3-year-old boy shot in Buffalo, New York, over July 4th weekend dies, authorities say

A 3-year-old boy who was shot over the Independence Day weekend in Buffalo, New York, has died, according to Kait Munro, a spokeswoman with the Erie County District Attorney's office.

Shaquelle Walker Jr. was shot on Monday evening in Buffalo, New York, along with three adults, Munro said.

A group of people had gathered on Donovan Drive to watch fireworks when the shooting occurred, Munro said. The conditions of the other people who were shot is not known.

Munro said the district attorney's office could not comment further while the case is under investigation.

Shaquelle's grandfather, Maurice Walker, told CNN affiliate WKBW that the boy would have turned 4 next month.

"I really don't know what to say right now, I'm just at a loss for words," Walker said. "That it can happen to a little kid when he's in front of his house, in front of his grandmother's house, with his father, cooking, enjoying fireworks like everyone else was doing on the 4th and the 5th."

Nobody has been charged, but Munro told CNN that two individuals are considered persons of interest in the shooting.

Addressing gun violence in New York at a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at least 51 shootings occurred across the state over the Fourth of July weekend: 26 people were shot in New York City, 14 in Buffalo, five in Syracuse, three on Long Island, two in Utica and one in Rochester.

