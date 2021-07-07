Clear
BREAKING NEWS Officials identify fallen Terre Haute police officer as Detective Greg Ferency Full Story

In the heap of concrete and twisted steel, the imprint of lives lost, memories and dashed hope

In the heap of concrete and twisted steel, the imprint of lives lost, memories and dashed hope

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:31 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, Leyla Santiago, Sara Weisfeldt and Ray Sanchez, CNN

The hulking pile of concrete and twisted steel rises from the ground -- a heap of mangled air conditioning units, razor-sharp metal bars, shattered walls and balconies and now-browning palm fronds that had once been the thriving Champlain Towers South.

In the gray and dusty remains of the condo building that partially collapsed in the early hours of June 24 in Surfside, Florida, you could see a piece of what appeared to be a window blind or wallpaper with a floral pattern.

And you couldn't help thinking that someone might recognize the flowery pattern that once adorned their mother or grandmother's home. Many things cross your mind. The enormity of the disaster. The number of people who have lost a loved one. Someone they knew. Those who held out hope for a miracle.

Hope that was dashed Wednesday when families of the missing were informed that crews were shifting their efforts from rescue to recovery, according to multiple sources.

Two weeks after the building collapsed, 54 people have been confirmed dead, officials said Wednesday. The victims range in age from 4 to 92. Another 86 residents are unaccounted for as the chances of finding survivors diminished with each day.

You struggled to find something -- anything -- recognizable in the debris. For any sign of life after nearly 55 of the building's 136 units collapsed -- one floor falling into the floor below and so on and so on.

The beige entrance sign that greeted residents and visitors to 8777 Collins Avenue still stands before the debris pile. The letters that spelled out Champlain Towers South appeared worn and faded. Maybe they were removed.

Reporters got their closest look at the site this week -- the remains of the portion of the Champlain Towers South that had stood until it was demolished on Sunday. The demolition allowed crews to safely continue the search, eliminating the threat of a secondary collapse.

Behind the pile, cranes and other heavy machinery rumbled in the methodical search. A pair of American flags fluttered atop a crane that towered over Collins Avenue.

You can feel the pain and sense of urgency among relatives awaiting news and among the small army of rescue personnel who risk their lives working 12-hour shifts. Crews monitored the site for any signs of danger from nearby buildings.

The site has been divided into grids. Some 200 search and rescue workers ferret through the rubble. Crews in hard hats meticulously work to remove debris chunks with their hands, looking for voids and spaces to fit cameras that widen their reach. K-9 units combed the mound for signs of life. Heavy equipment moved in only after an area is considered safe and free of human remains or survivors.

The search continued through inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, which passed by the opposite coast of Florida.

A relative of one missing resident watched the operation from a memorial wall about a block away. Hope was running out, he said. Photos of the missing, many of them smiling, look out on visitors to the makeshift memorial.

The muggy morning air, thick with dust from the debris site, mixes with the scent of flowers withering under a hot sun. Heavy machinery roars in the background.

Passersby mask swollen eyes behind sunglasses. Some weep. Others briefly pay their respects by leaving a candle, a stuffed animal or a religious figurine. A baby blue heart with a name is left for each confirmed victim.

Moshe Candiotti, who ran for his life and survived the collapse, said the memorial fills him with mixed emotions. He's grateful to have made it out alive. But his heart aches for neighbors who perished.

Of the money, jewelry and other possessions lost in the collapse, Candiotti said, he only yearns for an old photograph of his mother that he looked at every morning.

Concrete-filled dump trucks passed by. Candiotti wondered if the beloved portrait was hauled away forever.

Surfside is a quaint, tight-knit community. It is not Miami Beach. Strangers greet each other on the street. Its beaches and walking paths provide a respite from the pace of life further south.

Alfonso Enrique Guzman, a 64-year-old man who has lived on the street for five years, pointed out a photograph of a missing woman. He never got her name but her kindness and generosity touched him. One day she handed him five dollars and a bottle of cold water.

You only hope you tell their story with the respect they deserve.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Procession for the fallen Terre Haute Police Officer

Image

Officials identify fallen Terre Haute police officer as Greg Ferency

Image

6 PM Update | Terre Haute officer killed in downtown Terre Haute as Regional Hospital parking lot turns to crime scene

Image

Daviess County and Washington move forward on deal to create Central Dispatch

Image

Health department confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Vigo County

Image

Two Wabash Valley counties downgraded on ISDH COVID-19 map

Image

Indiana makes a change in DUI law

Image

Honey Creek Fire Department has new training tower

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Terre Haute officer killed, suspect in surgery in local hospital

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1393773

Reported Deaths: 25705
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55749810512
DuPage926511321
Will771241039
Lake685141022
Kane59597812
Winnebago34262515
Madison31242532
McHenry29246297
St. Clair28721520
Peoria23485343
Champaign21173156
Sangamon19205240
McLean18586191
Tazewell17274306
Rock Island15261329
Kankakee14628221
Kendall1333099
LaSalle12822252
Macon11030212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10061146
Adams8881127
Williamson7678136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685379
Ogle623884
Grundy599678
Clinton580191
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson512665
Henry508370
Livingston490992
Woodford487483
Stephenson485186
Macoupin481789
Effingham477674
Franklin456578
Marion4550117
Jefferson4485122
Monroe441094
Lee419654
Randolph418787
Fulton405759
Logan401064
Morgan399683
Christian384775
Montgomery380174
Bureau379685
Fayette323055
Perry320560
Iroquois316568
McDonough296451
Jersey273152
Saline261757
Douglas261336
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union232441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205727
Ford189250
Clark186633
Warren185149
Pike184653
Hancock183531
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171126
Washington165125
Moultrie164428
De Witt157629
Mason156445
Piatt152614
Clay150943
Mercer150034
Johnson148316
Greene146034
Wabash138512
Massac136940
Cumberland130519
Menard125812
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton84916
Schuyler7847
Brown7536
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3324
Unassigned542433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 755700

Reported Deaths: 13884
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037231793
Lake563911019
Allen41907693
St. Joseph37063566
Hamilton36761424
Elkhart29497465
Tippecanoe23061229
Vanderburgh22726402
Porter19446327
Johnson18540389
Hendricks17784319
Clark13258197
Madison13247344
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12466222
Monroe12313178
Delaware11000198
Howard10441233
Kosciusko9658123
Hancock8627146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7900157
Floyd7856180
Grant7277180
Wayne7182201
Boone7043104
Morgan6796142
Marshall6271116
Dubois6229118
Cass6048110
Dearborn591878
Henry5909111
Noble584189
Jackson510077
Shelby505097
Lawrence4790125
Gibson449496
Clinton447055
Montgomery444891
DeKalb443685
Harrison442675
Whitley408444
Huntington404381
Steuben402759
Miami399970
Jasper392655
Knox380491
Putnam375062
Wabash363283
Ripley349370
Adams346156
Jefferson336886
White335454
Daviess3066100
Wells297681
Decatur290192
Greene288385
Fayette285364
Posey275935
LaGrange274272
Scott270958
Clay270148
Washington247137
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Starke228759
Fountain227948
Sullivan216443
Owen214158
Fulton205444
Jay202032
Carroll194422
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion177344
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149716
Pike138734
Blackford136632
Pulaski121348
Newton118336
Benton106714
Brown104743
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86315
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0425