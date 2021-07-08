Clear

Five undervaccinated clusters put the entire United States at risk

Five undervaccinated clusters put the entire United States at risk

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen and John Bonifield, CNN

A new data analysis identifies clusters of unvaccinated people, most of them in the southern United States, that are vulnerable to surges in Covid-19 cases and could become breeding grounds for even more deadly Covid-19 variants.

The analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identified 30 clusters of counties with low vaccination rates and significant population sizes. The five most significant of those clusters are sprawled across large swaths of the southeastern United States and a smaller portion in the Midwest.

The five clusters are largely in parts of eight states, starting in the east in Georgia and stretching west to Texas and north to southern Missouri. The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee, and are made up of mostly smaller counties but also cities such as Montgomery, Alabama; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Amarillo, Texas.

Most of these states are currently seeing increases in Covid-19 cases.

"Parts of the country are just as vulnerable if not more vulnerable than they were in December, 2020," said Shweta Bansal, an associate professor of biology at Georgetown University. Bansal heads up the US COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking project, which has been gathering data on the US vaccine rollout since it began in December.

Those vulnerable clusters put all of the United States -- and to some extent, the world -- at risk for going back to 2020, since high-transmission areas can become breeding grounds for Covid-19 variants that could go on to evade Covid-19 vaccines.

"These clusters of unvaccinated people are what is standing in the way of us putting this virus down permanently," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

Millions of unvaccinated people in the clusters

About one-third of Americans have not received even a single Covid-19 shot -- and the Georgetown analysis shows that these people are not evenly spread around the United States.

Analyzing county vaccination data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, the Georgetown researchers found 30 clusters of counties throughout the US that have low vaccination rates compared to the national average and also have significant population size.

The five most significant clusters together include more than 15 million people. Of those, only 27.9% are fully vaccinated -- far lower than the national rate of 47.6%.

The county data is not without its flaws. When someone gets a shot, their home county is supposed to be noted in state records, but the system doesn't always work perfectly. In the Georgetown analysis, at least 90% of all vaccinations were recorded with the person's home county, Bansal said.

In some cases, the Georgetown data differs from CDC data because Bansal and her team were able to obtain additional data directly from state health departments.

While the clusters do encompass some sizable cities, 92% of the counties in the clusters have a population of less than 100,000.

The federal government has been engaging with churches and organizations such as the YMCA to encourage Covid-19 vaccination in areas like these, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN.

"These are extraordinary partners in reaching communities [in rural areas] where health care access isn't as easy as it is in urban areas," he said.

Clusters give virus opportunities to mutate

The Delta variant, which now comprises more than half the cases in the United States, is the latest in a long string of Covid-19 variants that have spread more easily and in some cases caused more severe illness.

That's why the clusters are so worrisome. Each time a virus spreads, it has an opportunity to learn how to mutate.

"We know that if you give the virus the opportunity to circulate and replicate, you give it the opportunity to generate more variants," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN.

The Delta variant has learned how to evade Covid-19 vaccines to a small degree, but they still offer excellent protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

The fear is that the next variant might be able to outsmart the vaccine more thoroughly, causing problems even for parts of the country that have high vaccination rates.

"We've been lucky with the variants so far that they've been relatively susceptible to our vaccine, but the more you roll the dice, the more opportunities there will be for a resistant variant," Reiner said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered storms. Not as hot. High: 84°

Image

Procession for the fallen Terre Haute Police Officer

Image

Officials identify fallen Terre Haute police officer as Greg Ferency

Image

6 PM Update | Terre Haute officer killed in downtown Terre Haute as Regional Hospital parking lot turns to crime scene

Image

Daviess County and Washington move forward on deal to create Central Dispatch

Image

Health department confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Vigo County

Image

Two Wabash Valley counties downgraded on ISDH COVID-19 map

Image

Indiana makes a change in DUI law

Image

Honey Creek Fire Department has new training tower

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394235

Reported Deaths: 25711
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55759010515
DuPage926681320
Will771351041
Lake685321023
Kane59605812
Winnebago34271515
Madison31277532
McHenry29257297
St. Clair28750520
Peoria23487343
Champaign21180157
Sangamon19213240
McLean18584191
Tazewell17280306
Rock Island15264329
Kankakee14629221
Kendall1333999
LaSalle12824252
Macon11033212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10062146
Adams8906127
Williamson7690136
Whiteside7212174
Boone685779
Ogle624184
Grundy599778
Clinton580391
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson513065
Henry508370
Livingston491092
Woodford487883
Stephenson485186
Macoupin482789
Effingham477774
Franklin457378
Marion4558117
Jefferson4492122
Monroe441494
Lee419854
Randolph419087
Fulton405759
Logan401164
Morgan400383
Christian384875
Montgomery380174
Bureau379985
Fayette322955
Perry321060
Iroquois316868
McDonough296551
Jersey273052
Saline261757
Douglas261236
Lawrence240727
Union233041
Shelby232838
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205827
Ford189450
Clark186733
Pike185853
Warren185349
Hancock184031
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171226
Washington165125
Moultrie164628
De Witt158029
Mason156745
Piatt152614
Clay151243
Mercer150034
Johnson148816
Greene145934
Wabash139212
Massac137240
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7887
Brown7576
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58612
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned562433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756070

Reported Deaths: 13892
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037731793
Lake564421019
Allen41927694
St. Joseph37071566
Hamilton36766425
Elkhart29503465
Tippecanoe23074229
Vanderburgh22746402
Porter19454327
Johnson18544389
Hendricks17791320
Clark13265198
Madison13250345
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12467222
Monroe12323178
Delaware11003198
Howard10445235
Kosciusko9661123
Hancock8625146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7903157
Floyd7863180
Grant7280180
Wayne7186201
Boone7047104
Morgan6799142
Marshall6275116
Dubois6230118
Cass6049110
Dearborn592278
Henry5911111
Noble584589
Jackson510177
Shelby505097
Lawrence4799125
Gibson449696
Clinton447155
Montgomery445591
DeKalb444085
Harrison442775
Whitley408544
Huntington404581
Steuben403059
Miami399970
Jasper393255
Knox380891
Putnam375462
Wabash363483
Ripley349370
Adams346456
Jefferson336986
White335554
Daviess3068100
Wells297681
Decatur290292
Greene288585
Fayette285564
Posey276235
LaGrange274372
Scott271258
Clay270448
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229248
Starke228859
Sullivan216443
Owen214258
Fulton205844
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion178044
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149616
Pike138734
Blackford136732
Pulaski121348
Newton118736
Benton107314
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86415
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426