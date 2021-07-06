Clear

Sixth Nicaraguan presidential candidate detained in 'night of terror' roundup

Sixth Nicaraguan presidential candidate detained in 'night of terror' roundup

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Mario Medrano, Tatiana Arias and Samantha Beech, CNN

A sixth Nicaraguan presidential candidate was detained along with student leaders and activists late Monday, in what the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights called a "night of terror."

Four months ahead of a crucial election, the government of long-time President Daniel Ortega has detained more than two dozen people since late May, including the six presidential candidates. Opposition leaders, student leaders, businessmen and activists have also been targeted.

Those latest detained include presidential candidate Medardo Mairena Sequeira and farming and labor leaders Freddy Navas Lopez, Pablo Morales and Pedro Joaquin Mena Amador. They are accused of being the ringleaders in the murder of four policemen and the kidnapping of 12 police officers in 2018, according to a statement from the Nicaraguan National police published early Tuesday.

"They committed homicides, robbery with intimidation and kidnappings, extortion, rape, and caused destruction and widespread damage during the failed coup attempt of 2018," the police statement says, apparently referring to mass anti-government protests which roiled the country that year.

But the farmer's movement said on Twitter that the government had "kidnapped" its leaders, and rejected the charges as "ridiculous."

"We denounce the ridiculous accusations by the Ortega police against our leaders accusing them of committing horrendous crimes even applauding the imposition of sanctions," it said in a statement, demanding their immediate release and calling on the community to denounce the detentions.

Ahead of his detention, Navas himself had uploaded a video indicating he believed his detention would be politically motivated. "If you are watching this video it is because they took me, because I am already in prison, because I am detained. One way or another I am prepared," he said.

Mairena is the sixth presidential candidate to be detained in recent months. Miguel Mora Barberena was rounded up June 20; Cristiana Chamorro has been under house arrest since June 2; former diplomat Arturo Cruz was arrested on June 5; and political scientist Félix Maradiaga and economist Juan Sebastián Chamorro were both arrested on June 8.

Student leaders also detained

Also detained late Monday were student leaders from the anti-government Nicaraguan University Association (AUN), Lesther Lenin Aleman Alfaro and Max Isaac Jerez.

According to the police statement, both students were accused of causing destruction at two Nicaraguan universities after they allegedly "committed crimes of robbery with assault, kidnappings, caused serious injuries, rape, extortion, destruction and widespread damage, during the failed coup attempt of 2018."

Speaking to reporters after her son's arrest, Lesther Aleman's mother Lesbia Alfaro Silva said her son was innocent, and accused police of searching her home without producing a warrant.

"I asked them and they told me it was a raid but I told them with what order they come to search my house? They took some things, I did not want to sign any documents," she said. "My son is very innocent and we as mothers, we have to continue and stay firm."

Moments before his arrest, Max Jerez -- the President of AUN -- tweeted the police were attempting to enter his home and posted a pre-recorded video calling for fellow citizens to "fight together" for freedom.

"If you are watching this video, it is because I am detained by the dictatorship or without means to communicate," he said, adding: "This is the moment to act, the dictatorship wants to put an end to hope. We must continue this fight together for the freedom of the Nicaraguan people, let us not fall into despair, into immobilization."

Those arrested Monday are known critics of Ortega's regime. Speaking to CNN a few days before his arrest, Aleman said the upcoming elections would trigger peaceful and civil protests in Nicaragua. "We have the power, the empowerment, the strength to decide our future. We are the majority," he said. "Ortega does not feel confident that he will win the next election and he has to fight against the leaderships and visible faces of the opposition."

Ortega's government cracked down hard on opposition figures during the anti-government protests of 2018. At least 322 people were killed then, with thousands injured and hundreds detained. At the time, UN human rights experts accused the government of human rights violations against protesters. Ortega said the UN report was "nothing more than an instrument of the policy of death, of the policy of terror, of the policy of lying, of the policy of infamy."

Many of the dozens detained since May have been charged with vague, so-called "national security" violations, which human rights groups say is a clear sign that Ortega is doing his best to eliminate dissent and crush any competition ahead of upcoming general elections on November 7, when he hopes to secure his fourth consecutive term as president.

According to the National Police, Monday's detainees are being investigated for alleged acts against the country's national sovereignty and inciting foreign interference in internal affairs, under the same 1055 law used in recent arrests -- the "Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, sovereignty and self-determination for peace."

The weekslong crackdown has generated international condemnation. Mexico and Argentina last month recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations, citing "worrying legal actions by the Nicaraguan government." The US government has announced sanctions on four senior members of Ortega's government, including his daughter, saying they were "complicit in the regime's repression."

Ahead of his detention, Lesther Aleman was nevertheless hopeful. "We're realistic that Nicaragua is in the middle of ruins as it attempts to rebuild it democratic system," he said to CNN. "We're participating to win and we believe that winning is to win the presidency, and to win in the National Assembly to make changes for the country."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Theft, battery, and robbery: Woman faces several charges following incident at a Terre Haute home

Image

Fire officials say nobody found inside abandoned Terre Haute house after fire

Image

One killed in two-vehicle Sullivan County crash

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

Image

Vigo County is gearing up for their annual county fair

Image

The Clay County Historical Museum has recently opened its doors again

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424