Clear

Pentagon cancels $10 billion cloud contract given to Microsoft over Amazon

Pentagon cancels $10 billion cloud contract given to Microsoft over Amazon

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Ellie Kaufman and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The Department of Defense is canceling a controversial $10 billion cloud computing contract that had been awarded to Microsoft over Amazon under the Trump administration.

The department announced Tuesday that it is canceling the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract that was previously awarded to Microsoft. It will instead seek new solicitations for an updated Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract from Amazon and Microsoft.

The JEDI contract would have resulted in Microsoft building a cloud storage system for sensitive military data and technology, such as artificial intelligence, for the Department of Defense and could have resulted in revenue of up to $10 billion over 10 years.

Microsoft winning the JEDI contract in 2019 over Amazon caused some controversy, surprising many industry experts who saw Amazon as the stronger candidate to win the contract. Amazon Web Services is widely viewed as the market leader in the cloud computing industry.

Amazon filed a suit with the US Court of Federal Claims contesting the decision, arguing that it was politically motivated by former President Donald Trump's dislike of then Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

In March 2020, the department said it wished to re-evaluate its decision to award the contract to Microsoft. Now, the Defense Department plans to cancel it altogether and solicit bids for a new, updated contract from both Microsoft and Amazon.

The Defense Department said it decided to cancel the contract "due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conservancy and industry advances," in a press release. Because of this, the JEDI contract "no longer meets its needs," the release states.

The department will solicit proposals from Microsoft and Amazon Web Services and will also accept proposals from other Cloud Service Providers that "can also meet the DoD's requirements," the release said.

In a blog post Tuesday, Microsoft said it understands the DoD's rationale for canceling the contract and defended its technology as being best suited for the job.

"The DoD faced a difficult choice: Continue with what could be a years-long litigation battle or find another path forward. The security of the United States is more important than any single contract, and we know that Microsoft will do well when the nation does well," the post said.

"Because the security of the United States through the provision of critical technology upgrades is more important that any single contract, we respect and accept DoD's decision to move forward on a different path to secure mission-critical technology," the statement adds.

In a statement, Amazon Web Services said it agreed with the decision, but noted concerns with the original process of awarding the contract.

"We understand and agree with the DoD's decision," a spokesperson said in the statement. "Unfortunately, the contract award was not based on the merits of the proposals and instead was the result of outside influence that has no place in government procurement."

Amazon was widely believed to be the frontrunner to win the Pentagon contract before Trump vowed to take "a strong look" at the deal.

As part of its suit filed with the US Court of Federal Claims contesting the decision, Amazon accused Trump of launching "repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks" against the company in a formal protest.

In that court battle, Amazon asked for permission to get testimony from Trump and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper to bolster its claim that it lost the cloud contract due to political interference.

"President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as President and Commander in Chief to interfere with government functions -- including federal procurements -- to advance his personal agenda," Amazon said in a statement in February. "The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Sunny, hot, and humid!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday travel coming to an end

Image

Visit Indiana; site ready to help Hoosiers plan summer road trips

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 91

Image

Deming Park Long Weekend Fun

Image

Vigo County is gearing up for their annual county fair

Image

The Clay County Historical Museum has recently opened its doors again

Image

Salvation Army looking to help students in need

Image

Work continues moving along at the new convention center in down-town Terre Haute

Image

Linton residents gather for annual Freedom Festival parade

Image

Monday night: Mostly clear, warmer, light southwest wind. Low: 70°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424