Clear

Lawyers for Breonna Taylor's family sue Louisville police, saying they may have withheld bodycam footage

Lawyers for Breonna Taylor's family sue Louisville police, saying they may have withheld bodycam footage

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 2:00 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi and Kay Jones, CNN

Attorneys who represent the family of Breonna Taylor have sued the Louisville Metro Police Department, saying they may have given "misinformation" to the public about the use of body cameras on the night the Black woman was killed in her home in Kentucky.

More body camera footage, if it exists, could help clarify what happened during the March 2020 raid on Taylor's apartment, which helped catalyze nationwide protests last summer over how police treat Black people.

The suit, filed Wednesday in Jefferson County, claims officers involved in the raid had been issued body cameras that were programmed to activate automatically in circumstances like those in play during and after the raid.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has said the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, wasn't captured on video because officers at the scene either didn't turn on their body cameras or weren't wearing them at all, CNN has reported.

But signals from police vehicles near the scene could have triggered cameras used by the department to start recording automatically, the lawsuit claims, meaning more footage may exist.

Officers had been issued Axon Flex 2 cameras that are designed to signal nearby cameras to record when a police vehicle's light bar activates, the suit states. At least one officer who was part of the raid and "dozens of other LMPD members" who responded in police vehicles to it had "lightbars that were activated at one time or another," it adds.

"Simply put, it would have been difficult for most of the LMPD members with body cameras ... to not have had their Axon body cameras activated at one point or another" during the events related to the raid at Taylor's home," the suit states.

"There is a reasonable basis to believe that misinformation has been presented to the general public regarding the usage of body cameras by several members of the LMPD."

Louisville Metro Police Department does not comment on pending litigation, it told CNN on Thursday.

Body camera video was released from the investigation into Taylor's fatal shooting by the police department's public integrity unit. But there was no video or body camera footage of the officers as they tried to execute the search warrant at Taylor's home, Kentucky's attorney general said last year in announcing charges against one officer. Body camera footage begins at the point when area patrol officers arrived at the location, he said.

The city last year settled a $12 million wrongful death lawsuit with Taylor's family that included an agreement for the city to institute police reforms.

Request yielded some bodycam records, suit says

Attorneys filed the latest suit after they filed an open records request June 1 to Louisville police, seeking body camera audit trail logs for police department members in March 2020, according to the complaint.

The audit trail identifies the time the footage was recorded; the user; the device name, ID and serial number; plus the identity of anyone accessing footage, the time it was accessed and how it was handled, the suit states.

As of Tuesday, the attorneys had not gotten the requested information, though a police department employee had indicated by email on June 14 the task would take three weeks, according to the suit.

The police department previously shared in response to a records request a list of its current or former members who'd been issued body cameras on or before March 13, 2020, when Taylor was killed, the suit indicates.

"Assuming that body cameras were docked following Breonna's killing, and that there was no tampering of the devices or associated storage prior to the docking, audit trails should assist in verifying whether Metro has been truthful to the public regarding the existence of footage," the lawsuit states.

"It is critical to know whether local government is being honest with the community regarding issuance and usage of body cameras," it states.

"Breonna's family has a right to the records," its lawyer, Sam Aguiar, told CNN in a statement, adding he's "tired of the administration playing their games when it comes to open records."

Taylor was gunned down at night in her apartment by three officers of the city's police department after they forced their way in with a no-knock warrant. She had fallen asleep in bed with her boyfriend, who thought the officers were intruders and opened fire. Officers returned a barrage of bullets, fatally shooting Taylor.

The city fired three of the officers involved in Taylor's death.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and Cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: July 1st burglary case

Image

Community members honor the life of Greg Ferency

Image

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High: 80

Image

Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

Image

Is a cool down in the forecast? Here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett's reaction to Detective Ferency's death

Image

Duke Energy continues to increase the reliability of its systems

Image

Detective Greg Ferency left a mark as an officer, as a member of a federal task force, and as a family member

Image

Local law enforcement reflect on the life of Detective Greg Ferency

Image

FBI, THPD and Terre Haute Mayor hold press conference on the death of fallen officer Detective Greg Ferency

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394852

Reported Deaths: 25722
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55774010519
DuPage926881320
Will771281041
Lake685571023
Kane59606813
Winnebago34293515
Madison31323532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28809520
Peoria23494343
Champaign21193157
Sangamon19224241
McLean18595192
Tazewell17283306
Rock Island15266329
Kankakee14638221
Kendall1334699
LaSalle12829252
Macon11039212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10066147
Adams8932127
Williamson7702136
Whiteside7211174
Boone685779
Ogle624484
Grundy599978
Clinton580791
Coles5786101
Knox5678156
Jackson514365
Henry508370
Livingston491192
Woodford487883
Stephenson485086
Macoupin483489
Effingham477874
Franklin458178
Marion4568117
Jefferson4499122
Monroe441994
Randolph420087
Lee419854
Fulton405659
Morgan401283
Logan401164
Christian385375
Montgomery380174
Bureau380085
Fayette323055
Perry321160
Iroquois317368
McDonough297151
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261336
Lawrence241027
Union234041
Shelby232938
Crawford214525
Bond209224
Cass206427
Ford189550
Clark187034
Pike186153
Warren185449
Hancock184431
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177342
Richland177340
White171526
Washington165325
Moultrie164728
De Witt158429
Mason157645
Piatt152614
Clay151443
Mercer150034
Johnson149116
Greene146034
Wabash139312
Massac137340
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85216
Schuyler7887
Brown7586
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59012
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned552433
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756625

Reported Deaths: 13909
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038231798
Lake565021020
Allen41983694
St. Joseph37080567
Hamilton36793425
Elkhart29508466
Tippecanoe23095229
Vanderburgh22769402
Porter19463327
Johnson18560389
Hendricks17803321
Clark13277198
Madison13263345
Vigo12695254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12333178
Delaware11011198
Howard10453235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8629146
Bartholomew8188157
Warrick7909157
Floyd7868180
Grant7287180
Wayne7188201
Boone7056105
Morgan6809142
Marshall6277116
Dubois6232118
Cass6052110
Dearborn592578
Henry5913111
Noble585089
Jackson510377
Shelby505197
Lawrence4803125
Gibson450496
Clinton447555
Montgomery446591
DeKalb444285
Harrison443175
Whitley408744
Huntington404881
Steuben403059
Miami400771
Jasper393655
Knox381291
Putnam375862
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337086
White335854
Daviess3069100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene288985
Fayette285564
Posey276535
LaGrange274672
Scott271258
Clay270748
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229549
Starke229159
Sullivan216543
Owen215058
Fulton206044
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange189156
Perry187338
Vermillion178344
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150116
Pike138834
Blackford136832
Pulaski121448
Newton119236
Benton107614
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427