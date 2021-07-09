Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Matteo Berrettini beats Hubert Hurkacz to become first Italian man to reach a Wimbledon final

Matteo Berrettini beats Hubert Hurkacz to become first Italian man to reach a Wimbledon final

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Matteo Berrettini put on a stunning display of power hitting to bludgeon his way past the gutsy Hubert Hurkacz and reach his first Wimbledon final.

The Italian beat his Polish opponent -- who had never previously made it past the third round of a grand slam -- 6-3 6-0 6-7 6-4 in a match that lasted more than two and a half hours.

Both Berrrettini and Hurkacz came into Friday's semifinal hoping to be the first men from their respective countries to reach the final at the All England Club.

It was Berrettini -- appearing in his second grand slam semifinal -- that handled the occasion the better of the two players.

The match looked as though it was going to be a whitewash when Berrettini won the second set to love in little over 20 minutes, but Hurkacz rallied well in the third to turn the match into a real contest.

In the end, it wasn't enough as Berrettini stepped up his level again to clinch the fourth set and book his place in the first grand slam final of his career.

"Thank you, I have no words," Berrettini said after the match. "Really ... I need a couple of hours to understand what happened. I played a great match, I enjoyed the crowd, my family and whole team are there. I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream. I am so happy.

"After the third set I was feeling I deserved to win it, but lost it. I said: 'It doesn't matter,' I was feeling the stronger player and that's what I said to myself and eventually it paid off.

"So far it is the best tennis day of my life, but hopefully Sunday will be even better. I feel kind of chills but I am doing it, so I have to believe it."

No nerves

The first set started evenly and there was certainly no sign of one player's domination that was to come.

Hurkacz managed to hold magnificently from 0-40 down in only his second service game and, at the time, it felt like it could be a significant moment.

However, Hurkacz was broken two service games later, with Berrettini punctuating the break with a stunning forehand on the run while chasing down his opponent's smash, surely one of the shots of the tournament so far.

Berrettini won all remaining games in the set and Hurkacz, incredibly, wouldn't win another for almost an hour.

Whether it was due to Berrettini stepping it up a level or Hurkacz struggling under the pressure of the occasion -- most likely a combination of the two -- the second set was over in the blink of an eye.

When Berrettini rushed to a 5-0 lead, it meant he had won nine consecutive games and this semifinal was in danger of getting away from Hurkacz faster that one of Berrettini's crunching serves.

The crowd tried desperately to lift Hurkacz, cheering wildly whenever he won a point. He attempted to lift himself, too, gently clenching his fist whenever he showed brief flashes of the skill that had brought him to this stage of the tournament.

Despite that, he was unable to win even a single game in the second set as Berrettini stormed to a 2-0 lead.

The odds were now stacked heavily against Hurkacz, who had only once come back from two sets down to win a best of five set match in his career.

Fortunately for the crowd on Center Court, the third set was considerably more competitive than the second. When Hurkacz won his first service game to level the third at 1-1 it broke a run of 11 straight games for Berrettini and drew a huge roar of appreciation from the capacity 15,000 crowd.

Huge credit must go to Hurkacz for his improvement in the third set -- certainly better players have wilted in the past when faced with such a scoreboard -- and by the time it reached a tie break, you sensed the momentum had all of sudden swung towards the Pole.

Berrettini began to show the first signs of frustrations when Hurkacz hit an overhead winner after a weak lob attempt, extending his hand in bewilderment towards his box.

Hurkacz opened up a 4-0 lead in the tie break and comfortably saw it out 7-3, all the while suddenly playing his best tennis of the contest so far.

However, that momentum didn't carry over into the fourth set as Berrettini -- who took at tactical bathroom break at the end of the third -- broke Hurkacz in his opening service game.

From there, Hurkacz never looked like getting level.

As he walked out to serve for the match, Berrettini would have drawn strength from the knowledge that he had won an incredible 150 of his 157 service games on grass so far this year. The 158th would surely be the nerviest yet, not least after Berrettini hit his first double fault of the match on the game's first point.

However, it proved to be nothing more than a minor blip as the Italian found his aim again to finally get past his gritty opponent.

The Italian will now play either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov, who play later on Friday, in Sunday's showpiece final.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunny and Cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: July 1st burglary case

Image

Community members honor the life of Greg Ferency

Image

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High: 80

Image

Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

Image

Is a cool down in the forecast? Here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett's reaction to Detective Ferency's death

Image

Duke Energy continues to increase the reliability of its systems

Image

Detective Greg Ferency left a mark as an officer, as a member of a federal task force, and as a family member

Image

Local law enforcement reflect on the life of Detective Greg Ferency

Image

FBI, THPD and Terre Haute Mayor hold press conference on the death of fallen officer Detective Greg Ferency

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394852

Reported Deaths: 25722
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55774010519
DuPage926881320
Will771281041
Lake685571023
Kane59606813
Winnebago34293515
Madison31323532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28809520
Peoria23494343
Champaign21193157
Sangamon19224241
McLean18595192
Tazewell17283306
Rock Island15266329
Kankakee14638221
Kendall1334699
LaSalle12829252
Macon11039212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10066147
Adams8932127
Williamson7702136
Whiteside7211174
Boone685779
Ogle624484
Grundy599978
Clinton580791
Coles5786101
Knox5678156
Jackson514365
Henry508370
Livingston491192
Woodford487883
Stephenson485086
Macoupin483489
Effingham477874
Franklin458178
Marion4568117
Jefferson4499122
Monroe441994
Randolph420087
Lee419854
Fulton405659
Morgan401283
Logan401164
Christian385375
Montgomery380174
Bureau380085
Fayette323055
Perry321160
Iroquois317368
McDonough297151
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261336
Lawrence241027
Union234041
Shelby232938
Crawford214525
Bond209224
Cass206427
Ford189550
Clark187034
Pike186153
Warren185449
Hancock184431
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177342
Richland177340
White171526
Washington165325
Moultrie164728
De Witt158429
Mason157645
Piatt152614
Clay151443
Mercer150034
Johnson149116
Greene146034
Wabash139312
Massac137340
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85216
Schuyler7887
Brown7586
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59012
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned552433
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756625

Reported Deaths: 13909
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038231798
Lake565021020
Allen41983694
St. Joseph37080567
Hamilton36793425
Elkhart29508466
Tippecanoe23095229
Vanderburgh22769402
Porter19463327
Johnson18560389
Hendricks17803321
Clark13277198
Madison13263345
Vigo12695254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12333178
Delaware11011198
Howard10453235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8629146
Bartholomew8188157
Warrick7909157
Floyd7868180
Grant7287180
Wayne7188201
Boone7056105
Morgan6809142
Marshall6277116
Dubois6232118
Cass6052110
Dearborn592578
Henry5913111
Noble585089
Jackson510377
Shelby505197
Lawrence4803125
Gibson450496
Clinton447555
Montgomery446591
DeKalb444285
Harrison443175
Whitley408744
Huntington404881
Steuben403059
Miami400771
Jasper393655
Knox381291
Putnam375862
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337086
White335854
Daviess3069100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene288985
Fayette285564
Posey276535
LaGrange274672
Scott271258
Clay270748
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229549
Starke229159
Sullivan216543
Owen215058
Fulton206044
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange189156
Perry187338
Vermillion178344
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150116
Pike138834
Blackford136832
Pulaski121448
Newton119236
Benton107614
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427