Clear

Veterans mobilize to serve -- and vaccinate -- fellow Americans to fight Covid-19

When Covid-19 first hit the US, Team Rubicon and its army of veteran volunteers stepped up to help fellow Americans through the pandemic. Now they are supporting vaccination efforts across the country.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Kathleen Toner, CNN

Since early 2020, the coronavirus has posed a grave threat to the United States -- and throughout the pandemic, former service members have, once again, answered the call to protect and serve their fellow Americans.

Many have taken action with Team Rubicon, a non-profit that has helped veterans respond to more than 500 humanitarian disasters during the past decade.

The group was co-founded by Jake Wood, a former Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He led dozens of veterans on a mission to Haiti after the massive 2010 earthquake and realized that former service members could be a valuable resource in times of crisis.

"These are men and women who have volunteered to serve in harm's way before," said Wood, a 2012 CNN Hero. "They may have taken the uniform off, but they still have service in their hearts (and) they still have those incredible skills."

Team Rubicon lets veterans, who make up about 70% of its member base, put their experience to use helping others. It deploys international medical teams to assist with humanitarian crises worldwide. Domestically, volunteers often respond to natural disasters -- such as floods or tornadoes -- typically assisting with tasks like debris removal, search and rescue, hazard mitigation and volunteer management.

When Covid-19 hit the United States, Wood said he knew his volunteers could play a vital role.

"We immediately pivoted to get our volunteers doing work like supporting food banks, delivering groceries directly to people's doorsteps, setting up Covid testing sites," he said. "I'm really proud of the contribution we've made."

Early on, Wood asked all the volunteers on his roster -- then more than 120,000 -- as well as any others who wanted to help, to join the group's nationwide "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" campaign. The goal: to help the most vulnerable members of society in a way that keeps at-risk populations safe and contains the spread of the virus.

This campaign offered volunteers many ways to get involved. While most Team Rubicon operations are highly organized, Wood encouraged volunteers to do what he calls "individual acts of service" -- such as checking on an elderly neighbor or helping someone whose immune system is compromised.

Wood's group also assisted with a number of large-scale operations across the United States. Veterans helped get food to those in need, often in conjunction with organizations like Feeding America and Meals on Wheels. Additionally, Team Rubicon's volunteers helped operate critical health care efforts, such as a drive-thru testing site and a 250-bed federal medical station in Santa Clara, California.

For the past six months, the group has also been very involved with vaccination efforts in all 50 states.

"We've supported hundreds of sites across the country, doing the simple things like site setup and teardown, patient registration, optimizing patient flow," he said. "It's been a modern-day medical wartime effort to get doses into the arms of Americans. And so we're really proud we've been able to support nearly two million doses across the country."

During the pandemic alone, Team Rubicon says its volunteers have so far helped nearly 10 million people around the country.

"This was a whole of America emergency, and it required a whole of America response," Wood said. "This is a moment for all Americans to rise to the occasion by thinking about the greater good."

CNN spoke with Wood about his work. Below is an edited version of their conversation.

CNN: Your volunteers pitched in a lot with food distribution. Is that type of work usual for Team Rubicon?

Jake Wood: It's certainly outside the norm of what we do, but we quickly saw that food banks and food security in general would become really important in this pandemic. Many food banks and pantries rely on volunteers, like we do, but many of those (volunteers) tend to be in the at-risk demographic of over 65. So, those services were grinding to a halt, just as they were becoming more needed. Our volunteers have been helping with the logistics of food sorting and getting meals to people's doorsteps.

CNN: How has Team Rubicon been helping with the medical needs that have been sparked by this virus?

Wood: We have had volunteers on the front lines of all this -- whether they're running a testing site in North Carolina or a hospital center in California. We've also deployed members of our international medical team here domestically to help decompress health care systems that were overwhelmed.

One of my proudest accomplishments over the last year was the work that we did in the Navajo Nation. The people living there had one of the highest case rates and fatality rates of anywhere in America and Team Rubicon stepped in with hundreds of medical providers for nearly 300 days. I have no doubt that we were saving the lives of numerous people while we were there. And that's now extended into the vaccine work.

We've supported over 12,000 vaccinations in the Navajo Nation, which has one of the highest vaccine uptake rates of anywhere across the country, which is a testament to the community-oriented approach that they have. It's that mentality of, "We're in this together" -- and we need more of that across the country.

CNN: How do you think your group has handled all of the challenges posed by the pandemic?

Wood: Fifteen months ago, we were all faced with a choice: Were we going to retreat into our cave and hope that the pandemic would pass us by or were we going to help as many people as we could? And at Team Rubicon, we didn't blink. We stretched ourselves into missions that we had never imagined doing before.

Our team was flexible, adaptive, innovative -- and they were committed to helping their country during one of the greatest crises it's ever faced. The one thing that I'd want people to know about Team Rubicon is that when you need us, we will be there.

Want to get involved? Check out the Team Rubicon website and see how to help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Heavy rain early today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Scattered thundershowers. High: 82°

Image

Vaccinating the Homeless in Vigo County

Image

Prettyman ready to lead Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

They came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms, warm and humid. Low: 70°

Image

Vermillion County is working to provide high-speed internet county wide - here's how you can help

Image

they came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Jasper County experience it's first day with no reported COVID-19 cases in the community

Image

A 1967 Terre Haute unsolved murder is back in the spotlight as police exhume the victim's body

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391739

Reported Deaths: 25660
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55700110492
DuPage925651321
Will770301037
Lake684511022
Kane59547811
Winnebago34193510
Madison31139532
McHenry29205296
St. Clair28553519
Peoria23474343
Champaign21153156
Sangamon19155240
McLean18562190
Tazewell17245306
Rock Island15258329
Kankakee14601217
Kendall1330699
LaSalle12795251
Macon11013212
DeKalb10156121
Vermilion10053145
Adams8803127
Williamson7646134
Whiteside7206174
Boone684578
Ogle623084
Grundy599578
Clinton579691
Coles5779101
Knox5660156
Jackson511765
Henry507970
Livingston490891
Woodford485982
Stephenson483885
Macoupin480289
Effingham477173
Franklin455378
Marion4530117
Jefferson4446122
Monroe439994
Lee419254
Randolph417187
Fulton405259
Logan399764
Morgan396582
Christian384475
Montgomery380074
Bureau379285
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315868
McDonough294051
Jersey272352
Douglas260936
Saline260757
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union230341
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203927
Ford189350
Clark185033
Warren184849
Pike183353
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182331
Wayne182153
Carroll178637
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157329
Mason155345
Piatt152614
Clay150543
Mercer149934
Johnson148316
Greene145634
Wabash137112
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125512
Jasper116718
Marshall108319
Hamilton84416
Schuyler7837
Brown7506
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4873
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3314
Unassigned532433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753927

Reported Deaths: 13850
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1035391791
Lake560931016
Allen41820693
St. Joseph37041566
Hamilton36711423
Elkhart29472462
Tippecanoe23001229
Vanderburgh22644401
Porter19398327
Johnson18523389
Hendricks17753318
Clark13248196
Madison13213344
Vigo12655253
LaPorte12448222
Monroe12268177
Delaware10990198
Howard10393225
Kosciusko9652123
Hancock8606147
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7882156
Floyd7827180
Grant7264180
Wayne7174201
Boone7025104
Morgan6784141
Marshall6250116
Dubois6227118
Cass6035110
Dearborn590678
Henry5906111
Noble582789
Jackson509677
Shelby503496
Lawrence4779123
Gibson447295
Clinton445755
Montgomery442390
Harrison441875
DeKalb441685
Whitley407544
Huntington403781
Steuben402359
Miami397969
Jasper390655
Knox378991
Putnam374161
Wabash362483
Ripley348170
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334453
Daviess3051100
Wells296181
Decatur290092
Greene287285
Fayette284964
Posey274935
LaGrange273872
Scott270758
Clay268848
Washington246637
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain225748
Sullivan215543
Owen213758
Fulton204343
Jay201332
Carroll194121
Orange188655
Perry187337
Rush176126
Vermillion176044
Franklin170535
Tipton167447
Parke149816
Pike138534
Blackford136332
Pulaski120948
Newton117036
Brown104443
Benton104314
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85115
Switzerland8198
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424