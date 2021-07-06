Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 6:21 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 6:21 PM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19.

In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.

The government added that the vaccine was now 93% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations, compared to 97% reported in the medical journal The Lancet in May.

The statement cited top line figures, but did not release underlying data or other details about its analysis. A team at Hebrew University said in a separate statement that it was too soon to tell how much the Delta variant was affecting vaccine efficacy.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, was also cautious about drawing conclusions. "Best data still suggest mRNA vaccines offer high degree of protection against infection and superb protection against severe illness. Lets await more data but as of now ... If you're vaccinated, I wouldn't worry," he tweeted.

In another statement Tuesday, Israel's Ministry of Health released some data about illness caused by Covid-19 and offered an expanded explanation of the vaccine's protectiveness. Despite an apparent decline in the vaccine's ability to prevent all infections during the spread of the Delta variant, the statement emphasized its continuing benefit in preventing severe cases.

Israel has deployed the Pfizer vaccine to everyone over the age of 12, and its early and quick rollout gave scientists one of the first real-world snapshots of its efficacy.

The government said the drop in efficacy is likely due to the spread of the Delta variant in Israel. This more infectious strain of the virus was first identified in India earlier this year and is also known as B.1.617.2.

Pfizer said it could not comment on unpublished data, but a recently published lab study it conducted with the University of Texas Medical Branch that found its vaccine was effective against lab-made versions of the Delta strain and others. The study found that full vaccination elicits an immune response that should be expected to protect people well against infection with the new variants.

Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with more than 60% of the population fully inoculated and two-thirds having received at least one dose.

The statement highlights a big risk going forward: the emergence of new variants that might evade some of the protection provided by vaccines.

Public health officials are stressing that the current shots offer good protection against the Delta variant.

A study by Public Health England found this month that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines were each highly effective -- at 96% and 92% respectively -- against hospitalizations from the Delta variant after two doses.

Separately, preliminary findings of a Scottish study published in The Lancet last month found that the Pfizer vaccine provided 79% protection against all infections from the Delta variant, compared with 92% against the Alpha variant. The same study, which analyzed data from 5.4 million people in Scotland found the the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine offered 60% protection against infection with the Delta variant compared with 73% for the Alpha variant.

Moderna's vaccine was found in lab experiments to work against new variants such as the Delta strain, the company said.

Johnson & Johnson said lab tests of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine suggest it provides protection against the Delta variant.

However, this can change if the virus mutates further. That's why doctors and public health officials want more people to get vaccinated. "The more we allow the virus to spread, the more opportunity the virus has to change," the World Health Organization (WHO) advised last month.

Israel lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions in early June. However, the government then reinstated an indoors mask mandate after a spike in cases caused by the Delta variant. It also appointed a "special manager" to prevent the entry of the coronavirus and its variants into Israel and approved a plan to build a permanent testing facility at Ben Gurion Airport.

The country has reported a slight increase in daily cases in the past few weeks, but only a handful of people have died of the disease in Israel in the past month.

Meanwhile, England, where the Delta variant has become the dominant strain, is pushing ahead with its plan to drop most of its remaining restrictions in just two weeks' time -- despite strong warnings from many scientists.

Speaking at a government news briefing on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the effectiveness of the vaccine against death was allowing the government to unlock further, even though the number of cases is rising rapidly. He said the government needed to balance the risk from the virus and the impact of the restrictions on people and added the country "must find a new way of living with the virus."

"I want to stress form the outset that this pandemic is far from over ... we're seeing cases rise fairly rapidly. There could be 50,000 cases detected per day by the 19th [of June] and again as we predicted we're seeing rising hospital admissions, and we must reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths form Covid," Johnson added.

The WHO has warned against this approach. "Many countries seem to be completely abandoning the idea that we have some control over this virus," Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's executive director for health emergencies, said during a live Q&A session Monday. He warned against any "premature rush" to reopen at a time when cases are on the rise.

"We seem to be very much caught in the headlines that there is nothing we can do, it's inevitable that we will going to see these waves and it's inevitable that hospitals will fill up and inevitable that the graveyards are going to fill up," he said. "It's not inevitable, it can be stopped, but it's going to take yet another effort from communities that are exhausted."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

Image

Vigo County is gearing up for their annual county fair

Image

The Clay County Historical Museum has recently opened its doors again

Image

Salvation Army looking to help students in need

Image

Work continues moving along at the new convention center in down-town Terre Haute

Image

Linton residents gather for annual Freedom Festival parade

Image

Monday night: Mostly clear, warmer, light southwest wind. Low: 70°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424