Clear
BREAKING NEWS Services set for fallen Terre Haute police officer - here are the details Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'News for the Rich, White and Blue': New book argues that chasing subscription dollars is bad for journalism

'News for the Rich, White and Blue': New book argues that chasing subscription dollars is bad for journalism

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

The highest-quality types of news coverage are increasingly "about elites, for elites," and everyone suffers as a result.

That's one of the arguments in professor Nikki Usher's new book "News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism."

Usher says that the American news media's changes have to be seen in the context of the country's political polarization and social inequality. With media outlets chasing subscription dollars over advertising dollars, content and coverage skews toward affluent and urban customers who are willing to pay. Furthermore, she says, "institutional journalism is a White institution. And when audiences are imagined, especially those paying audiences, those audiences are imagined as White."

So that's the rich and the White parts of her title -- but what about the blue? She said the blue is the most complicated because major newsrooms don't think of themselves as liberal outlets. "But the people who still trust American journalism are overwhelmingly liberal," she says. Countless Republicans have tuned out -- dropped out -- of mainstream media.

So, Usher says, regardless of intent, the type of news that's rigorously sourced and thoroughly edited, the type that comes with accountability and peer admiration and prize eligibility, is the "news for the rich, White, and blue."

Usher's book came out on Tuesday. And she is my guest on this week's "Reliable Sources" podcast. You can tune into the conversation via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or your favorite app.

Place and power

I have known Usher for the better part of a decade. In fact, I was one of the subjects of her first book, a researcher's point of view inside The New York Times, in 2014. Usher is now an associate professor at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a senior fellow with the Open Markets Institute, and The Times comes up in her new book, as well. She says the The Times' "global ambitions" are a "survival strategy" to gain more and more subscribers.

That gets to the "place and power" part of her book's subtitle. "You've got to think about place in terms of geography, but place also in terms of privilege and the kind of experiences that journalists have," Usher says. "Journalists sitting in New York and D.C. have a really different orientation of what it means to think about the key questions in America."

Usher, in Illinois, has had a very different experience of the pandemic than I have had in New York. But that's just one of many examples. Consider how record-breaking heat in the Northwest was covered versus a standard-issue tropical storm along the East Coast.

A trust-in-media "disaster"

In her book, and in our conversation, Usher talks about how journalism perpetuates "existing power structures," sometimes in ways that discourage readers who are willing to pay up and put capital into newsrooms. On the subject of power, she says there has been "systemic institutional racism that these news organizations have helped to perpetuate, sometimes even in their very own editorial pages." How can local news outlets regain the trust of citizens who never trusted them in the first place?

Speaking of local news, Usher tries to distinguish between what's worth saving, like hungry reporters at city council meetings, and what's not, like greedy owners. She makes the point that tone-deaf national coverage of local issues is a tremendous turn-off: "If national media is the only news media that's able to survive -- and continues to cover places that they have limited familiarity with, in these ways that really ring inauthentic to the people living in them -- then you're sort of setting up an even worse kind of disaster for a media trust."

All of this relates to a phenomenon that some subscribers to this newsletter have remarked upon: As more and more paywalls protect primary source material and expensive-to-produce news, more casual consumers end up reading regurgitated, aggregated, unsourced, stories instead. Hyper-partisan and hateful content thrives in a world where more costly news is "for" the rich, White, and blue.

There's still plenty of "free" news available, but "you have to work a lot harder to find the really high-quality news," as Usher commented to me after the podcast taping.

When there's a deficit of original news, there's tons of talking-about-the-news. And no one really benefits except for the talkers and the folks who own the platforms they're talking on.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Weekend Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's how you can get your hands on a thin blue line sign to honor fallen detective

Image

West Nile in the Wabash Valley

Image

Molotov Cocktails, a shootout, and a fallen officer - here's a breakdown of events the day Detective Ferency was killed

Image

Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer escorted from hospital to funeral home

Image

Crime Stoppers: July 1st burglary case

Image

Community members honor the life of Greg Ferency

Image

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High: 80

Image

Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

Image

Is a cool down in the forecast? Here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett's reaction to Detective Ferency's death

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394852

Reported Deaths: 25722
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55774010519
DuPage926881320
Will771281041
Lake685571023
Kane59606813
Winnebago34293515
Madison31323532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28809520
Peoria23494343
Champaign21193157
Sangamon19224241
McLean18595192
Tazewell17283306
Rock Island15266329
Kankakee14638221
Kendall1334699
LaSalle12829252
Macon11039212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10066147
Adams8932127
Williamson7702136
Whiteside7211174
Boone685779
Ogle624484
Grundy599978
Clinton580791
Coles5786101
Knox5678156
Jackson514365
Henry508370
Livingston491192
Woodford487883
Stephenson485086
Macoupin483489
Effingham477874
Franklin458178
Marion4568117
Jefferson4499122
Monroe441994
Randolph420087
Lee419854
Fulton405659
Morgan401283
Logan401164
Christian385375
Montgomery380174
Bureau380085
Fayette323055
Perry321160
Iroquois317368
McDonough297151
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261336
Lawrence241027
Union234041
Shelby232938
Crawford214525
Bond209224
Cass206427
Ford189550
Clark187034
Pike186153
Warren185449
Hancock184431
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177342
Richland177340
White171526
Washington165325
Moultrie164728
De Witt158429
Mason157645
Piatt152614
Clay151443
Mercer150034
Johnson149116
Greene146034
Wabash139312
Massac137340
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85216
Schuyler7887
Brown7586
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59012
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned552433
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756625

Reported Deaths: 13909
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038231798
Lake565021020
Allen41983694
St. Joseph37080567
Hamilton36793425
Elkhart29508466
Tippecanoe23095229
Vanderburgh22769402
Porter19463327
Johnson18560389
Hendricks17803321
Clark13277198
Madison13263345
Vigo12695254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12333178
Delaware11011198
Howard10453235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8629146
Bartholomew8188157
Warrick7909157
Floyd7868180
Grant7287180
Wayne7188201
Boone7056105
Morgan6809142
Marshall6277116
Dubois6232118
Cass6052110
Dearborn592578
Henry5913111
Noble585089
Jackson510377
Shelby505197
Lawrence4803125
Gibson450496
Clinton447555
Montgomery446591
DeKalb444285
Harrison443175
Whitley408744
Huntington404881
Steuben403059
Miami400771
Jasper393655
Knox381291
Putnam375862
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337086
White335854
Daviess3069100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene288985
Fayette285564
Posey276535
LaGrange274672
Scott271258
Clay270748
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229549
Starke229159
Sullivan216543
Owen215058
Fulton206044
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange189156
Perry187338
Vermillion178344
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150116
Pike138834
Blackford136832
Pulaski121448
Newton119236
Benton107614
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427