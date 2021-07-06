Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This stunning film opens a time capsule of Black Power

This stunning film opens a time capsule of Black Power

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 6:21 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 6:21 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Clay Cane

In August of 1969, a 36-year-old Nina Simone told a cheering audience at the Harlem Cultural Festival, "Are you ready to listen to all the beautiful Black voices, the beautiful Black feelings, the beautiful Black waves moving in beautiful air? Are you ready Black people? Are you ready?"

Black people were more than ready -- but for the rest of the country, those words from the High Priestess of Soul were the backbone of cultural expression that was powerful (and frightening) enough to be shelved for 50 years.

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's directorial debut, is not just a music documentary, it's a time capsule of silenced Blackness. Fifty-two years ago this summer, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place at Mount Morris Park from June 29 to August 24, 1969.

Extensive, amazing footage of this festival, a crucial part of Harlem history, lay dormant for over 50 years. Why? It wasn't solely because people with power in media and entertainment ignored its value. Black and brown history has always been subject to erasure in the US. The road not taken in this complicated country are the truths we refuse to admit. Our history is threatening; what if it liberated the minds of not only Black folks but Whites as well?

Today, there are bills being proposed and passed in several states to bar the teaching of "critical race theory," a prohibition that is code for forbidding the teaching of history that isn't neo-Lost Cause propaganda. In this allowable version of so-called "history," everyone -- Black, White and everyone in between -- would likely let "Summer of Soul" stay erased, and not ask any questions about progress since 1969.

That said, we are not doomed. "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" shows us the power of optimism, unity and reinvention.

Some have wrongfully deemed the event a "Black Woodstock" (at least partially in an unsuccessful bid to market the film footage of it) but there is no comparison. Just imagine if nearly 400,000 Black people flooded a farm, high on psychedelic drugs in 1969 -- they would have been in handcuffs before the first act strummed a chord.

The Woodstock Festival, which -- like the moon landing and the Manson murders -- was also the summer of 1969, was in part an opportunity for suburbanites to play hippies. The Harlem Cultural Festival cut deeper; it was a marker in the celebration of people who were abandoning "Negro" and proudly embracing "Black" -- boldly carving out an identity that was theirs, not crafted for them by a White power structure.

Former New York Times writer Charlayne Hunter-Gault, one of the few Black women writers at the publication in 1969, said in "Summer of Soul" that she insisted on writing "Black" when she referred to Black people, instead of "Negro," which some of her White editors fought against (until the White executive editor, Abe Rosenthal, read her memo laying out her argument, told her "you're right," and changed the paper's policy). No one had ever written "Black" as a race in the New York Times before her, but Hunter-Gault demanded that change and she was heard. More importantly, she was listening to the people.

Hunter-Gault explained in the film that she took this action after listening to her community, Black people who were calling for this change.

Created and hosted by producer Tony Lawrence, the six-week festival captured an artistic revolution that should have been seen by the entire Black diaspora -- but was not.

Originally filmed by filmmaker, producer and television director Hal Tulchin, who died in 2017, the footage never aired because, the film says, no television or film studios were interested in performances from Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, David Ruffin, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Moms Mabley and countless others.

Decades later, producer Robert Fyvolent gained the film and television rights and brought Roots drummer Questlove on as director. The doc, which is playing in select cities and streaming on Hulu, premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, winning the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the US Documentary Competition.

While the performances are jaw-dropping and the diverse music is a master class in the brilliance of Black art, the people of Harlem are the true stars of this film. Its textured narrative overflows with the memories and enduring elegance of Black people who survived the turbulent 1960s, which took the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Kennedy, Medgar Evers and, Harlem's own, Malcolm X.

In the film, the voices of Harlem are heard via footage from 1969 and current interviews. From activists like co-founder of the Young Lords, Denise Oliver-Velez, to Harlem Cultural Festival attendee Musa Jackson, there is beauty in every word and smile, wrapped in fiery resilience. But disturbingly, the wants and needs are the same as in 2021.

Harlemites of this time spoke out about the criminal justice system (the Black Panther 21 trial was taking place in New York City), police brutality, a drug epidemic, lack of access to jobs, low wages and a country more concerned in investing $28 billion to put a man on the moon than Americans living in deep poverty.

Fifty-two years later, Black communities all over America are living the same issues.

As someone degreed in Black Studies, I am disheartened to be reminded in such stark terms that our communities continue to fight the same social ills (along with the new ones). Yes, there has been progress but not nearly enough.

But as much as it summons a historical echo of despair, "Summer of Soul" also highlights the hope generated by revolutionary groups like The Black Panthers. They and others, like Rev. Jesse Jackson's Operation Breadbasket, focused on Black economic empowerment. Jackson and Operation Breadbasket's musical director, Ben Branch, are featured prominently in the film, the former talking in electrifying tones about Martin Luther King Jr's last words before he was shot and introducing an unforgettable performance of King's favorite song, "Precious Lord," by Mavis Staples and Mahalia Jackson.

This was Black Power.

Regardless of the fears of the time, Black Power was never about swapping roles of oppression but freeing people, including White people, from a mental, economic and a physical stranglehold that would control us 52 years later. Black Panther Fred Hampton, who was assassinated later that year at only 21 years old, frequently spoke of a multicultural Rainbow Coalition. Although the Black Panthers, who served as security during the Harlem Cultural Festival, believed in different tactics than Dr. King, they still personified his famous words, "No one is free until we are all free."

Now look where we are.

According to The Washington Post, the racial wealth gap has become a gulf in five decades and, in 2019, the Institute for Policy Studies reported that the 400 richest Americans own more wealth than all Black families, plus a quarter of Latino households, in the US combined.

There are many reasons for these dystopian numbers: a broken Congress, a failure to address institutional racism, exploitative wages and more. But "Summer of Soul," while its genius shines a painful light on our country's failures, also brings its Black joy to keep us going in the fight.

As legendary Puerto Rican percussionist Ray Barretto declared from the stage at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, "We got to do it all together before it's too g**damn late."

I hope it's not too late. As Nina said that day in August, "Are you ready?"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

Image

Vigo County is gearing up for their annual county fair

Image

The Clay County Historical Museum has recently opened its doors again

Image

Salvation Army looking to help students in need

Image

Work continues moving along at the new convention center in down-town Terre Haute

Image

Linton residents gather for annual Freedom Festival parade

Image

Monday night: Mostly clear, warmer, light southwest wind. Low: 70°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424