Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Covid-19 travel restrictions state by state

Covid-19 travel restrictions state by state

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 6:01 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: By Megan Marples and Forrest Brown, CNN

Total cases of Covid-19 reached around the 33.7 million mark in the United States by early July 2021. But with the ongoing vaccination campaign and declining rates of infection, domestic US travel picked up considerably. Very few states had travel restrictions heading into July -- and the few rules that are remaining are generally less strict.

As of July 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still warned against nonessential travel for people who are not fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine, and they don't need to test negative before or after their travels unless the destination requires it.

If you do decide to travel to another state or territory, you should still check out the latest local guidance before you go. Even though almost all states have dropped their travel restrictions, their official websites have important Covid-19 safety information. This list is alphabetical and includes links to state websites:

Alabama

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Alabama. You can check here for updates.

Alaska

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Alaska. All travelers to Alaska can get a free Covid-19 vaccine at participating airports. Check here for updates.

Arizona

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Arizona. Check here for updates. Here's a direct link for information on Native American lands in the state.

Arkansas

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Arkansas. Check here for updates.

California

UPDATE: California is fully open except for restrictions on large events (10,000 outdoors and 5,000 indoors). You can click here to find out local travel information. You can check here for updates on California more generally.

Colorado

There are no travel restrictions in Colorado. You can check here for general updates about the state. You can click here for regional information about what's open.

Connecticut

Connecticut no longer has travel restrictions. Covid-19 tests and quarantines for nonvaccinated travelers are now just recommended but not required. Travelers are asked to follow CDC travel guidelines. Please check here for updates.

Delaware

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware. Check here for updates.

Florida

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Florida. Check here for updates.

Georgia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia. Check here for updates.

Hawaii

UPDATE: As of July 6, Hawaii still had the strictest entry requirements in the United States. People who aren't vaccinated still need a negative Covid-19 test to enter. When the states reaches a 70% vaccination rate, all travel restrictions will be dropped. Check here for more information.

Idaho

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Idaho. Check here for updates.

Illinois

UPDATE: There are no statewide travel restrictions in Illinois. Check here for updates.

Chicago has had separate system that required Covid-19 testing or quarantine if the visitor comes from a state with a significant infection rate. But as of July 6, no states were at the threshold to require a test or quarantine.

Indiana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana. Check here for updates.

Iowa

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Iowa. Check here for updates.

Kansas

UPDATE: While mostly open, Kansas has had some rather specific quarantine requirements based on previous travel destinations and when you went there. They are subject to frequent change. Check here for updates and more details.

Kentucky

Leisure travel is discouraged unless you're fully vaccinated, but Kentucky has no official travel restrictions. Read Kentucky's travel advisory here.

Louisiana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Louisiana. Check here for updates.

Maine

UPDATE: Visitors from all states are exempt from travel restrictions unless determined otherwise by the Maine CDC. Travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival and fill out a travel protocol form if they are arriving from a nonexempt state. As of July 6, all states were exempt. Check here for updates.

Maryland

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Maryland. Find out more at VisitMaryland guide.

Massachusetts

UPDATE: Massachusetts encourages only fully vaccinated people to travel, but it has no formal travel restrictions. Check here for updates.

Michigan

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Michigan. Check here for updates.

Minnesota

There are no official statewide travel restrictions in Minnesota. Find out more: Explore Minnesota | Minnesota Department of Health.

Mississippi

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Mississippi. Check here for updates.

Missouri

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri. Check here for updates.

Montana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Montana. Please check here for updates. Check here for information on Native American reservations.

Nebraska

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Nebraska. Check here for updates.

Nevada

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada. Check here for updates.

New Hampshire

Domestic visitors to New Hampshire no longer need to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test to travel to New Hampshire, but it is still recommended to get tested three to five days after arrival. However, people who have had traveled internationally within 10 days of arriving in New Hampshire or have been on a cruise ship do need to follow testing and quarantine protocols unless they meet certain exceptions. Check here for important details.

New Jersey

There are no statewide travel restrictions in New Jersey. Please click here for details and updates.

New Mexico

People traveling from out-of-state are recommended but not required to self-quarantine for 10 days and get a Covid-19 test. More information: New Mexico Department of Health | New Mexico Travel Advisory.

New York

UPDATE: As of June 25, New York state dropped all travel restrictions. Check here for updates.

North Carolina

There are no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina. Check here for updates .

North Dakota

There are no statewide travel restrictions in North Dakota. Check here for updates.

Ohio

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Ohio. The state encourages travelers to follow CDC guidance. Check here for details.

Oklahoma

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Oklahoma. Check here for updates.

Oregon

UPDATE: There are no longer any travel restrictions in Oregon. Check here for updates. Oregon maintains a county-by-county risk assessment map you can check before you travel.

Pennsylvania

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Pennsylvania. Check here for updates.

Puerto Rico

Fully vaccinated travelers to this US commonwealth island must upload their vaccination card to the island's online portal, which will generate a QR code. Nonvaccinated travelers on domestic flights must have a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival. If you come without a test, you must test with 48 hours of arrival and quarantine pending results. Check here for updates and details.

Rhode Island

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine if it's been at least 14 days since your final vaccine, and you have not showed symptoms of Covid-19 before traveling to Rhode Island.

Unvaccinated domestic travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival if coming from a state considered a "hot spot."

Unvaccinated international travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Quarantine time can be shortened to seven days if you receive a negative Covid-19 test at least five days after you've arrived.

You can check here for updates.

South Carolina

There are no statewide travel restrictions in South Carolina. Check here for updates.

South Dakota

There are no statewide travel restrictions in South Dakota. Check here for updates.

Tennessee

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Tennessee. Check here for updates.

Texas

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Texas. Check here for updates.

Utah

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Utah. Check here for updates.

Vermont

Vermont no longer has testing or quarantine requirements for domestic visitors. Check here for updates, gathering limitations and mask rules for unvaccinated people.

Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia. Check here for updates.

Washington, DC

The nation's capital is loosening its travel restrictions. Travelers who aren't fully vaccinated and coming from a high-risk area or those staying more than a day are still asked to take a Covid-19 test. Check here for that list, updates and important details. And you can click here for the status of tourist-oriented sites.

Washington state

There are no travel restrictions in Washington state. Check here for details.

West Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia. Check here for updates.

Wisconsin

There are no statewide travel restrictions. However, the state is discouraging nonessential travel unless you're fully vaccinated. Check here for updates.

Wyoming

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Wyoming. Check here for updates.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Very Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

Image

Vigo County is gearing up for their annual county fair

Image

The Clay County Historical Museum has recently opened its doors again

Image

Salvation Army looking to help students in need

Image

Work continues moving along at the new convention center in down-town Terre Haute

Image

Linton residents gather for annual Freedom Festival parade

Image

Monday night: Mostly clear, warmer, light southwest wind. Low: 70°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424