Clear

Tax evasion is the go-to charge for Trump's inner circle

New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization, the Trump Payroll Corporation and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in connection with an alleged tax scheme stretching back to 2005, in an extraordinary legal development against the former President's namesake company. Weisselberg, the Trump organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation have all pleaded not guilty. Trump himself was not charged. CNN's Alisyn Camerota discusses with Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

When New York prosecutors unsealed their indictment Thursday against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, it represented an important step after years of investigations: the first legal action taken against the former President's business.

Yet the charges -- tax evasion -- felt familiar. Trump's associates have demonstrated a tendency to get into trouble for lying about their taxes.

His former 2016 campaign chairman -- Paul Manafort -- went to prison for hiding income from foreign countries and for taking out massive loans to shrink his tax bill. Trump later pardoned Manafort.

His political adviser Roger Stone, who was also pardoned by Trump after being convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering as part of the Russia probe, faces a DOJ civil suit over unpaid taxes.

His former lawyer -- Michael Cohen -- went to prison for hiding income from, among other things, hiding income from taxi medallions and orchestrating hush money payments to buy off women who said they'd had affairs with Trump.

His charitable foundation was forced to disband and Trump paid $2 million in part because of a lawsuit alleging it abused tax-exempt status.

Now, it's Trump's own real estate business. Prosecutors filed 15 felony counts in connection with an alleged tax scheme stretching back to 2005, in an extraordinary legal development against the former President's namesake company. Read the indictment.

Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty. Read the full story here.

Disdain for taxes flows from the top of the Trump pyramid. Trump has bragged about his ability to avoid paying taxes and fought hard to hide his tax returns from prosecutors and from Congress. However, we know thanks to The New York Times that he paid no income tax in some years thanks to massive write-offs. We know he has worked to make property seem less valuable for tax purposes and more valuable when he wants to appear wealthy, a practice the Manhattan DA has also scrutinized.

The anti-tax President. We also know that Trump's biggest achievement as President was a permanent slashing of US corporate tax rates and a temporary individual tax cut that drove up deficit spending.

More to come? But this relatively small-time alleged grift -- which prosecutors say included an array of luxury perks including an Upper West Side apartment, a pair of Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, and private school tuition for two family members -- is not the large-scale fraud that professional Trump haters might have been anticipating after years of scrutiny of Trump's affairs.

The Trump Organization said in a statement the prosecutors were engaging in political persecution.

"This is not justice; this is politics," it said in a statement attributed to a spokesman.

Loyal soldier. It may also be a form of pressure. Weisselberg, who has worked for Trump (and his father before him) since 1973, has declined to cooperate with prosecutors in a wider-ranging investigation of Trump.

These things take time. This passage from CNN's report shows just how long it takes to put together a detailed prosecution, but also how one case leads to the next:

The indictment of the Trump Organization is the product of more than two years of investigation by the district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., a probe that began with questions about accounting practices tied to hush-money payments made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and eventually led to a Supreme Court fight over a subpoena for Trump's tax documents.

"Tip of the iceberg." Cohen appeared on CNN Thursday and said he expects prosecutors will eventually bring charges against other Trump Organization executives -- if not the former President.

"The target of this investigation is not Allen Weisselberg," Cohen said. "Of course it's the CEO of the Trump Organization, Donald Trump himself."

Meet the characters. The CNN reporters covering this every day put together a sort of dramatis personae of this soap opera so the rest of us can get up to speed. Read the whole thing here.

But it includes Weisselberg, his son, Barry, who runs Trump's Central Park ice skating rink among other things and is going through an extremely contentious divorce with Jennifer Weisselberg, who cooperated with New York prosecutors.

Watch: She's talked about it all on CNN.

What else?

Voting restrictions okayed. Supreme Court gives states go-ahead to impose more restrictive voting laws, further erodes Voting Rights Act.

From CNN's report: 17 states have enacted 28 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

Massive deficits. From CNN's reporting: Unprecedented federal spending in response to the pandemic will push the budget deficit to $3 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.

That is according to updated forecasts by the nonpartisan budget office. That level would mean 2021's deficit is triple the shortfall of 2019, but about $130 billion lower than 2020. Last year, the deficit hit a record $3.129 trillion due to huge relief aid coupled with a big drop in economic activity.

New agreement for global minimum tax - From CNN's report: Countries including India, China and Switzerland have agreed to a broad framework for reform set out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The Paris-based group said Thursday that 130 countries and jurisdictions were on board, representing more than 90% of global economic output.

The OECD's framework includes a global minimum tax of at least 15% on multinational companies. The plan also holds that the biggest companies should pay tax where they generate sales and earn profits, and not just where they have a physical presence — a move that could have major ramifications for top tech companies like Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN).

Cheney defies threat, joins Insurrection review panel. Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney ignored a threat from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he would punish those who join a committee reviewing the January 6 insurrection and strip them of other committee assignments. Most Republicans want nothing to do with the review for fear of angering Trump, according to CNN's report.

Independence Day and Covid. The US will miss its domestic vaccination goal, even as it begins to send shots abroad. From CNN's report: The White House recently acknowledged the US would fall short of Biden's goals of having 70% of adult Americans with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot and 160 million fully vaccinated by July Fourth. Zients said the country has more work to do to get younger Americans vaccinated, and that he expected the US to hit those goals weeks after the initial target date.

More than 154 million Americans had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday morning, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 57% of Americans 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Clearing & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe from flooded roadways

Image

Griffin Bike Park breaks ground on new $150,000 facility

Image

Martin County Sheriff's Office looks at bonuses and new positions to help bring in more employees

Image

Now hiring: Indiana State Police is accepting applications

Image

Second Bloomfield woman to plead guilty for charges related to US Capitol insurrection

Image

New Indiana law makes stealing or buying stolen catalytic converters a felony offense

Image

Overnight: Clearing and cooler. Gentle north breeze. Low: 55°

Image

Local Reaction To Cosby Release

Image

Police find over $200,000 in meth during search of Terre Haute home

Image

Thursday: Scattered thundershowers. High: 82°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

New Indiana law makes stealing or buying stolen catalytic converters a felony offense

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391739

Reported Deaths: 25660
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55700110492
DuPage925651321
Will770301037
Lake684511022
Kane59547811
Winnebago34193510
Madison31139532
McHenry29205296
St. Clair28553519
Peoria23474343
Champaign21153156
Sangamon19155240
McLean18562190
Tazewell17245306
Rock Island15258329
Kankakee14601217
Kendall1330699
LaSalle12795251
Macon11013212
DeKalb10156121
Vermilion10053145
Adams8803127
Williamson7646134
Whiteside7206174
Boone684578
Ogle623084
Grundy599578
Clinton579691
Coles5779101
Knox5660156
Jackson511765
Henry507970
Livingston490891
Woodford485982
Stephenson483885
Macoupin480289
Effingham477173
Franklin455378
Marion4530117
Jefferson4446122
Monroe439994
Lee419254
Randolph417187
Fulton405259
Logan399764
Morgan396582
Christian384475
Montgomery380074
Bureau379285
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315868
McDonough294051
Jersey272352
Douglas260936
Saline260757
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union230341
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203927
Ford189350
Clark185033
Warren184849
Pike183353
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182331
Wayne182153
Carroll178637
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157329
Mason155345
Piatt152614
Clay150543
Mercer149934
Johnson148316
Greene145634
Wabash137112
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125512
Jasper116718
Marshall108319
Hamilton84416
Schuyler7837
Brown7506
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4873
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3314
Unassigned532433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753927

Reported Deaths: 13850
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1035391791
Lake560931016
Allen41820693
St. Joseph37041566
Hamilton36711423
Elkhart29472462
Tippecanoe23001229
Vanderburgh22644401
Porter19398327
Johnson18523389
Hendricks17753318
Clark13248196
Madison13213344
Vigo12655253
LaPorte12448222
Monroe12268177
Delaware10990198
Howard10393225
Kosciusko9652123
Hancock8606147
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7882156
Floyd7827180
Grant7264180
Wayne7174201
Boone7025104
Morgan6784141
Marshall6250116
Dubois6227118
Cass6035110
Dearborn590678
Henry5906111
Noble582789
Jackson509677
Shelby503496
Lawrence4779123
Gibson447295
Clinton445755
Montgomery442390
Harrison441875
DeKalb441685
Whitley407544
Huntington403781
Steuben402359
Miami397969
Jasper390655
Knox378991
Putnam374161
Wabash362483
Ripley348170
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334453
Daviess3051100
Wells296181
Decatur290092
Greene287285
Fayette284964
Posey274935
LaGrange273872
Scott270758
Clay268848
Washington246637
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain225748
Sullivan215543
Owen213758
Fulton204343
Jay201332
Carroll194121
Orange188655
Perry187337
Rush176126
Vermillion176044
Franklin170535
Tipton167447
Parke149816
Pike138534
Blackford136332
Pulaski120948
Newton117036
Brown104443
Benton104314
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85115
Switzerland8198
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424