Clear

Trump and Greene invite a horrific history to repeat itself

Trump and Greene invite a horrific history to repeat itself

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 1:21 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 1:21 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

In excerpts from the upcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender alleges that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, recounted a grotesque episode he said took place during a 2018 presidential visit to Europe. According to Kelly, Trump interrupted a discussion of Nazi atrocities to say, "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things." Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general--whose son, also a US Marine, died in combat, argued with his boss.

Bender describes Kelly giving the former president a rapid history lesson and, per The Guardian's reporting, an "undeterred" Trump noting Germany's economic gains under Hitler. Kelly is said to have responded, "The German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide," adding, "You cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can't."

In predictable fashion, Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington told CNN this never happened, "This is totally false. President Trump never said this. It is made up fake news, probably by a general who was incompetent and was fired." Who do you believe here: the ex-president who regularly cozied up to White supremacists and dictators or the retired Marine Corps general? And next question: Why does this matter now?

To the first, as Trump's biographer and a student of the man, I won't bother to hide my own conclusion: I believe Kelly. And to the second, only those who make partisan excuses for their side, no matter what, could ignore the peril posed by leaders who fail to grasp the most tragic lessons of history or, worse, distort what is known about the past for their own purposes. That this could be the case is only made more dangerous by the hold Trump continues to have on the GOP, and the influence he holds over his most fervent followers.

At a time when survivors of Nazism and the Holocaust are dying out, it's up to the rest of us -- especially those in leadership positions -- to make sure their truths are preserved as part of humanity's effort to avoid similar tragedies in the future. This is what we mean when we say, "Never again."

Consider, first, Trump's oft-demonstrated admiration for today's dictators and strongmen. Whether Kim Jong Un of North Korea or Vladimir Putin of Russia, Trump has expressed respect -- and even envy -- for the way autocrats operate. During the 2016 election, when Barack Obama was president, Trump said Putin has "been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader." As president, he said of Kim, the murderous dictator: "We fell in love."

Beyond his affection for autocrats, we find Trump's bizarre views on America's struggle to defeat fascism in Europe. This is the man who, as reported in The Atlantic, allegedly called the soldiers and sailors who died in World War II "suckers" and "losers." There again, Trump's team tried the "fake news" counterattack, but coming in the context of the then-president's reluctant visit to a cemetery for fallen US fighters, the denial rang hollow.

The trouble here is not just that a man appears ignorant of one of the most elemental, extensively documented and searing episodes in history. The real problem is that he is a leader to a vast number of elected officials and other American supporters, and apparently not committed to the work of preserving the lessons of fascism's dangers and the struggles that have been waged against it and similar ideologies. When a prominent person observes there are "very fine people" among White supremacists or fails to condemn like-minded Proud Boys who commit acts of violence in his name, he does damage to the shared understanding that has allowed us to learn and hold onto the lessons of a tragic past.

With the generation that survived the Holocaust passing on, some have expressed the fear that humanity will fail to meet their call for us to never forget. Forgetting is a dangerous thing, especially at a time when autocrats seem to be on the rise and democracies that foster equality and liberty are under threat.

Here in America, we have seen the spectacle of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizing for, first, comparing mask mandates meant to slow the spread of Covid-19 to the Nazi treatment of Jews -- and then, weeks later, expressing something very similar: In discussing her opposition to the Biden administration's campaign to promote Covid-19 vaccinations, she called teams of health care workers "medical brown shirts." As anyone educated in history knows, the Brown Shirts were members of the Nazi party's paramilitary. In using the term as she did, Greene insulted the vaccine teams, promulgated a dangerous way of thinking about an urgent health matter, and cheapened the suffering of millions who were the Nazis' victims.

When Greene abuses history and well-meaning medical providers, and endangers Americans with her ridiculous pronouncements, and as Trump appears to find something to admire in fascism and White supremacy, they are not just offering us their ignorance. They are encouraging their millions of followers to forget what must be remembered. They are also offering legitimacy to those who would go further into Holocaust denial and dangerous populism.

A similar process has already begun in the case of a tragic event in America's own history -- a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol January 6 -- just six months ago. In recently blocking the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired attack, Republican lawmakers have actively engaged in making it easier to forget that the violent, profoundly undemocratic effort to stop confirmation of the 2020 election ever happened.

Forgetting, of course, allows history to repeat itself. What's most alarming is the possibility that this could be just what Trump, Greene and others want.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Procession for the fallen Terre Haute Police Officer

Image

Officials identify fallen Terre Haute police officer as Greg Ferency

Image

6 PM Update | Terre Haute officer killed in downtown Terre Haute as Regional Hospital parking lot turns to crime scene

Image

Daviess County and Washington move forward on deal to create Central Dispatch

Image

Health department confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Vigo County

Image

Two Wabash Valley counties downgraded on ISDH COVID-19 map

Image

Indiana makes a change in DUI law

Image

Honey Creek Fire Department has new training tower

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Terre Haute officer killed, suspect in surgery in local hospital

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1393773

Reported Deaths: 25705
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55749810512
DuPage926511321
Will771241039
Lake685141022
Kane59597812
Winnebago34262515
Madison31242532
McHenry29246297
St. Clair28721520
Peoria23485343
Champaign21173156
Sangamon19205240
McLean18586191
Tazewell17274306
Rock Island15261329
Kankakee14628221
Kendall1333099
LaSalle12822252
Macon11030212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10061146
Adams8881127
Williamson7678136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685379
Ogle623884
Grundy599678
Clinton580191
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson512665
Henry508370
Livingston490992
Woodford487483
Stephenson485186
Macoupin481789
Effingham477674
Franklin456578
Marion4550117
Jefferson4485122
Monroe441094
Lee419654
Randolph418787
Fulton405759
Logan401064
Morgan399683
Christian384775
Montgomery380174
Bureau379685
Fayette323055
Perry320560
Iroquois316568
McDonough296451
Jersey273152
Saline261757
Douglas261336
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union232441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205727
Ford189250
Clark186633
Warren185149
Pike184653
Hancock183531
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171126
Washington165125
Moultrie164428
De Witt157629
Mason156445
Piatt152614
Clay150943
Mercer150034
Johnson148316
Greene146034
Wabash138512
Massac136940
Cumberland130519
Menard125812
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton84916
Schuyler7847
Brown7536
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3324
Unassigned542433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 755700

Reported Deaths: 13884
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037231793
Lake563911019
Allen41907693
St. Joseph37063566
Hamilton36761424
Elkhart29497465
Tippecanoe23061229
Vanderburgh22726402
Porter19446327
Johnson18540389
Hendricks17784319
Clark13258197
Madison13247344
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12466222
Monroe12313178
Delaware11000198
Howard10441233
Kosciusko9658123
Hancock8627146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7900157
Floyd7856180
Grant7277180
Wayne7182201
Boone7043104
Morgan6796142
Marshall6271116
Dubois6229118
Cass6048110
Dearborn591878
Henry5909111
Noble584189
Jackson510077
Shelby505097
Lawrence4790125
Gibson449496
Clinton447055
Montgomery444891
DeKalb443685
Harrison442675
Whitley408444
Huntington404381
Steuben402759
Miami399970
Jasper392655
Knox380491
Putnam375062
Wabash363283
Ripley349370
Adams346156
Jefferson336886
White335454
Daviess3066100
Wells297681
Decatur290192
Greene288385
Fayette285364
Posey275935
LaGrange274272
Scott270958
Clay270148
Washington247137
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Starke228759
Fountain227948
Sullivan216443
Owen214158
Fulton205444
Jay202032
Carroll194422
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion177344
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149716
Pike138734
Blackford136632
Pulaski121348
Newton118336
Benton106714
Brown104743
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86315
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0425