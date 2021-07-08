Clear

It's 'inescapable': Pacific Islanders have tried to flee the climate crisis, only to face new threats

It's 'inescapable': Pacific Islanders have tried to flee the climate crisis, only to face new threats

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Selina Neirok Leem grew up listening to the Pacific Ocean at her home in the Marshall Islands. She watched high tides wash over the islands' seawalls, and her family trekked inland when the storm surge from tropical cyclones destroyed homes close to the shore.

It was during those storms that Leem's grandfather would force her family to retreat to higher ground, even as he insisted on staying behind to protect their home from the rising seas.

"I would always be so mad and terrified, because in my mind as a kid, I imagine all these horrible things happening," Leem told CNN of those moments, "that I might not even see him tomorrow."

The climate crisis has been thrashing the Pacific Islands, causing drought, coral reef bleaching, more powerful storms and sea level rise. Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018 left thousands in the US territories of Saipan and Tinian without homes, power and running water for months. At least 57 percent of the infrastructure in the Pacific Islands will be threatened by rising sea levels during this century, according to a United Nations report.

With climate disasters increasing in frequency and intensity, many Pacific Islanders have chosen to leave their home islands to escape climate-related economic issues and health hazards. But where they've settled, climate change is appearing in different — though just as devastating — ways.

Around 30,000 people have moved to the US from the Marshall Islands, an independent nation about halfway between Australia and Hawaii. Washington, Oregon, and California are among the top destinations for Marshallese, according to researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The Western US isn't threatened by tropical cyclones, and its risk to sea level rise is comparatively lower than other parts of the United States. But climate change is exacting a toll there in the form of a devastating drought, a water crisis, deadly heat and the worst wildfires in millennia.

As record-breaking heat engulfed the Pacific Northwest in late June, Marshallese migrants faced the challenges of working outdoor jobs and living in crowded, multi-generational homes, many of which don't have air conditioning.

Steven Mana'oakamai Johnson grew up in Saipan but now lives in Corvallis, Oregon, where the temperature spiked to 109 degrees in late June. Johnson described himself as a climate refugee of-sorts during the heat wave, fleeing to the coast where it was more than 30 degrees cooler.

"Climate change is not new for us Pacific Islanders," he told CNN. "We've unfortunately been dealing with this longer than many of our mainland counterparts."

The Pacific Northwest heat wave "would have been virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, according to an analysis published Wednesday in which more than two dozen scientists concluded the burning of fossil fuels made the heat wave at least 150 times more likely.

With at least 116 heat-related deaths in Oregon and 57 more in Washington state, officials are calling it a "mass casualty event."

"The most vulnerable to climate change will always be the most vulnerable, no matter if they can migrate or not," Johnson said. "When a storm flattens your island and you have to take a job farming in Oregon, you are not any less vulnerable, since climate change is inescapable."

Leem, who now lives with family in Spokane, was among the growing Pacific Islander community who endured the record-high temperatures. And since many in the Marshallese community also face language and cultural barriers, she has volunteered to help during extreme events.

She described one Marshallese mother who gave birth in her home as temperatures soared to Washington's all-time state record: "I don't know how they did it," Leem said. "The baby was just newly born, and they had to stay indoors that entire week under that heat wave. They had to move to the ground floor, since it was cooler than where they were in the second floor."

A unique international agreement — the Compact of Free Association — allows Marshallese residents to live and work in the US under a special status. David Anitok, director of the COFA Alliance National Network of Washington, has been offering assistance to the Marshallese community in Everett, Washington, just north of Seattle, even as he and his family had to take advantage of a cooling center themselves.

"There were many families looking around for cooling spots, so we were able to locate and point them to a few whether it's fire stations or libraries," Anitok, who is Marshallese, told CNN. "Transportation was another big barrier for many of them, especially if it's a multi-generational home and they only have one car to rely on, and that car is being used by someone for work."

Anitok, along with his two kids, found relief from the heat at a nearby fire station serving as a cooling center, where he met with other Marshallese families. His organization also distributed water for Marshallese farm laborers who were working under searing conditions in the area.

"There's still a sense of community, sticking together as best as possible," he said. "But even then, there are still many families from the Marshall Islands that didn't get to these resources or know about them. It was definitely hard time. People were stressed and frustrated."

Pacific Islander communities such as Samoans, Chamorro, Tongans, and Native Hawaiians who have settled in Washington and Oregon are becoming increasingly vocal about environmental issues.

Last March, Anitok helped organize a virtual nuclear remembrance event, where Pacific Islanders spoke about the environmental injustice they faced after the US tested 67 nuclear bombs on the Marshall Islands between 1946 to 1958.

In 2019, researchers found the Marshall Islands were more radioactive than Chernobyl and Fukushima. Islanders have fled because of the health impacts of the nuclear waste — corralled into a 3.1 million cubic foot dome which is threatened by rising seas.

Those that remain in the country of scattered, low-lying atolls and islands are seeing worsening high tides, extreme heat and drought-stricken plantations.

At the 2015 Paris Climate Conference (COP21), Leem spoke alongside former Marshall Islands foreign minister Tony deBrum, who, as a 9-year-old, witnessed the largest bomb detonated there by the US. As one of the youngest delegates at the summit, Leem delivered a passionate, urgent plea calling on world leaders to take stronger action on climate change and to act swiftly.

Nearly six years of inaction later, she has witnessed unprecedented events from destructive wildfires to early heat waves.

"There's definitely that fear, but we have to deal with overcoming that fear because you don't want to remain immobilized or numbed by it," Leem said. "It's important to overcome it and work with solutions that we already have and how we can move forward to address this crisis."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
Casey
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Cooler Overnight, Nice Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

Image

Is a cool down in the forecast? Here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett's reaction to Detective Ferency's death

Image

Duke Energy continues to increase the reliability of its systems

Image

Detective Greg Ferency left a mark as an officer, as a member of a federal task force, and as a family member

Image

Local law enforcement reflect on the life of Detective Greg Ferency

Image

FBI, THPD and Terre Haute Mayor hold press conference on the death of fallen officer Detective Greg Ferency

Image

From a candidate for Terre Haute mayor to murder suspect - federal officials identify Ferency's accused killer

Image

Indiana farmers set new state conservation record

Image

Wednesday night recap of details in the shooting death of Detective Greg Ferency

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394235

Reported Deaths: 25711
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55759010515
DuPage926681320
Will771351041
Lake685321023
Kane59605812
Winnebago34271515
Madison31277532
McHenry29257297
St. Clair28750520
Peoria23487343
Champaign21180157
Sangamon19213240
McLean18584191
Tazewell17280306
Rock Island15264329
Kankakee14629221
Kendall1333999
LaSalle12824252
Macon11033212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10062146
Adams8906127
Williamson7690136
Whiteside7212174
Boone685779
Ogle624184
Grundy599778
Clinton580391
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson513065
Henry508370
Livingston491092
Woodford487883
Stephenson485186
Macoupin482789
Effingham477774
Franklin457378
Marion4558117
Jefferson4492122
Monroe441494
Lee419854
Randolph419087
Fulton405759
Logan401164
Morgan400383
Christian384875
Montgomery380174
Bureau379985
Fayette322955
Perry321060
Iroquois316868
McDonough296551
Jersey273052
Saline261757
Douglas261236
Lawrence240727
Union233041
Shelby232838
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205827
Ford189450
Clark186733
Pike185853
Warren185349
Hancock184031
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171226
Washington165125
Moultrie164628
De Witt158029
Mason156745
Piatt152614
Clay151243
Mercer150034
Johnson148816
Greene145934
Wabash139212
Massac137240
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7887
Brown7576
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58612
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned562433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756070

Reported Deaths: 13892
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037731793
Lake564421019
Allen41927694
St. Joseph37071566
Hamilton36766425
Elkhart29503465
Tippecanoe23074229
Vanderburgh22746402
Porter19454327
Johnson18544389
Hendricks17791320
Clark13265198
Madison13250345
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12467222
Monroe12323178
Delaware11003198
Howard10445235
Kosciusko9661123
Hancock8625146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7903157
Floyd7863180
Grant7280180
Wayne7186201
Boone7047104
Morgan6799142
Marshall6275116
Dubois6230118
Cass6049110
Dearborn592278
Henry5911111
Noble584589
Jackson510177
Shelby505097
Lawrence4799125
Gibson449696
Clinton447155
Montgomery445591
DeKalb444085
Harrison442775
Whitley408544
Huntington404581
Steuben403059
Miami399970
Jasper393255
Knox380891
Putnam375462
Wabash363483
Ripley349370
Adams346456
Jefferson336986
White335554
Daviess3068100
Wells297681
Decatur290292
Greene288585
Fayette285564
Posey276235
LaGrange274372
Scott271258
Clay270448
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229248
Starke228859
Sullivan216443
Owen214258
Fulton205844
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion178044
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149616
Pike138734
Blackford136732
Pulaski121348
Newton118736
Benton107314
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86415
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426