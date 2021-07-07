Clear

The problem with a parade for New York's Covid heroes

The problem with a parade for New York's Covid heroes

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 12:01 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 12:01 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

This week, New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade along lower Broadway's so-called Canyon of Heroes to honor our "hometown heroes," the essential workers who got us through this pandemic. Among those recognized will be hospital and health care workers, transportation workers, small business owners and employees, educators and childcare workers and first responders.

These are the people who make our city great even when a pandemic isn't raging, and they're also the ones who have gotten us through one of the toughest times in our nation's history. They certainly deserve a parade. But it must be more than a performance of support. This recognition must come, also, with a delivery of robust resources -- and not just in New York City.

Essential workers across the country need the American public to step up to make sure these workers' efforts will stick.

And they need cities and states that protect them. Particularly with the Delta variant raging in some states, our leaders need to take a much firmer stance to protect their most vulnerable citizens, as well as those hailed as heroes.

In New York City, with about half of residents fully vaccinated, Covid restrictions lifted, and summer in full swing, it can be easy for the more moneyed residents of this town to make like the pandemic is over. But Covid's economic and health impacts did not hit all of us equally here.

Covid deaths were disproportionately suffered by the same groups that generally have less of the American pie: Black Americans in New York and nationwide were more likely to die from Covid than Whites, while Black and Hispanic women bore a disproportionate share of the job losses and have been slower to recover from that economic hit. Essential workers in New York City have overwhelmingly been people of color.

And all over the country, Americans without college degrees -- already at a wealth disadvantage -- were walloped by the 2020 downturns. The pandemic only further cleaved open the gap between the haves and have-nots: at the same time low-wage work was drying up, thanks to Covid shutdowns, high-wage work was actually expanding.

While laid-off and disproportionately low-income workers clung to unemployment benefits to stay afloat, Americans who had jobs they could do from home largely stayed employed, and the American savings rate soared.

Meanwhile, some 33,000 New Yorkers--and a stunning 600,000 Americans all told--are dead from Covid-19.

The pandemic made clear that New York City is a fragile ecosystem, and that we depend on each other to stay healthy and live well in this dense city. We need the people who stock our grocery store shelves, who care for our young and tend to our ill, who teach our kids, and who create spaces for us to connect and eat and drink and learn and enjoy.

But so many of these same workers we deem essential can't afford to live in this city they make great during good times, and that they helped to save in one of our worst times.

In other words, a ticker-tape parade for essential workers is great, but well-paying jobs, expanded affordable housing and universal child care, for example, would be more genuine expressions of support.

Note also that while New Yorkers will gather to cheer for our hometown heroes, a nauseating number of Americans simply won't do the bare minimum to protect them -- and to prevent further illness and even greater loss of life. New York State is better than most when it comes to vaccinations, but an embarrassing number of New Yorkers have long been eligible for the vaccine and yet still haven't gotten it.

In this sense, it's bizarre to see New York prepare to celebrate Covid heroes while not taking the necessary steps to protect them -- and all of us. Indeed, with Covid restrictions lifted, maskless indoor activities are back in full swing, with the city gently requesting -- on an honor system, basically -- that unvaccinated people continue to mask up, including at the ticker-tape parade

Yes, some unvaccinated people are kids under 12 or those whose other health conditions prevent them from being able to get the vaccine -- and that group especially needs healthy adults to vax up so that everyone is protected. But most unvaccinated adults in New York and across the country are, at this point, simply refusers, not people who are unable to access a jab.

"Mask and distance if you aren't vaccinated" is very obviously not going to work. Why on earth would the leaders of New York City and state imagine they can count on the very people who have made clear they don't care about the wellbeing of others to take steps that would protect that wellbeing?

Why is the city inviting them to the party?

If we want to honor our essential workers, the number one thing we can do is get vaccinated. And if the city wants to protect those essential workers -- and all of us -- it needs to take what will be controversial steps to do that:

For starters, don't make masking a trust-based exercise. New York could enforce mask rules for everyone for essential indoor activities like grocery shopping and subway-riding, while also requiring proof of vaccination in order to engage in unnecessary but pleasurable and unmasked activities like eating inside, going to a concert or attending a sports event (the city could allow exceptions, and require masks, for under-12 kids and people with health issues).

If you are able to get vaccinated and don't want to, that would still be your choice -- but that choice can't entitle you to go to a Yankees game, eat at Balthazar, see "Hamilton" on Broadway or spend the day at the Met.

A collective salute to our essential workers is well deserved and likely even cathartic, and the New Yorkers who helped us all survive this plague have a whole lot to celebrate. But truly honoring their sacrifice demands much more than a parade on Broadway.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weissheier Leaving for the Pros

Image

Aviators Comeback Late to Beat the Rex

Image

Theft, battery, and robbery: Woman faces several charges following incident at a Terre Haute home

Image

Fire officials say nobody found inside abandoned Terre Haute house after fire

Image

One killed in two-vehicle Sullivan County crash

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424