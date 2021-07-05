Clear

What happens to you when you play with your kids

What happens to you when you play with your kids

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Elissa Strauss, CNN

I'll begin with a confession. Or maybe it's a warning. I like playing with my kids. I don't play with them every day, nor, consistently, every week. But when I do play with them things happen in my brain and body, positive things that counter the oppressive rigidity and repetition of adult life.

This happens through all kinds of play, including family-wide games of charades, pretending plants can talk and impromptu lip-sync and dance parties.

Parents, the same could be true for you.

There are a lot of bad reasons to play with your kids. It shouldn't be about perfecting skill or achieving a particular outcome, which isn't really play anyway. Or because you feel pressure to be a perfect parent and a perfect parent plays with their kids on a regular basis. Or because they asked you to, and you feel guilty saying "no." Or because your kids can't have fun without you. If that's the case, maybe don't play with your kids until they master the art of independent or sibling play.

But there are also the good reasons, often overlooked in leisure-phobic culture. Parent-child play, when it authentically appeals to the parent, and works for their schedule, can do grown-ups a lot of good.

Defining 'play'

Play isn't any particular activity, so much as a "state of being," explained psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Brown, founder and president of the National Institute for Play and author of "Play: How it Shapes the Brain, Opens the Imagination, and Invigorates the Soul." It deeply engages us, and gives us pleasure, alters our sense of time and place, and the experience matters more than the outcome.

"Nature has designed us to play in a variety of ways," he said. "We are built to play and are built by play."

Play with kids can take many different shapes. It can be easily identifiable and include Legos, pretend, dress-up, sports, video games, board games or puzzles. Or it can be a playful approach to an activity that isn't always thought of as playful: baking, gardening, watering the plants or washing the dogs. Or it's spontaneous: making up funny songs in the car or goofing around having a pillow fight in bed on a Sunday morning.

All of this is highly personal. The parent-child relationship is made up of two individuals with a distinct set of personality traits and desires. The type of play and frequency of play that works in one family will probably look different than what works for another family.

Right now, each of my sons has a favorite way of playing with me.

My 4-year-old enjoys imagining that he is the dad and I am the baby. I lay down on the couch -- yep! I don't have to move -- and he pretends to wash the dishes. Every so often I "interrupt" him with a problem that I, the baby, am having. I enjoy crafting the problems, which span from the sorrowful to absurd. ("I'm scared Daddy won't come back from work." "I think a glitter monster is going to cover me in slime.") Even more, I adore hearing what solutions he comes up with to fix my problems. ("Don't worry, baby, the glitter monster is really nice and will give you slime to play with. If it gets on you then you can take a bath!")

My older son, age 8, and I enjoy making up stories together, which we sometimes do while walking the dog. We have also recently taken up roller-skating as a family, which, apart from my former-hockey-playing husband, involves a lot of goofy trial and error.

As children get older, play may look more like taking adventures together.

When Laurel Snyder's kids were younger, she would play with them in more traditional and identifiable ways: Legos, sports and crafts. But now that they are teens, the play is less structured and more about cultivating shared experiences of surprise and wonder.

"Last summer, while in lockdown, we started taking late night walks. We would go out at midnight and walk down to a park near our house, explore and listen to the cicadas," said Snyder, a children's book author who believes that play is good for the creative process. Recently, she has been extolling the virtues of play for the creative process in a lecture for fellow children's book authors.

"Without the pandemic, we would have never done that, but time was removed from our lives," she said. "Once lockdown ended, and we could take a walk at a normal time, we discovered that we loved taking midnight walks. The world feels different at night."

Adults need more play

Many adults have an unhealthy relationship with time. Our collective obsession with productivity, work and self-optimization have left us with this relentless feeling that we are always behind the ball, never getting enough done. Worse, many of us are convinced that this is the result of a character flaw rather than a societal or structural flaw.

We've forgotten the life-changing magic of leisure and play.

"Play forces us to ask ourselves: Who am I when I am not performing or earning? What does my brain do?" Snyder said. "It's the opposite of commodified wellness. It's what helps you disconnect, jump off the treadmill, and can help you stop shaming yourself for not being productive. For me, it's about tapping back into that 8-year-old brain, because that is the last time I didn't care about not being productive enough."

Need another reason to play? It turns out that it's good for you: Researchers have found that play can offset some of the anxiety of our never-enough-itus. Play can help us cope with stress and improve our overall well-being.

"Play for adults is absolutely necessary if you are going to have a feeling of optimism for the future and sustain mood elevation for a challenging and demanding life," Brown said, adding that like sleep deprivation, play deprivation has long-term negative outcomes.

"I've studied play in depth for years, and I think it should be understood as a necessary public health mandate for kids and adults," Brown said. "It is in our nature, preserved through evolution over time, and has a lot to do with our social survival as a species." Play helps us feel connected to our communities and learn how to cooperate with one another."

Brown thinks it's possible for parents to unlock their long-repressed playful sides through play with their children -- with a few caveats.

Parents might want to create some time for adult-only play, which will help them "cue into their own play nature, be free, and make room for the chaos and variety that is an important part of play."

They also might want to make sure their children have the freedom and free time to make sure their kids are learning how to play on their own terms. This should happen without any heavy-handed direction, anxiety or expectations from parents or guardians.

Children are good at play

For those who desire more play, but just can't shake their efficiency demons, a child can make the best teacher.

Psychologist Alison Gopnik is an expert on children's development who has written a lot about the serious business that is play. "Play is the signature of childhood," she wrote in her book "The Philosophical Baby." "It's a living, visible manifestation of imagination and learning in action."

While playing, children rival the greatest scientists in their ability to generate hypothesis after hypothesis about, say, what can be done with a rubber ball. Those tiny brains are plastic and hungry, eager to understand the possibilities around them.

Gopnik further explores this idea in a 2020 academic paper. She argues that children are better explorers, or more likely to try out new ideas, whereas adults are better exploiters, or using one's knowledge and experience to make the best decision.

"Adults who are faced with a changing social or physical environment may only be willing to make small local changes to the representations they have already learned and that support their actions and plans," she wrote. "The young children of the next generation, in contrast, may be more willing to consider a variety of high-level schemes to explain the data they see, allowing them to eventually make broader and more accurate predictions."

This journey from childhood inefficiency to adult efficiency has its benefits, but something can get lost in the process. Efficiency is how we make it through the day, but it is also how we get stuck in the day, the weeks, the years. It's how we begin to feel like we are not living life, but life is living us.

Efficiency is also what our contemporary culture is obsessed with, making it all the harder to break free and return to our freewheeling, open-minded, exploratory selves.

Will playing with your children fix all this? Probably not. But it can serve as a reminder that there is a part of us grown-ups that is capable of exploration, that longs to goof around and doesn't view time exclusively as something that can easily be "wasted."

Play with your children and you will be reminded that life is filled with possibilities. It's a delight, but only if we manage, really manage, to let everything else -- egos, worries and agendas -- go.

Need some help getting started? Be inspired by the summer season to start to play or get specific with our 100 ways to play this summer.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Another clear and calm evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Storm Team explains how certain atmospheric conditions can impact fireworks

Image

Rubber Duck Regatta Announces Winner

Image

Brazil Police Department is raising funds for a new K-9 officer

Image

Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken

Image

Monday: Sunny, humid, and hot. High: 91°

Image

Despite Olympic Setback, Hazlewood Remains Positive

Image

Aviators Sweep Rex on 4th of July Double Header

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Bringing fireworks across state lines could result in penalties

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424