.

October 2013 - Receives an Honorary Master of Arts from The University of Edinburgh.

October 2013 - The Malala Fund Organization is founded.

October 8, 2013 - Her autobiography written with Christina Brown, "I Am Malala," is published.

November 20, 2013 - Receives the Sakharov Prize for her bravery against the Taliban.

December 10, 2013 - Yousafzai is awarded the United Nations Human Rights Prize, an award that is only given every five years.

April 15, 2014 - Receives an honorary doctorate of civil law from University of King's College.

July 14, 2014 - Yousafzai appeals to Boko Haram militants to "stop misusing the name of Islam."

September 12, 2014 - 10 people are arrested for the attempted murder of Yousafzai.

October 10, 2014 - Is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Kailash Satyarthi for activism on behalf of children's rights.

October 13, 2014 - Is listed as one of Time's 25 Most Influential Teens.

October 21, 2014 - The House of Commons unanimously votes to make Yousafzai an honorary Canadian citizen.

2015 - Receives a Grammy Award for Best Children's Album for "I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World."

June 5, 2015 - It is announced that two people have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2012 attack on Yousafzai. Eight other suspects have been acquitted.

April 10, 2017 - Is designated a UN Messenger of Peace.

August 17, 2017 - Announces she has been accepted to study at the University of Oxford.

March 29, 2018 - Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for the first time since she was attacked by Taliban militants.

January 8, 2019 - Her book, "We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories From Refugee Girls Around the World," is published.

June 19, 2020 - Yousafzai announces that she has completed her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford University.

March 8, 2021 - Apple announces a multi-year partnership with Yousafzai and her production company, Extracurricular, to create original programming for AppleTV+.

June 2, 2021 - Yousafzai is unveiled as the cover star for the July issue of British Vogue. In an accompanying profile, Yousafzai opens up about her faith, Twitter activism and her new partnership with AppleTV+.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain is in the forecast, but how about the heat?

Image

Local Fire Department Auxiliary gives volunteers a chance to help without going into burning buildings

Image

Community shows support for fallen officer

Image

Pride Center of Terre Haute works to help people in need through Pop-Up Clothing Closet

Image

Sullivan siren update

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

Image

Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

Image

Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer escorted from hospital to funeral home

Image

Crime Stoppers: July 1st burglary case

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394852

Reported Deaths: 25722
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55774010519
DuPage926881320
Will771281041
Lake685571023
Kane59606813
Winnebago34293515
Madison31323532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28809520
Peoria23494343
Champaign21193157
Sangamon19224241
McLean18595192
Tazewell17283306
Rock Island15266329
Kankakee14638221
Kendall1334699
LaSalle12829252
Macon11039212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10066147
Adams8932127
Williamson7702136
Whiteside7211174
Boone685779
Ogle624484
Grundy599978
Clinton580791
Coles5786101
Knox5678156
Jackson514365
Henry508370
Livingston491192
Woodford487883
Stephenson485086
Macoupin483489
Effingham477874
Franklin458178
Marion4568117
Jefferson4499122
Monroe441994
Randolph420087
Lee419854
Fulton405659
Morgan401283
Logan401164
Christian385375
Montgomery380174
Bureau380085
Fayette323055
Perry321160
Iroquois317368
McDonough297151
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261336
Lawrence241027
Union234041
Shelby232938
Crawford214525
Bond209224
Cass206427
Ford189550
Clark187034
Pike186153
Warren185449
Hancock184431
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177342
Richland177340
White171526
Washington165325
Moultrie164728
De Witt158429
Mason157645
Piatt152614
Clay151443
Mercer150034
Johnson149116
Greene146034
Wabash139312
Massac137340
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85216
Schuyler7887
Brown7586
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59012
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned552433
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756625

Reported Deaths: 13909
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038231798
Lake565021020
Allen41983694
St. Joseph37080567
Hamilton36793425
Elkhart29508466
Tippecanoe23095229
Vanderburgh22769402
Porter19463327
Johnson18560389
Hendricks17803321
Clark13277198
Madison13263345
Vigo12695254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12333178
Delaware11011198
Howard10453235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8629146
Bartholomew8188157
Warrick7909157
Floyd7868180
Grant7287180
Wayne7188201
Boone7056105
Morgan6809142
Marshall6277116
Dubois6232118
Cass6052110
Dearborn592578
Henry5913111
Noble585089
Jackson510377
Shelby505197
Lawrence4803125
Gibson450496
Clinton447555
Montgomery446591
DeKalb444285
Harrison443175
Whitley408744
Huntington404881
Steuben403059
Miami400771
Jasper393655
Knox381291
Putnam375862
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337086
White335854
Daviess3069100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene288985
Fayette285564
Posey276535
LaGrange274672
Scott271258
Clay270748
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229549
Starke229159
Sullivan216543
Owen215058
Fulton206044
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange189156
Perry187338
Vermillion178344
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150116
Pike138834
Blackford136832
Pulaski121448
Newton119236
Benton107614
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427