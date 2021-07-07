Clear

Wechat deletes dozens of university LGBT accounts in China

Wechat deletes dozens of university LGBT accounts in China

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and Yong Xiong, CNN

WeChat has deleted more than a dozen LGBT accounts run by university students, sparking fears that safe spaces for China's sexual and gender minorities are going to shrink even further.

On social media Tuesday, LGBT rights supporters protested the abrupt closure of these accounts by the Tencent-owned company. The deleted accounts were run by students across universities in China, including prestigious institutions such as Peking University and Tsinghua University in Beijing, and Fudan University in Shanghai.

While CNN Business was unable to access these deleted accounts, several followers posted screenshots of the notice that greeted them when they landed on the accounts' empty pages.

"After receiving relevant complaints, all content has been blocked and the account has been put out of service," the notice read, citing violation of a government regulation on the management of online public accounts.

Wechat did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.

China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997 and removed it from its official list of mental disorders in 2001. But same-sex marriage is still illegal in the country, and people who identify as LGBT continue to face discrimination in both personal and professional spheres. Activists fear that the Communist Party may further clamp down on safe spaces for sexual minorities in the country.

Some of the deleted LGBT groups were registered as student clubs at their universities, while others operated unofficially. Most of them had existed for years, offering students a sense of community and much-needed support, with posts ranging from LGBT-themed book and movie recommendations to resources for psychological assistance.

Cathy, a manager of one of the deleted LGBT group of a university in Beijing, said the six-year-old account had about 18,000 followers.

The 25-year-old — who requested to use a pseudonym fearing retribution from authorities — has seen discussions on sexuality become more guarded at her university over the last few years. In the past, her group could openly advocate for LGBT rights on campus and hold small seminars for sexual minorities to share their stories. Now, their offline activities are limited to private gatherings, such as sharing a meal or watching a movie together, she said.

"In recent years, our goal is to simply survive, to continue to be able to serve LGBT students and provide them with warmth. We basically don't engage in any radical advocating anymore," added Cathy.

Last August, Shanghai Pride, China's longest-running and only major annual celebration of sexual minorities, abruptly announced its shutdown after facing mounting pressure from local authorities.

Last month, soccer star Li Ying officially came out as a lesbian in a post on Weibo, becoming the first high-profile Chinese athlete to do so. Li, who plays for the national football team, later deleted the post, which drew wide support but also a wave of homophobic attacks.

The blocking of WeChat accounts triggered an outrage on Chinese social media.

"The era is regressing. China wasn't like this 10 years ago. Gradually we're losing all our freedoms," said a comment on Weibo.

But the move has been welcomed by online nationalists, some of whom claimed, without evidence, that these LGBT groups have been infiltrated by "foreign forces."

"I support the blocking of the accounts...why should we keep these public accounts run by anti-China forces in our higher education institutions? Are we waiting for them to brain wash university students who have yet to form their values?" said one comment on Weibo.

Cathy, from the LGBT group in Beijing, called the claim "completely ridiculous."

"Sexual minority groups have long existed in China, not because of any incitement from so-called foreign forces," she said. "They do not understand (the LGBT community) at all, and have no intention to understand (us)."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Martin County deputy resigns following OWI arrest

Image

Clay County construction could impact your commute

Image

Your help is needed to find a woman in need of medical attention

Image

Susan Dinkel returns to News 10 First at Five

Image

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance of scattered storms. High: 89°

Image

Grass clippings in roadways impact biker safety

Image

Richland County fair kicks off after a year off

Image

Local organization works to give box fans to people in need - but they need your help

Image

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Image

A must-see hidden garden in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1393773

Reported Deaths: 25705
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55749810512
DuPage926511321
Will771241039
Lake685141022
Kane59597812
Winnebago34262515
Madison31242532
McHenry29246297
St. Clair28721520
Peoria23485343
Champaign21173156
Sangamon19205240
McLean18586191
Tazewell17274306
Rock Island15261329
Kankakee14628221
Kendall1333099
LaSalle12822252
Macon11030212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10061146
Adams8881127
Williamson7678136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685379
Ogle623884
Grundy599678
Clinton580191
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson512665
Henry508370
Livingston490992
Woodford487483
Stephenson485186
Macoupin481789
Effingham477674
Franklin456578
Marion4550117
Jefferson4485122
Monroe441094
Lee419654
Randolph418787
Fulton405759
Logan401064
Morgan399683
Christian384775
Montgomery380174
Bureau379685
Fayette323055
Perry320560
Iroquois316568
McDonough296451
Jersey273152
Saline261757
Douglas261336
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union232441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205727
Ford189250
Clark186633
Warren185149
Pike184653
Hancock183531
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171126
Washington165125
Moultrie164428
De Witt157629
Mason156445
Piatt152614
Clay150943
Mercer150034
Johnson148316
Greene146034
Wabash138512
Massac136940
Cumberland130519
Menard125812
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton84916
Schuyler7847
Brown7536
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3324
Unassigned542433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 755700

Reported Deaths: 13884
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037231793
Lake563911019
Allen41907693
St. Joseph37063566
Hamilton36761424
Elkhart29497465
Tippecanoe23061229
Vanderburgh22726402
Porter19446327
Johnson18540389
Hendricks17784319
Clark13258197
Madison13247344
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12466222
Monroe12313178
Delaware11000198
Howard10441233
Kosciusko9658123
Hancock8627146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7900157
Floyd7856180
Grant7277180
Wayne7182201
Boone7043104
Morgan6796142
Marshall6271116
Dubois6229118
Cass6048110
Dearborn591878
Henry5909111
Noble584189
Jackson510077
Shelby505097
Lawrence4790125
Gibson449496
Clinton447055
Montgomery444891
DeKalb443685
Harrison442675
Whitley408444
Huntington404381
Steuben402759
Miami399970
Jasper392655
Knox380491
Putnam375062
Wabash363283
Ripley349370
Adams346156
Jefferson336886
White335454
Daviess3066100
Wells297681
Decatur290192
Greene288385
Fayette285364
Posey275935
LaGrange274272
Scott270958
Clay270148
Washington247137
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Starke228759
Fountain227948
Sullivan216443
Owen214158
Fulton205444
Jay202032
Carroll194422
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion177344
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149716
Pike138734
Blackford136632
Pulaski121348
Newton118336
Benton106714
Brown104743
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86315
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0425