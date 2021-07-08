'The Crown' star Emma Corrin shares updated pronouns

"The Crown" star Emma Corrin is opening up about gender identity.

The actor, who earned a Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in the Netflix hit, took to Instagram to detail the "journey" of being queer and binding their chest.

"Some time before I bought my first binder...very intimate, very new, very cool," Corrin posted alongside an intimate picture.

"Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it," Corrin added.

Binders are compression garments often worn by trans and nonbinary people to help ease feelings of body dysphoria.

Corrin's Instagram bio was also updated to include pronouns "she/they."

Jennifer Garner showed her love for the post with three heart emojis. Netflix's official Instagram account also commented with hearts.

One fan wrote, "I can't believe you're the same character from The Crown. That's so impressive!! I love how you played it and I love your real personality and identity as well (what I know of it of course). Best of luck on your journey."

Last April, Corrin posted pictures in a wedding gown, writing "ur fave queer bride."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.