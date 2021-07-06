Clear
5 things to know for July 6: Covid, ransomware, condo search, gun violence, Hong Kong

5 things to know for July 6: Covid, ransomware, condo search, gun violence, Hong Kong

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Jul 6, 2021 6:50 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

Florida is battening down the hatches today as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches, bringing with it possibly deadly storm surge.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

US states with below-average vaccination rates have almost triple the rate of new Covid-19 cases compared to states with above-average vaccination rates, new data shows. This huge disparity underscores the "two Americas" that are emerging as life returns to normal in some areas and cases surge again in others. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to lift most lockdown rules by the middle of the month, despite rising cases. "We must reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths from Covid," he said. His perspective is causing concern among health experts. In Thailand, a leaked memo from the country's health ministry is raising doubts about the efficacy of China's Sinovac vaccine.

2. Ransomware attack

Between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been hit by a ransomware attack on software vendor Kaseya, whose products are widely used by IT management companies. An analysis of the malicious software shows it was created by REvil, a ransomware gang believed to operate out of Eastern Europe or Russia. The group is demanding a $70 million payment in Bitcoin for a decryptor tool. The White House is urging companies that believe their systems were compromised to immediately report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, but the full impact of the incident may not be felt until today, when many people return to work after the long weekend. Several high-profile cyberattacks have hit the US in recent months, and preventing them has become a White House priority.

3. Condo collapse

Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside condo collapse site have grown even more urgent as Elsa barrels toward the state. The tropical storm is expected to impact the west coast of Florida but could bring rain and dangerous winds that would complicate the search. Sunday evening's demolition of the rest of the building has made efforts easier, though residents were not allowed to retrieve their belongings before the building was felled. It's been almost two weeks since the collapse, but rescue teams are still holding out hope that they may find survivors in the rubble. So far, 117 people remain unaccounted for and 28 people are confirmed to have died.

4. Gun violence

At least 150 people were killed by gun violence in more than 400 shootings across the US during the Fourth of July weekend. The deadly spate is part of a larger surge in violent crime that has set major cities on edge. So far this year, gun violence incidents in New York have spiked almost 40% over the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims. This weekend, the city saw 26 victims in 21 shootings from Friday to Sunday. In Chicago, Police Superintendent David Brown called July 4 the "most challenging weekend of the year." According to Chicago Police Department data, 83 people were shot, including 14 killed, in shootings from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

5. Hong Kong

Hong Kong authorities say they've thwarted an alleged plot, organized by advocates for the city's independence from China, to bomb public places. The suspects allegedly scouted two court buildings and were targeting three tunnels that are part of the city's most important transport infrastructure. The senior superintendent of the police's National Security Department said the alleged plan was "shocking because it seems to target a lot of people." Unrest has simmered in Hong Kong since 2019, when opposition to a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China morphed into a larger movement calling for universal suffrage and justice for police misconduct. A new wave of unease came last year after Beijing enacted a controversial national security law in the city without local input.

TODAY'S NUMBER

40.5%

That's how much of India's wealth was held by the country's top 1% by the end of 2020, marking a huge jump in wealth inequality exacerbated by the pandemic. Like in other countries, India's billionaires have only gotten richer, while lower-income people struggle more.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We had a complete failure of the state today."

Giorgi Tabagari, director of Tbilisi Pride, after LGBTQ campaigners in the country of Georgia had to scrap plans for a pride march. Activists faced incidents of violence before the march, including the ransacking of their offices. They blamed the Prime Minister for using "irresponsible" language leading up to the event.

AND FINALLY

Out of the primordial pool

Today, we present a combination of words you probably never thought you'd read: a delightful artistic swimming routine about Darwin's theory of evolution. (Click here to view.)

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424