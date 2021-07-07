Clear

Travel to Antarctica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Travel to Antarctica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Staff

If you're planning to travel to Antarctica, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Antarctica reported its first cases of Covid-19 in late December 2020. While scientists who observed strict quarantine rules sailed to the continent from the UK in November 2020, tourism remains severely restricted, with many cruise companies canceling their operations for the brief summer season.

What's on offer

A remote icy wilderness at the end of the world, trips to Antarctica have grown in popularity in recent years, with travelers sailing across the Drake Passage from South America to catch a glimpse of sprawling penguin colonies, breaching whales and rare seabirds.

Who can go

Because Antarctica is a scientific preserve, special teams have been able to restart research work on the continent from the end of 2020. While tourism isn't banned, the fact that most visitors can only arrive via ship means it's almost impossible to go right now, as many cruises are not running at this time.

What are the restrictions?

Antarctica's unique position as an internationally administered region means that it isn't subject to Covid restrictions. However, because tourists access the continent from Chile and Argentina, they are subject to the entry rules of those countries. Travel to Argentina is off limits to all but nationals and permanent residents, who must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Chile has been open to tourists from all countries since December 8; however, all travelers must have proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure, complete a health form and have travel insurance to cover the cost of Covid-related health care up to $30,000.

While all major cruise companies canceled operations for the 2020/21 season, summer season in the Southern Hemisphere, which occurs in late 2021, looks set to go ahead.

However, capacity will likely be reduced on most, if not all voyages, and cruise lines could issue safety protocols that require passengers to be fully vaccinated.

What's the Covid-19 situation?

The first cases of Covid on Antarctica were reported on December 22, with 36 researchers and military personnel testing positive at a Chilean research base. Only a small number of full scientific expeditions to Antarctica have gone ahead since the pandemic began.

On January 8, a Spanish research ship headed to the continent from Spain was diverted after a coronavirus outbreak on board.

In March, 49 people stationed at a Chilean base in Antarctica received the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the South American country's immunization program, and over 50 more were administered with their first dose in the following weeks.

What can visitors expect?

Any ships that do make it to Antarctica will find the waters far quieter than usual. If you're on a ship that allows disembarkation, expect there to be strict protocols about handling equipment and protective gear.

Useful links

Chilean Government entry affidavit

Argentina's official Covid-19 guidance

Our latest coverage

In May, the world's largest iceberg calved from Antarctica, while in February, an iceberg bigger than New York City broke off near a UK base in the continent. Back in December 2020, Antarctica became the final continent to be reached by the Covid-19 pandemic, when 36 people tested positive on a Chilean research base. Before that, CNN Travel had reported on what it's like to live on the continent virus-free, despite the pandemic. Looking to the future? Here, experts tell us their favorite ways of experiencing Antarctica.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your help is needed to find a woman in need of medical attention

Image

Susan Dinkel returns to News 10 First at Five

Image

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance of scattered storms. High: 89°

Image

Grass clippings in roadways impact biker safety

Image

Richland County fair kicks off after a year off

Image

Local organization works to give box fans to people in need - but they need your help

Image

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Image

A must-see hidden garden in Terre Haute

Image

Grass clippings in roadways impact biker safety

Image

Serve the Valley: Organizations search for volunteers through two-day push

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1393773

Reported Deaths: 25705
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55749810512
DuPage926511321
Will771241039
Lake685141022
Kane59597812
Winnebago34262515
Madison31242532
McHenry29246297
St. Clair28721520
Peoria23485343
Champaign21173156
Sangamon19205240
McLean18586191
Tazewell17274306
Rock Island15261329
Kankakee14628221
Kendall1333099
LaSalle12822252
Macon11030212
DeKalb10172121
Vermilion10061146
Adams8881127
Williamson7678136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685379
Ogle623884
Grundy599678
Clinton580191
Coles5785101
Knox5672156
Jackson512665
Henry508370
Livingston490992
Woodford487483
Stephenson485186
Macoupin481789
Effingham477674
Franklin456578
Marion4550117
Jefferson4485122
Monroe441094
Lee419654
Randolph418787
Fulton405759
Logan401064
Morgan399683
Christian384775
Montgomery380174
Bureau379685
Fayette323055
Perry320560
Iroquois316568
McDonough296451
Jersey273152
Saline261757
Douglas261336
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union232441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205727
Ford189250
Clark186633
Warren185149
Pike184653
Hancock183531
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177341
Richland177240
White171126
Washington165125
Moultrie164428
De Witt157629
Mason156445
Piatt152614
Clay150943
Mercer150034
Johnson148316
Greene146034
Wabash138512
Massac136940
Cumberland130519
Menard125812
Jasper116718
Marshall108619
Hamilton84916
Schuyler7847
Brown7536
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4941
Putnam4893
Alexander47511
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3324
Unassigned542433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 755700

Reported Deaths: 13884
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1037231793
Lake563911019
Allen41907693
St. Joseph37063566
Hamilton36761424
Elkhart29497465
Tippecanoe23061229
Vanderburgh22726402
Porter19446327
Johnson18540389
Hendricks17784319
Clark13258197
Madison13247344
Vigo12692254
LaPorte12466222
Monroe12313178
Delaware11000198
Howard10441233
Kosciusko9658123
Hancock8627146
Bartholomew8184157
Warrick7900157
Floyd7856180
Grant7277180
Wayne7182201
Boone7043104
Morgan6796142
Marshall6271116
Dubois6229118
Cass6048110
Dearborn591878
Henry5909111
Noble584189
Jackson510077
Shelby505097
Lawrence4790125
Gibson449496
Clinton447055
Montgomery444891
DeKalb443685
Harrison442675
Whitley408444
Huntington404381
Steuben402759
Miami399970
Jasper392655
Knox380491
Putnam375062
Wabash363283
Ripley349370
Adams346156
Jefferson336886
White335454
Daviess3066100
Wells297681
Decatur290192
Greene288385
Fayette285364
Posey275935
LaGrange274272
Scott270958
Clay270148
Washington247137
Randolph245483
Jennings235749
Spencer234731
Starke228759
Fountain227948
Sullivan216443
Owen214158
Fulton205444
Jay202032
Carroll194422
Orange188955
Perry187337
Vermillion177344
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton167847
Parke149716
Pike138734
Blackford136632
Pulaski121348
Newton118336
Benton106714
Brown104743
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren86315
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0425