How are we doing? We are THRIVING.

Yes, the Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than half of new cases in the United States. And yes, vaccinations appear to have plateaued -- with the Biden administration having missed its goal of 70% of Americans with at least one shot of the vaccine.

Despite those negative storylines, Americans are downright giddy about their lives at the moment. Like, historically happy.

Almost 6 in 10 (59.2%) told Gallup in June that they are "thriving" -- the highest that number has been in the 13 years since the polling organization has been asking the question.

(Gallup asked people to choose among "thriving," "struggling" and "suffering" in terms of their current mindset.)

As remarkable as the current positivity coursing through the public is just how low it has been in the not-too-distant past. In the teeth of the pandemic -- April 2020 -- just 46.4% of people described themselves as "thriving." That matched the lowest number ever measured by Gallup, tying with November 2008 as the country slogged through what is now known as the Great Recession.

And as recently as December 2020, just 48.2% said they were thriving.

So what changed? A series of dominoes.

1. The development, production and authorization of not one, not two, but three Covid-19 vaccines for use in the US.

2. The rapid adoption -- in many places in this country -- of those vaccines.

3. The loosening of mask mandates -- first by governors in the states and then by the federal government.

4. The jobs boom -- triggered by the full reopening of the economy --which led to 850,000 jobs, well above predictions, created in June alone.

What those falling dominoes have produced -- for most Americans -- is something badly missing over the last 16 months: social interaction.

"Beyond the vaccination rollout and improving economic conditions, though, is the critical psychological benefit of renewed social interaction," wrote Gallup's Dan Witters and Sangeeta Agrawal. "Reuniting in person with family and friends and joining in large gatherings of people such as at sporting events is a crucial part of social wellbeing."

(Sidebar: I wrote about just this feeling -- and how I have come to enjoy the "Wave" -- earlier this week.)

Add it all up and what you get is this: an America (and Americans) that, well, feel better than they have in a long time.

The Point : In the words of Bruce Springsteen: "It's been a long time comin'/But now it's here."

