Clear

Here's why car prices are so high, and why that matters

Here's why car prices are so high, and why that matters

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Maybe America's key inflation metric, the Consumer Price Index, should be redubbed the Car Price Index.

CPI climbed to a 13-year high in May, with prices up 5% compared to a year earlier. But about one third of that increase was due solely to the price of used cars.

Used car prices shot up 30% in the 12 months leading up to May, just below the record one-year increase for used car prices reported in 1975.

According to Edmunds, a go-to resource for car information, the average used car price hit $26,500 in June, up 27% from a year ago, while the average new car transaction price is $41,000, up 5%, virtually the same as the average sticker price of $41,500.

Record high prices for both used and new cars is more than an annoyance: It's an economic problem that weighs heavily on household budgets. About 40% of US households make a car purchase of some sort every year, and this year there could be even more due to pent-up demand from purchases delayed in 2020.

Why used car prices are rising

Car prices have risen for a variety of reasons, but they all boil down to two factors: high demand and limited supplies.

Used car prices are particularly hard hit because rental car companies, facing a near halt in demand last year, sold off about a third of their fleets to raise enough cash to survive the pandemic. That rush of sales last spring pushed used car prices slightly lower, which accounts for the large percentage increases in the 12-month comparison.

But with the current rebound in travel, rental car companies are suddenly facing a shortage of cars to rent and aren't selling what they have even as demand for cars has soared. Millions have gotten jobs this year, and millions more who were working from home are returning to the office, feeding the need for vehicles.

And many buyers are making purchases that they planned to make last year but delayed because of uncertainty about the pandemic. New car sales to American consumers set a record by topping 7 million vehicles in the first half of the year, according to JD Power.

Record high prices for new car are also a factor pushing some buyers who would prefer new cars to look at used cars instead.

Why new car prices are rising

New car prices are also up because of a major shortage of computer chips. Dealer inventory has fallen to historically low levels.

The lack of new car inventory is another reason rental car companies can't buy the replacement cars they want and are hanging onto their existing fleets.

Another factor lifting the average car price: Car buyers' desire for more expensive trucks and SUVs, rather than less expensive sedans. Consumers also want more expensive features, such as automatic braking and lane departure warnings, which boost prices, too.

Surging inflation

New and used car prices normally account for about 7% of the CPI, but they generally don't move the headline number very much because they don't experience wild swings in prices, said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive.

"Used car prices typically rise about 1% annually," he said. "It's definitely contributing far more to inflation right now."

The rising price of new and used cars is an important part of the inflation reading, given how much Americans spend every year on cars -- more than $600 billion annually, Smoke said.

He and other economists believe this is a temporary spike, and that as prices plateau the cost of used cars will start to decline later this year.

"I'm not saying there is going to be a correction," he said. "But we seem to be moving past the imbalance that created the frenzy this spring."

That's why the Federal Reserve shouldn't slam on the brakes to combat high inflation: It will start to retreat on its own, said Mark Zandi, chief economist with Moody's Analytics.

"It would be a policy error if the Federal Reserve took its foot off the monetary accelerator because of these inflation readings," he said. "It's transitory. It's not going to last. It'll fall back to earth pretty quickly."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of scattered storms. Not as hot. High: 84°

Image

Procession for the fallen Terre Haute Police Officer

Image

Officials identify fallen Terre Haute police officer as Greg Ferency

Image

6 PM Update | Terre Haute officer killed in downtown Terre Haute as Regional Hospital parking lot turns to crime scene

Image

Daviess County and Washington move forward on deal to create Central Dispatch

Image

Health department confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Vigo County

Image

Two Wabash Valley counties downgraded on ISDH COVID-19 map

Image

Indiana makes a change in DUI law

Image

Honey Creek Fire Department has new training tower

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1394235

Reported Deaths: 25711
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55759010515
DuPage926681320
Will771351041
Lake685321023
Kane59605812
Winnebago34271515
Madison31277532
McHenry29257297
St. Clair28750520
Peoria23487343
Champaign21180157
Sangamon19213240
McLean18584191
Tazewell17280306
Rock Island15264329
Kankakee14629221
Kendall1333999
LaSalle12824252
Macon11033212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10062146
Adams8906127
Williamson7690136
Whiteside7212174
Boone685779
Ogle624184
Grundy599778
Clinton580391
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson513065
Henry508370
Livingston491092
Woodford487883
Stephenson485186
Macoupin482789
Effingham477774
Franklin457378
Marion4558117
Jefferson4492122
Monroe441494
Lee419854
Randolph419087
Fulton405759
Logan401164
Morgan400383
Christian384875
Montgomery380174
Bureau379985
Fayette322955
Perry321060
Iroquois316868
McDonough296551
Jersey273052
Saline261757
Douglas261236
Lawrence240727
Union233041
Shelby232838
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205827
Ford189450
Clark186733
Pike185853
Warren185349
Hancock184031
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171226
Washington165125
Moultrie164628
De Witt158029
Mason156745
Piatt152614
Clay151243
Mercer150034
Johnson148816
Greene145934
Wabash139212
Massac137240
Cumberland130519
Menard125912
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7887
Brown7576
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58612
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned562433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 756070

Reported Deaths: 13892
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037731793
Lake564421019
Allen41927694
St. Joseph37071566
Hamilton36766425
Elkhart29503465
Tippecanoe23074229
Vanderburgh22746402
Porter19454327
Johnson18544389
Hendricks17791320
Clark13265198
Madison13250345
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12467222
Monroe12323178
Delaware11003198
Howard10445235
Kosciusko9661123
Hancock8625146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7903157
Floyd7863180
Grant7280180
Wayne7186201
Boone7047104
Morgan6799142
Marshall6275116
Dubois6230118
Cass6049110
Dearborn592278
Henry5911111
Noble584589
Jackson510177
Shelby505097
Lawrence4799125
Gibson449696
Clinton447155
Montgomery445591
DeKalb444085
Harrison442775
Whitley408544
Huntington404581
Steuben403059
Miami399970
Jasper393255
Knox380891
Putnam375462
Wabash363483
Ripley349370
Adams346456
Jefferson336986
White335554
Daviess3068100
Wells297681
Decatur290292
Greene288585
Fayette285564
Posey276235
LaGrange274372
Scott271258
Clay270448
Washington247237
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Fountain229248
Starke228859
Sullivan216443
Owen214258
Fulton205844
Jay202032
Carroll194322
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion178044
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149616
Pike138734
Blackford136732
Pulaski121348
Newton118736
Benton107314
Brown105143
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86415
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426