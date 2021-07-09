Clear

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: 'It's time to recognize the right to repair'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak: 'It's time to recognize the right to repair'

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Woz is throwing his weight behind the "right to repair" movement.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, known in the tech world by his nickname, spoke out on the issue during a recent appearance on Cameo, a website that lets fans pay celebrities for video messages.

In a post to Louis Rossmann, a YouTube personality and a right-to-repair advocate, Wozniak said that he was "totally supportive" of the cause — which gives consumers the right and information to fix their own devices — and somewhat "emotionally" affected by it.

"I do a lot of Cameos, but this one has really gotten to me," he said in the nine-minute video. "We wouldn't have had an Apple had I not grown up in a very open technology world."

The right to repair movement has gained ground lately. In the United Kingdom, new measures have been introduced to require manufacturers of televisions, washing machines and refrigerators to provide spare parts to consumers.

In the United States, at least 27 states have deliberated legislation related to the topic this year, according to US PIRG, a coalition of state-based public interest research groups.

The White House has also weighed in, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki noting this week that the US Department of Agriculture was looking into giving "farmers the right to repair their own equipment."

Wozniak, for his part, shared how he had learned to build and modify his own devices from a young age, including with a ham radio license at 10 years old.

"Back then, when you bought electronic things like TVs and radios, every bit of the circuits and designs were included on paper. Total open source," he said.

"If you know what you're doing ... you could repair a lot of things at low cost. But it's even more precious to know that you did it yourself."

Wozniak, who co-founded Apple 45 years ago with Steve Jobs, said that enabling others to retool their devices also has commercial value. He pointed to the success of the Apple II computer, which he said was "modifiable and extendable to the maximum" and the "only source" of profit for Apple during its first years.

"It was not ... successful on pure luck," he added. "There were a lot of good things about that being so open that everyone could join the party."

Wozniak's comments come as Apple — the company he left as an active employee in 1985 — has long faced criticism over policies that restrict where its customers can get their iPhones and other electronics fixed without jeopardizing their warranties.

The company used to only allow its authorized service providers to receive authentic Apple parts and other materials needed to make fixes. That changed in 2019, when the company expanded the number of repair businesses it officially recognized.

But "I believe that companies [still] inhibit it because it gives the companies power, control over everything," said Wozniak.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It's time to start doing the right things," Wozniak said in his message. "It's time to recognize the right to repair more fully."

— Haley Burton contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny and Cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High: 80

Image

Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

Image

Is a cool down in the forecast? Here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett's reaction to Detective Ferency's death

Image

Duke Energy continues to increase the reliability of its systems

Image

Detective Greg Ferency left a mark as an officer, as a member of a federal task force, and as a family member

Image

Local law enforcement reflect on the life of Detective Greg Ferency

Image

FBI, THPD and Terre Haute Mayor hold press conference on the death of fallen officer Detective Greg Ferency

Image

From a candidate for Terre Haute mayor to murder suspect - federal officials identify Ferency's accused killer

Image

Indiana farmers set new state conservation record

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394852

Reported Deaths: 25722
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55774010519
DuPage926881320
Will771281041
Lake685571023
Kane59606813
Winnebago34293515
Madison31323532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28809520
Peoria23494343
Champaign21193157
Sangamon19224241
McLean18595192
Tazewell17283306
Rock Island15266329
Kankakee14638221
Kendall1334699
LaSalle12829252
Macon11039212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10066147
Adams8932127
Williamson7702136
Whiteside7211174
Boone685779
Ogle624484
Grundy599978
Clinton580791
Coles5786101
Knox5678156
Jackson514365
Henry508370
Livingston491192
Woodford487883
Stephenson485086
Macoupin483489
Effingham477874
Franklin458178
Marion4568117
Jefferson4499122
Monroe441994
Randolph420087
Lee419854
Fulton405659
Morgan401283
Logan401164
Christian385375
Montgomery380174
Bureau380085
Fayette323055
Perry321160
Iroquois317368
McDonough297151
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261336
Lawrence241027
Union234041
Shelby232938
Crawford214525
Bond209224
Cass206427
Ford189550
Clark187034
Pike186153
Warren185449
Hancock184431
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177342
Richland177340
White171526
Washington165325
Moultrie164728
De Witt158429
Mason157645
Piatt152614
Clay151443
Mercer150034
Johnson149116
Greene146034
Wabash139312
Massac137340
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85216
Schuyler7887
Brown7586
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59012
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned552433
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756625

Reported Deaths: 13909
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038231798
Lake565021020
Allen41983694
St. Joseph37080567
Hamilton36793425
Elkhart29508466
Tippecanoe23095229
Vanderburgh22769402
Porter19463327
Johnson18560389
Hendricks17803321
Clark13277198
Madison13263345
Vigo12695254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12333178
Delaware11011198
Howard10453235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8629146
Bartholomew8188157
Warrick7909157
Floyd7868180
Grant7287180
Wayne7188201
Boone7056105
Morgan6809142
Marshall6277116
Dubois6232118
Cass6052110
Dearborn592578
Henry5913111
Noble585089
Jackson510377
Shelby505197
Lawrence4803125
Gibson450496
Clinton447555
Montgomery446591
DeKalb444285
Harrison443175
Whitley408744
Huntington404881
Steuben403059
Miami400771
Jasper393655
Knox381291
Putnam375862
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337086
White335854
Daviess3069100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene288985
Fayette285564
Posey276535
LaGrange274672
Scott271258
Clay270748
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229549
Starke229159
Sullivan216543
Owen215058
Fulton206044
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange189156
Perry187338
Vermillion178344
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150116
Pike138834
Blackford136832
Pulaski121448
Newton119236
Benton107614
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427