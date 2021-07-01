Clear

Champlain Towers South engineering firm failed to keep occupants safe, lawsuit alleges

One Surfside condo resident heard noise well before; a new survivor's recording shows the shock of the collapse; and CNN gets a birds eye view of rescuers

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Curt Devine and Kristen Holmes, CNN

A family suing the Champlain Towers South condo association names the engineering firm that performed a 2018 structural analysis of the building as a defendant, arguing the firm should have more thoroughly examined the building's stability.

Maryland-based Morabito Consultants should have done so by "inspecting the sub-surface foundation," the lawsuit says.

A large portion of the condo tower crumbled to the ground last week, killing at least 18 people and leaving 147 unaccounted for.

Attorneys for the family of Harold Rosenberg, who remains unaccounted for, filed the suit Wednesday, alleging that after Morabito completed the 2018 structural analysis it should have submitted a written report to the town of Surfside certifying that the condo was structurally safe.

"The Morabito report did not certify that the building 'is structurally and electrically safe ... for continued occupancy,'" the suit states.

"Instead, in an apparent attempt to wash away its failures in the wake of this tragedy, Defendant Morabito submitted this report ... approximately 16 hours after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed," the suit states, referring to a document that firm president Frank Morabito filed with Surfside on June 24, the day the building fell.

Morabito says it offered detailed recommendations

Morabito, an engineer, produced the 2018 report for the building's condo association as part of Champlain Towers South's 40-year recertification effort -- a stringent process for updates and improvements enacted after Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

"Morabito Consultants provided the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association with detailed findings and recommendations nearly three years ago regarding the structural repairs that were needed on the building to ensure the safety of the residents and the public," a Morabito spokesman said in a statement to CNN.

It continued, "Morabito Consultants did their job, just as they have done for nearly four decades -- providing expert structural engineering counsel and services. And they will continue to work with the investigating authorities to understand why this structure failed, so that such a catastrophic event can never happen again."

In the survey widely reported by media, Morabito Consultants noted "abundant cracking and spalling" in concrete columns and walls, "exposed, deteriorating rebar" and failing waterproofing beneath the pool deck and entrance drive that was causing "major structural damage."

Morabito Consultants has said previously it "provided the condominium association with an estimate of the probable costs to make the extensive and necessary repairs. Among other things, our report detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete, which required repairs to ensure the safety of the residents and the public."

Attorneys want to inspect rubble before it's cleared

Rosenberg's family is also suing SD Architects, a firm the suit alleges failed to ensure appropriate corrective measures were taken in the building after it was retained to create plans for remediation work this year.

In an emergency motion filed Wednesday, attorneys asked for permission to conduct on-site inspections when search-and-rescue efforts end but before the site is cleared.

Even though government entities are gathering evidence, attorney Robert Mongeluzzi said, families don't know what is being collected and deserve the opportunity to have their own observers collect images with a drone.

"The key in building collapse cases is the evidence that is at the site," the lawyer said at a Wednesday news conference. "The families have not had a voice or a set of eyes in that process at all."

Rosenberg's three adult children allege in the lawsuit that the condo association failed to make structural repairs on the building due to a desire to save money.

Donna DiMaggio Berger, an attorney representing the condo association, didn't think the building was in a state of disrepair before its collapse, she told CNN on Monday. The board was hiring an engineer to evaluate who is responsible, she said.

Since last week's disaster, several lawsuits have been filed. At least one seeks class-action status.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Heavy rain early today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Scattered thundershowers. High: 82°

Image

Vaccinating the Homeless in Vigo County

Image

Prettyman ready to lead Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

They came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms, warm and humid. Low: 70°

Image

Vermillion County is working to provide high-speed internet county wide - here's how you can help

Image

they came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Jasper County experience it's first day with no reported COVID-19 cases in the community

Image

A 1967 Terre Haute unsolved murder is back in the spotlight as police exhume the victim's body

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391739

Reported Deaths: 25660
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55700110492
DuPage925651321
Will770301037
Lake684511022
Kane59547811
Winnebago34193510
Madison31139532
McHenry29205296
St. Clair28553519
Peoria23474343
Champaign21153156
Sangamon19155240
McLean18562190
Tazewell17245306
Rock Island15258329
Kankakee14601217
Kendall1330699
LaSalle12795251
Macon11013212
DeKalb10156121
Vermilion10053145
Adams8803127
Williamson7646134
Whiteside7206174
Boone684578
Ogle623084
Grundy599578
Clinton579691
Coles5779101
Knox5660156
Jackson511765
Henry507970
Livingston490891
Woodford485982
Stephenson483885
Macoupin480289
Effingham477173
Franklin455378
Marion4530117
Jefferson4446122
Monroe439994
Lee419254
Randolph417187
Fulton405259
Logan399764
Morgan396582
Christian384475
Montgomery380074
Bureau379285
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315868
McDonough294051
Jersey272352
Douglas260936
Saline260757
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union230341
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203927
Ford189350
Clark185033
Warren184849
Pike183353
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182331
Wayne182153
Carroll178637
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157329
Mason155345
Piatt152614
Clay150543
Mercer149934
Johnson148316
Greene145634
Wabash137112
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125512
Jasper116718
Marshall108319
Hamilton84416
Schuyler7837
Brown7506
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4873
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3314
Unassigned532433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753927

Reported Deaths: 13850
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1035391791
Lake560931016
Allen41820693
St. Joseph37041566
Hamilton36711423
Elkhart29472462
Tippecanoe23001229
Vanderburgh22644401
Porter19398327
Johnson18523389
Hendricks17753318
Clark13248196
Madison13213344
Vigo12655253
LaPorte12448222
Monroe12268177
Delaware10990198
Howard10393225
Kosciusko9652123
Hancock8606147
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7882156
Floyd7827180
Grant7264180
Wayne7174201
Boone7025104
Morgan6784141
Marshall6250116
Dubois6227118
Cass6035110
Dearborn590678
Henry5906111
Noble582789
Jackson509677
Shelby503496
Lawrence4779123
Gibson447295
Clinton445755
Montgomery442390
Harrison441875
DeKalb441685
Whitley407544
Huntington403781
Steuben402359
Miami397969
Jasper390655
Knox378991
Putnam374161
Wabash362483
Ripley348170
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334453
Daviess3051100
Wells296181
Decatur290092
Greene287285
Fayette284964
Posey274935
LaGrange273872
Scott270758
Clay268848
Washington246637
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain225748
Sullivan215543
Owen213758
Fulton204343
Jay201332
Carroll194121
Orange188655
Perry187337
Rush176126
Vermillion176044
Franklin170535
Tipton167447
Parke149816
Pike138534
Blackford136332
Pulaski120948
Newton117036
Brown104443
Benton104314
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85115
Switzerland8198
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424