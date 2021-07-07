Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dilip Kumar, legendary Bollywood star, dies at 98

Dilip Kumar, legendary Bollywood star, dies at 98

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 5:01 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 5:01 AM
Posted By: Manveena Suri and Jessie Yeung | Vedika Sud, CNN

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema, died on Wednesday at the age of 98, his doctor confirmed.

Kumar was known to several generations of movie fans for starring in Bollywood cult classics, including the films "Devdas," "Naya Daur," "Ganga Jamuna," and more. He often took on tragic roles, earning himself the nickname "Tragedy King."

"Dilip Kumar passed away at 7:30 a.m. this morning, after prolonged illness," said Dr. Jalil Parkar, who was treating him at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Kumar had been taken to the hospital in early June and later discharged, but was admitted again on June 30, according to posts on his official Twitter account.

On July 5, just two days before his death, Kumar's wife, Saira Banu Khan, had tweeted from his account saying his health was improving.

A tweet from Kumar's account, signed by family friend Faisal Farooqui, confirmed his death on Wednesday. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," said the tweet.

Kumar is survived by his wife. The couple did not have children.

People from all walks of life, including politicians, actors and athletes, shared their condolences on social media after news broke of his death.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. "He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers."

Amitabh Bachchan, another Bollywood heavyweight, tweeted that "an institution has gone" and added he was "deeply saddened."

"Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'," he wrote.

From fruit seller to film star

Kumar was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan in 1922, in Peshawar -- in what is now part of Pakistan. His father was a fruit merchant, and the family moved to Mumbai, then known as Bombay, during Kumar's childhood in the 1930s. A decade later, he moved to Pune to launch a canteen business and supply fruits.

It was in Pune that he was spotted by actress Devika Rani, also the wife of a famed Bollywood film studio founder. She helped the young man enter the industry, and came up with the screen name he would come to be known by -- Dilip Kumar.

Though Kumar's first few films failed to make a splash, his 1947 movie "Jugnu" marked a breakthrough success, followed by the hit "Shaheed" the year after. It was on the set of "Shaheed" that he met and began a relationship with actress Kamini Kaushal -- an onscreen pairing that became a fan favorite, leading to three more consecutive hits starring the duo.

By the 1950s, he had become one of India's biggest stars, racking up a long list of awards, placing him on par with Bollywood legends like Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

But his personal life grabbed headlines off-screen as well. After his relationship with Kaushal ended in 1951, he met the actress Madhubala, another onscreen pairing that became popular with audiences and spawned the film "Mughal-e-Azam" -- widely considered one of Bollywood's most successful films, and an icon of its genre.

He married his wife, actress Saira Banu, in 1966.

But his professional life began declining in his later years, with a string of box office flops in the 60s and 70s, save for a scant few successful films. He retired in 1998 due to poor health.

Film awards aside, Kumar has also been recognized for his long and illustrious career. He has been awarded both the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan -- the third- and second-highest civilian awards, granted by the Indian government -- for his contributions to cinema.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weissheier Leaving for the Pros

Image

Aviators Comeback Late to Beat the Rex

Image

Theft, battery, and robbery: Woman faces several charges following incident at a Terre Haute home

Image

Fire officials say nobody found inside abandoned Terre Haute house after fire

Image

One killed in two-vehicle Sullivan County crash

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424