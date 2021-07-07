Clear

New Jersey man arrested after video allegedly shows him shouting racial slurs at neighbors

New Jersey man arrested after video allegedly shows him shouting racial slurs at neighbors

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Jennifer Henderson and Raja Razek, CNN

A New Jersey man appeared in court Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly shouting offensive language and racial slurs at his neighbors days earlier in the township of Mount Laurel.

Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, faces several criminal charges, including harassment and biased intimidation and trespassing after a video circulating on social media showed him "shouting offensive and racial slurs at his neighbors," according to a Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) Facebook post.

Mount Laurel is located in South Jersey, about 20 miles from Philadelphia.

According to an affidavit, Mathews was captured on July 2 on a neighbor's doorbell camera "thrusting his hips in a lewd motion while laughing," while looking at the camera. He is also "heard saying 'f***ng monkey.'" The neighbor is a Black woman who is on the homeowners association board (HOA) and told police Mathews called her racial slurs over the past few months, the affidavit said. The affidavit states Mathew's actions were an attempt to intimidate her into moving out of the neighborhood.

The same day, according to a second affidavit, Mathews allegedly hurled racial slurs during a verbal altercation with neighbors at a different residence. The affidavit says Mathews could be heard telling the neighbors that "he ran other residents (African American and HOA board members) out of the community," and that one of the residents, whose husband is African American and the HOA board president, reported Mathews tried to enter her home.

According to the affidavit, the neighbors at the second residence told police Mathews called them racial slurs and appeared "to kiss, lick, or spit at (one of the neighbors) in an attempt to escalate the altercation," before "chest bumping" him.

Video posted on social media shows the tail end of the confrontation.

Mathews spoke with CNN affiliate WPVI before he was arrested on Monday, saying, "The only thing I could possibly say is I cannot apologize enough. I was drunk. I was out of line. I let my anger get the best of me.

"There is nothing I'm going to be able to say that's going to justify me using the words that I used. Whatever I need to do to make it up to the community and the world at this point seeing how big it is understand that I made a mistake," Mathews told WPVI. "Allow me the ability to move forward just like we all deserve."

CNN is trying to reach Mathews for further comment. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

On Monday, police arrested Mathews at his home where dozens of people were gathered.

Video from CNN affiliate KYW shows bottles being thrown at Mathews, his home and at police as they escorted him to the police vehicle.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina said in a statement, "It is difficult to overstate how vile and despicable the conduct by this defendant towards his neighbors was on Friday night. No one should ever have to deal with such hatred thrown in their face anywhere, but especially on their own doorstep."

The BCPO will also be reviewing evidence of other criminal acts that took place during the protest outside Mathews' home, Coffina said.

Officer Kyle Gardner, the Mount Laurel Police Public Information Officer, told CNN the department had received complaints about Mathews before. "We've dealt with him a handful of times," Gardner said.

"We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions," the MLPD said in its Facebook post.

Mathews is currently in custody at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, NJ. A new court date will be set, likely Friday, according to Joel Bewley, Public Information Officer for the BCPO.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weissheier Leaving for the Pros

Image

Aviators Comeback Late to Beat the Rex

Image

Theft, battery, and robbery: Woman faces several charges following incident at a Terre Haute home

Image

Fire officials say nobody found inside abandoned Terre Haute house after fire

Image

One killed in two-vehicle Sullivan County crash

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424