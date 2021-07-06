Clear

Covid outbreaks are still popping up even as more Americans get vaccinated

Covid outbreaks are still popping up even as more Americans get vaccinated

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 7:11 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 7:11 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The country continues to creep back to normal, but Covid appears, Whack-a-Mole style, particularly where young and potentially unvaccinated people congregate.

The pop-up outbreaks add a thread of anxiety to America's hot vaccine summer. The people who will likely be most concerned are those who are already vaccinated. The people who will be least concerned are likely to be those who were already running free last summer, when Covid really took off.

Related: Your top questions about Covid and the Delta variant, answered

Summer camp in Texas. The horror story this week is about a summer camp run by a church in South Texas, where, of more than 400 attendees in late June, 125 campers and adults were diagnosed with Covid, including the Delta variant, after returning home.

Rescue team in Surfside. Last week, a rescue team helping at the Surfside condo collapse was taken offline after six members tested positive.

Summer camp in Illinois. Days before that, it was another summer camp, this one in Illinois, where more than 80 teens and adult staffers tested positive after attending the camp, which did not check vaccination status for campers or counselors and did not require masks to be worn indoors.

Migrant detention facilities. A group of three whistleblowers has called for more to be done by the Biden administration to protect migrants detained at the Southern border as things return to pre-pandemic levels. There have been 7,500 Covid cases in the centers since April, according to a New York Times review.

A US embassy. Days before that, there were reports that Covid had run through the US embassy in Afghanistan.

Neither the State Department nor the US military are requiring vaccination -- despite more than a hundred million doses administered in the US, the vaccines remain approved for emergency use rather than full approval.

"Should the FDA approve it, then I am certain that Pentagon leadership will take a look at what our options are going forward, including the potential option of making it mandatory," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday.

The military's vaccination rates are actually quite high -- over 70% for both the Army and Navy. The Air Force and Marines lag at 61% and 58%, respectively.

Delta Force? The Biden administration has moved to put together groups of quick-response teams specifically to deal with potential flare-ups of the Delta variant.

I'd like to call them Delta Force, but there's already one of those.

From CNN's report:

These teams -- made up of officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- will go into communities where officials are worried about a potentially deadly combination: low vaccination rates and a significant presence of the highly transmissible form of the virus.

The White House has deployed similar response teams in the past, but this is the first time they are focused on the Delta variant, a White House official said. These response teams will conduct surge testing, provide therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies and deploy federal personnel to areas that need support staff for vaccinations.

Some countries return to lockdown. The US is not handling Covid in the same way as other countries. Australia locked down 5 million people in Sydney over 300 Delta variant cases in a suburb.

But Australia's vaccine situation -- less than 10% of the total population is fully vaccinated -- is far different than what we have in the US, which is slowly approaching half of the total population.

The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, but perhaps not quite as effective. A report from Israel suggests the Pfizer vaccine protected 64% of people from infection with the Delta variant. But it was 94% effective at preventing severe illness, according to Israel.

Johnson & Johnson said last week that its one-dose vaccine offers eight months of protection and, according to the company, provides adequate protection against the Delta variant.

Vaccines remain the most important protection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, said nearly every American who died of Covid in June -- there were around 10,000 -- had not been vaccinated.

"If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2% of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8% are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable," Fauci told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."

Deaths have certainly fallen in the US. Covid was the seventh-leading cause of death in the US in June, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation review of CDC data.

Those deaths will not be evenly distributed across the country, however.

Read this CNN report on where the virus is spreading in the US: States with below-average vaccination rates have almost triple the rate of new Covid-19 cases compared to states with above-average vaccination rates, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Case study: Arkansas, where less than 35% of residents were fully vaccinated Sunday, averaged 16 new cases per 100,000 residents every day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins. That's about five times the nationwide rate of new cases... And Arkansas is one of 10 states where the rate of new cases jumped more than 25% over the past week compared to the previous week. Of those 10 states, all but one -- Delaware -- had below-average vaccination rates.

"We're already starting to see places with low vaccination rates starting to have relatively big spikes from the Delta variant. We've seen this in Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming ... those are the places where we're going to see more hospitalizations and deaths as well, unfortunately," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN's Madeline Holcombe.

Another state seeing increased Covid is Missouri, where Holcombe writes about a hospital system that is seeing fewer Covid cases than it did last year, but is struggling to find staff to treat them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Theft, battery, and robbery: Woman faces several charges following incident at a Terre Haute home

Image

Fire officials say nobody found inside abandoned Terre Haute house after fire

Image

One killed in two-vehicle Sullivan County crash

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

Image

Vigo County is gearing up for their annual county fair

Image

The Clay County Historical Museum has recently opened its doors again

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424