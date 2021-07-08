Clear

Flossing your teeth may protect against cognitive decline, research shows

Flossing your teeth may protect against cognitive decline, research shows

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Kent, CNN

Flossing your teeth isn't just important for keeping your dentist happy -- it may also protect against cognitive decline.

Good oral health habits like brushing and flossing may prevent cognitive impairment and dementia, according to a new analysis led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

"Given the staggering number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia each year, and the opportunity to improve oral health across the life span, it's important to gain a deeper understanding of the connection between poor oral health and cognitive decline," said Bei Wu, a professor in global health at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the senior study author, in a statement.

Researchers analyzed 14 studies on tooth loss and cognitive impairment conducted over an extended period of time, which involved a total of 34,074 adults and 4,689 cases of people with diminished cognitive function.

The results showed that adults with more tooth loss had a 1.48 times higher risk of cognitive impairment and 1.28 times higher risk of dementia, even when other factors were controlled.

And with each additional missing tooth, the risk of cognitive impairment grows, according to the analysis published in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

Adults who experienced tooth loss were more likely to have cognitive decline if they did not have dentures, the new research also revealed.

"We need to think about increasing awareness of the importance of oral health, and we also need to think about preventive treatment and dentures," Wu told CNN.

Dentures are important because they allow patients to maintain a healthy diet, as well as provide "the confidence to smile naturally," according to Dr. James Wilson, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, who was not affiliated with the study.

"Being able to eat a normal diet is extremely important to a person's physical health," Wilson said via email. "The positive self-image that dentures provide a patient works to improve their mental health as well."

Healthy mouth, healthier brain

The analysis offered several explanations for those links between poor mouth health and poor brain health, including the problem of missing teeth, which can impact chewing, which limits the options for healthy food and can even lead to the loss of key nutrients for brain health. The analysis also highlighted evidence that oral inflammation is connected to brain inflammation and cognitive impairment.

"Untreated gum disease can lead to tooth loss and may also increase the risk of developing other health complications," Wilson added.

"Inflammation as a result of gum disease has been linked to other disease states, including cardiovascular disease, pancreatic cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and Alzheimer's disease."

Previous studies have also found links between P. gingivalis -- the bacteria associated with gum disease -- and Alzheimer's, Wilson told CNN.

Socioeconomics play a role

The NYU-led analysis also noted that tooth loss could reflect "lifelong socioeconomic disadvantages, such as limited access to and quality of medical and dental care, fewer years of education, and poor nutrition."

"Income and education are very much related to oral health, probably even more so than many other chronic conditions, particularly because of the lack of dental insurance for many people," Wu said.

Wu added that these oral health disparities are especially prominent in the United States, where the health care system is complicated to navigate, and many people do not have access to dental care as part of their health insurance or are required to pay dental expenses out-of-pocket.

She said the analysis should serve as a reminder -- to both governments and everyday people -- of the importance of maintaining good oral health from an early age all the way through to adulthood.

The American Dental Association and the AAP also say that preventive care and regular dental checkups are important to protect teeth from cavities and guard against gum disease.

"Gum disease is preventable with daily tooth brushing and flossing and routine visits to a dental health professional," Wilson added. "Patients should also expect to receive a comprehensive periodontal evaluation on an annual basis."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
Casey
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Cooler Overnight, Nice Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

Image

Is a cool down in the forecast? Here's a look at what Kevin is tracking

Image

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett's reaction to Detective Ferency's death

Image

Duke Energy continues to increase the reliability of its systems

Image

Detective Greg Ferency left a mark as an officer, as a member of a federal task force, and as a family member

Image

Local law enforcement reflect on the life of Detective Greg Ferency

Image

FBI, THPD and Terre Haute Mayor hold press conference on the death of fallen officer Detective Greg Ferency

Image

From a candidate for Terre Haute mayor to murder suspect - federal officials identify Ferency's accused killer

Image

Indiana farmers set new state conservation record

Image

Wednesday night recap of details in the shooting death of Detective Greg Ferency

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394235

Reported Deaths: 25711
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55759010515
DuPage926681320
Will771351041
Lake685321023
Kane59605812
Winnebago34271515
Madison31277532
McHenry29257297
St. Clair28750520
Peoria23487343
Champaign21180157
Sangamon19213240
McLean18584191
Tazewell17280306
Rock Island15264329
Kankakee14629221
Kendall1333999
LaSalle12824252
Macon11033212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10062146
Adams8906127
Williamson7690136
Whiteside7212174
Boone685779
Ogle624184
Grundy599778
Clinton580391
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson513065
Henry508370
Livingston491092
Woodford487883
Stephenson485186
Macoupin482789
Effingham477774
Franklin457378
Marion4558117
Jefferson4492122
Monroe441494
Lee419854
Randolph419087
Fulton405759
Logan401164
Morgan400383
Christian384875
Montgomery380174
Bureau379985
Fayette322955
Perry321060
Iroquois316868
McDonough296551
Jersey273052
Saline261757
Douglas261236
Lawrence240727
Union233041
Shelby232838
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205827
Ford189450
Clark186733
Pike185853
Warren185349
Hancock184031
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171226
Washington165125
Moultrie164628
De Witt158029
Mason156745
Piatt152614
Clay151243
Mercer150034
Johnson148816
Greene145934
Wabash139212
Massac137240
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7887
Brown7576
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58612
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned562433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756070

Reported Deaths: 13892
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037731793
Lake564421019
Allen41927694
St. Joseph37071566
Hamilton36766425
Elkhart29503465
Tippecanoe23074229
Vanderburgh22746402
Porter19454327
Johnson18544389
Hendricks17791320
Clark13265198
Madison13250345
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12467222
Monroe12323178
Delaware11003198
Howard10445235
Kosciusko9661123
Hancock8625146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7903157
Floyd7863180
Grant7280180
Wayne7186201
Boone7047104
Morgan6799142
Marshall6275116
Dubois6230118
Cass6049110
Dearborn592278
Henry5911111
Noble584589
Jackson510177
Shelby505097
Lawrence4799125
Gibson449696
Clinton447155
Montgomery445591
DeKalb444085
Harrison442775
Whitley408544
Huntington404581
Steuben403059
Miami399970
Jasper393255
Knox380891
Putnam375462
Wabash363483
Ripley349370
Adams346456
Jefferson336986
White335554
Daviess3068100
Wells297681
Decatur290292
Greene288585
Fayette285564
Posey276235
LaGrange274372
Scott271258
Clay270448
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229248
Starke228859
Sullivan216443
Owen214258
Fulton205844
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion178044
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149616
Pike138734
Blackford136732
Pulaski121348
Newton118736
Benton107314
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86415
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426