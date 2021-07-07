Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

With Delta variant spreading, experts split on whether to test vaccinated people for Covid-19

With Delta variant spreading, experts split on whether to test vaccinated people for Covid-19

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:10 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard and Keri Enriquez, CNN

The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in the United States has many experts questioning whether it should be time to start testing even vaccinated people for the virus.

Although health officials have said evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to spread the virus to others, Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, says it may be important to watch to make sure the more transmissible Delta variant does not evade the effects of vaccines.

Current guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can refrain from routine testing.

"I think now we should revisit this policy with the Delta variant and determine if the current recommendations hold up," Hotez wrote in an email to CNN on Wednesday.

Plus, the CDC is only reporting data on "breakthrough" infections that cause severe disease. That could mean scientists and health officials will not know how many vaccinated people have mild or asymptomatic infections -- and it will be very difficult to track whether a new variant such as Delta is causing more vaccine failure.

"We need to design studies. Assuming this is underway, then the question comes, do we wait for those studies or change recommendations now and reconsider regular testing for asymptomatic vaccinated individuals? Given how disruptive this is, I would probably be inclined to wait for additional data before going backwards," Hotez wrote.

"The good news is that the mRNA vaccines are still highly protective against serious illness even for Delta."

The mRNA vaccines are made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Johnson & Johnson has also reported evidence its vaccine is protective against Delta, also known as B.1.617.2.

Because vaccines are still highly protective, other experts argue there is no need to change guidance.

"I still think that the pre-test probability of a positive COVID test in people who are vaccinated and asymptomatic is very small. So much so that you would worry about false positives," Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, told CNN on Wednesday.

Overall, data on Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant among vaccinated people are hard to come by -- especially when seeking cases that may be asymptomatic. As of May, the CDC transitioned from monitoring all "breakthrough" Covid-19 cases among vaccinated people to only tracking cases that result in hospitalization or death.

In Israel, the Ministry of Health issued a brief statement Monday saying an analysis had shown the coronavirus vaccine was somewhat less protective against severe disease than before, and linked the drop to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Israel widely deployed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The statement said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against all infections, including asymptomatic infection and mild disease, and a drop to 93% efficacy in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,said he would like to see more data on the Israeli findings before deciding the Delta variant in fact eludes the protection offered by vaccines.

"We need to get more granular and specific data from the Israelis," Fauci told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

While "the Israelis know what they're doing," the data is sparse, Fauci added.

The Israeli government has not yet released new data or any other background to support the findings.

"We want to make sure exactly what the circumstances were of that drop from 94% protection against asymptomatic infection down to 64," Fauci said. "Is that a reflection that they're more aggressively testing everybody and anybody who's come into contact with a person who has an asymptomatic infection? I don't know."

'We fully expect to see more cases, especially among unvaccinated'

In the United States, "breakthrough" cases among vaccinated people are so rare that many state health departments CNN has contacted have not collected enough data to determine any patterns or trends yet that could result in a change in testing guidance.

For instance, Louisiana confirmed to CNN in an email on Wednesday that state epidemiologists have an analysis of breakthrough cases currently underway -- but need more sequencing data to be confident in sharing state-level estimates.

"However, we fully expect to see more cases, especially among unvaccinated individuals, as the proportion of Delta circulating in Louisiana increases," Kevin Litten, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health, wrote in the email.

Similarly to other states, Arkansas has seen a "significant increase" in Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant, Danyelle McNeill, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health, told CNN in an email on Tuesday.

Overall, "we have seen an increase in the number of new cases in our state. Additionally, we have seen an increase in the proportion and number of samples that have been identified as the delta variant," McNeill wrote in the email.

But as of now, "due to lack of variant information on all of our current cases, we are unable to attribute the increase in the number of cases to the delta variant," McNeill said. "It is difficult to say if this is a causal relationship."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Procession for the fallen Terre Haute Police Officer

Image

Officials identify fallen Terre Haute police officer as Greg Ferency

Image

6 PM Update | Terre Haute officer killed in downtown Terre Haute as Regional Hospital parking lot turns to crime scene

Image

Daviess County and Washington move forward on deal to create Central Dispatch

Image

Health department confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Vigo County

Image

Two Wabash Valley counties downgraded on ISDH COVID-19 map

Image

Indiana makes a change in DUI law

Image

Honey Creek Fire Department has new training tower

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Terre Haute officer killed, suspect in surgery in local hospital

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1393773

Reported Deaths: 25705
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55749810512
DuPage926511321
Will771241039
Lake685141022
Kane59597812
Winnebago34262515
Madison31242532
McHenry29246297
St. Clair28721520
Peoria23485343
Champaign21173156
Sangamon19205240
McLean18586191
Tazewell17274306
Rock Island15261329
Kankakee14628221
Kendall1333099
LaSalle12822252
Macon11030212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10061146
Adams8881127
Williamson7678136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685379
Ogle623884
Grundy599678
Clinton580191
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson512665
Henry508370
Livingston490992
Woodford487483
Stephenson485186
Macoupin481789
Effingham477674
Franklin456578
Marion4550117
Jefferson4485122
Monroe441094
Lee419654
Randolph418787
Fulton405759
Logan401064
Morgan399683
Christian384775
Montgomery380174
Bureau379685
Fayette323055
Perry320560
Iroquois316568
McDonough296451
Jersey273152
Saline261757
Douglas261336
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union232441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205727
Ford189250
Clark186633
Warren185149
Pike184653
Hancock183531
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171126
Washington165125
Moultrie164428
De Witt157629
Mason156445
Piatt152614
Clay150943
Mercer150034
Johnson148316
Greene146034
Wabash138512
Massac136940
Cumberland130519
Menard125812
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton84916
Schuyler7847
Brown7536
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3324
Unassigned542433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 755700

Reported Deaths: 13884
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037231793
Lake563911019
Allen41907693
St. Joseph37063566
Hamilton36761424
Elkhart29497465
Tippecanoe23061229
Vanderburgh22726402
Porter19446327
Johnson18540389
Hendricks17784319
Clark13258197
Madison13247344
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12466222
Monroe12313178
Delaware11000198
Howard10441233
Kosciusko9658123
Hancock8627146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7900157
Floyd7856180
Grant7277180
Wayne7182201
Boone7043104
Morgan6796142
Marshall6271116
Dubois6229118
Cass6048110
Dearborn591878
Henry5909111
Noble584189
Jackson510077
Shelby505097
Lawrence4790125
Gibson449496
Clinton447055
Montgomery444891
DeKalb443685
Harrison442675
Whitley408444
Huntington404381
Steuben402759
Miami399970
Jasper392655
Knox380491
Putnam375062
Wabash363283
Ripley349370
Adams346156
Jefferson336886
White335454
Daviess3066100
Wells297681
Decatur290192
Greene288385
Fayette285364
Posey275935
LaGrange274272
Scott270958
Clay270148
Washington247137
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Starke228759
Fountain227948
Sullivan216443
Owen214158
Fulton205444
Jay202032
Carroll194422
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion177344
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149716
Pike138734
Blackford136632
Pulaski121348
Newton118336
Benton106714
Brown104743
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86315
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0425