Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Italian gardens hoping to change tourism

The Italian gardens hoping to change tourism

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 5:00 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 5:00 AM
Posted By: Antonia Mortensen and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

Planning a post-vaccination vacation this year? Chances are, you'll be spending a lot of time outdoors.

With destinations slowly opening up for tourism again, and travelers tentatively booking flights, travels that take in the great outdoors look set to boom post-pandemic.

And in Italy -- the first country to be flattened by the pandemic, and one of Europe's hardest hit destinations -- things are no different.

Italians have spent months mostly confined to their homes at various stages during the pandemic. Now, they're itching to get outside.

But it's not just the Italians. Travelers to Italy are searching for outdoor holidays, sports, and activities, according to Italy's national tourism agency, ENIT -- there's even been a strong growth in demand for camping.

"Last year the impact of the pandemic was less strong in mountain areas," says marketing director Maria Elena Rossi.

But for 2021, she says, people are all about nature, outdoor relaxation and open-air activities.

Pierluigi Serlenga, who wrote a report for management consultancy Bain & Company about post-pandemic travel trends for their Travel Digital Summit, says that there's a real search for "more customized and more flexible open-air, individual experiences."

And he says Italy is not only rising to the challenge -- but that it might also help counter any return of overtourism.

"It's very positive," he says. "There's a clear willingness to diversify and extend the offer beyond the traditional [city] destinations."

The great (scented) outdoors

It's in that brave new outdoor world that Italy's gardens are seeing a resurgence.

Alongside the Renaissance art that draws visitors from all around the world, Italy has gardens and green spaces dating back centuries.

The world's first botanical garden was created in Padua in 1545. Still open for visits today, it has preserved its original layout: a circular central plot, symbolizing the world, surrounded by a ring of water.

And that's just the beginning, says Judith Wade, who's spent 40 years promoting Italy's botanic heritage as founder of Grandi Giardini Italiani (Great Italian Gardens), a private network of nearly 150 of Italy's most beautiful gardens scattered all the way down that famous boot.

Before the pandemic, 8 million people visited the network of gardens -- and although numbers were down for obvious reasons last year, she says that once they reopened in July 2020, numbers immediately shot up by 35% year on year.

Wade is hoping for a spectacularly successful 2021 -- and says that Italy's gardens have the potential to change tourism for the better.

Her network helps owners of private gardens promote their properties -- thereby generating income and jobs for the local community in places that otherwise risked remaining undiscovered.

Links with Leonardo

Take Villa Arconati, outside Milan, for example.

Dating from the early 17th century, it was in a state of complete disrepair.when current owners Cesare and Isabel Rancilio got their hands on it 25 years ago.

The estate is of huge cultural and historic importance -- it used to house some of Leonardo da Vinci's original codexes, say the owners, and today, what the Rancilios claim is the largest Roman statue in northern Italy takes pride of place.

The restoration work has been enormous. Even today, frescoes lining the walls of the villa are being painstakingly restored and in some cases uncovered -- after having been painted over.

The vast gardens have been pruned, and the many fountains and theaters have been given a new lease of life.

Today, the villa and its garden is home to the Augusto Rancilio Foundation, established in memory of Cesare's brother. Locals have embraced its new direction, says cultural curator Sonia Coraim, who grew up in Bollante, the village next door.

"As a child it was always a dream of mine to visit Villa Arconati," she says.

"My father used to bring me here and I would stare at the gates imagining what lies beyond."

Over 100 local volunteers help out on property.

That sweet island life

One of Judith Wade's very first clients was the Borromeo family, who have owned the three jaw-droppingly beautiful Borromean Islands sitting in the middle of Lake Maggiore since the 15th century. Tourists have flocked to the islands since the times of the Grand Tour in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Borromeo estate is made up of six different sites: sumptuous palaces, magnificent botanical gardens, a zoo and an outdoor adventure park.

"There's a lot of pressure because we're always trying to increase the standards -- and you have to do constant maintenance otherwise sooner or later there will be a disaster," says prince Vitaliano Borromeo.

For the prince, a flurry of outdoors-loving tourists would be a boon. Visitor numbers dropped from 880,000 in 2019 to just 350,000 in 2020.

For 2021, he's hoping the figures nudge up to the half-million mark -- not least because the estate relies on entrance fees to employ its more than 150 staff. And he's planning to extend the outdoor adventure park in the hills above the lake, to cater for families enjoying the new outdoor mood.

The future is outdoors

While the prince strives to preserve and enhance his family's legacy, a Swedish couple is doing something similar in Tuscany.

What started as a passion project quickly became a full time job for Henric Gronberg. In 2014, he and his wife (who preferred not to be named) bought the historic Villa Reale di Marlia, which dates back to the Middle Ages, near Lucca.

The current villa, which was once owned by Napoleon's sister, is from the late Renaissance period. It's surrounded by sprawling gardens, with more follies and villas within the grounds. The property has undergone a complete restructure, and in 2015 was opened to the public for the first time in its history.

So far, the renovations have cost more than the reported €10 million ($12 million) purchase price. But despite the huge investment, Gronberg is convinced that the future is bright.

Last year, they had 24,000 visitors -- but he reckons with the new focus on outdoor tourism, that'll go up to 200,000 within a few years.

"I'm convinced that this type of garden and property, will grow in popularity long term," he says.

"It's not just the beauty -- people want to breathe fresh air, and you have fresh air when you have thousands of plants and microclimates in the gardens.

"If I didn't believe that I wouldn't be doing this."

If Italy does manage to spread out its visitors from the city-of-art honeypots, this center of overtourism could start looking very different. Only time will tell if the pandemic changed the country's tourism industry for the better.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weissheier Leaving for the Pros

Image

Aviators Comeback Late to Beat the Rex

Image

Theft, battery, and robbery: Woman faces several charges following incident at a Terre Haute home

Image

Fire officials say nobody found inside abandoned Terre Haute house after fire

Image

One killed in two-vehicle Sullivan County crash

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424