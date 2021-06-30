Clear

Here's what is known about the Delta variant of coronavirus

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says he is concerned that the Detla variant of Covid-19 is behind the rise in cases of coronavirus in the US and warned that the unvaccinated are at risk because it spreads faster than any known variant.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is worrying officials around the world. Four major Australian cities went into a four-day "circuit-breaker" lockdown this week to try and stop it from spreading. Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, announced looser vaccination policies to try to get more people immunized before the variant could spread. Ireland delayed plans to resume indoor service in bars and restaurants and US officials urged Americans to get vaccinated to stop its spread.

The World Health Organization says the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, has spread to at least 85 countries since it was first identified in India last fall.

Here's what is known about the variant so far:

It's spreading fast

By mid-June, the Delta variant accounted for 99% of Covid-19 cases in the UK, according to Public Health England, and it is set to account for 90% of cases in Europe by the end of August, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now estimates the variant accounts for 26% of new Covid-19 cases -- or at least, that it did as of June 19.

It accounted for 10% of lineages as of June 5, meaning its prevalence more than doubled in just two weeks.

Genetic testing company Helix tells CNN that Delta accounts for 40% of cases in the US at present.

"Every two weeks for the last month or two this has been doubling," Dr. Mark Mulligan, director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center, told an International Antiviral Society--USA briefing Tuesday.

"The data from England has shown that it outcompeted the Alpha variant in that population. That is strong head to head evidence that it is a better transmitter," Andrew Pekosz, a professor of immunology and molecular microbiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNN.

"Here in the US it is doing very similar things. It seems to be on its way to becoming the dominant lineage in the US."

It's more transmissible

"Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said Friday.

The virus carries a cluster of mutations, including one known as L452R, that helps it infect human cells more easily.

"We learned this virus, a variant of Covid, is highly transmissible -- the most transmissible we've seen to date," US Surgeon-General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN Wednesday.

"This is, again, a serious threat and we are seeing it spread among unvaccinated people."

The ECDC estimates its about 40% to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant -- making it about half again as contagious.

Vaccines protect against it - but not perfectly

Real life and laboratory evidence both suggest that fully vaccinated people are protected against the Delta variant.

"The good news is if you are vaccinated -- and fully vaccinated means two weeks after your last shot -- then there is good evidence that you have a high degree of protection against this virus," Murthy told CNN's Erica Hill Wednesday. "But if you are not vaccinated, then you are in trouble."

Vaccine maker Moderna released results Tuesday showing that blood taken from vaccinated people could neutralize Delta, as well as other variants including Alpha, the Beta or B.1.351 variant first seen in South African, and Gamma, or P.1, which has swept Brazil.

"Vaccines can handle it," Mulligan said. "In most cases, we have a cushion of magnitude in circulating antibody and other cellular responses. The vaccines are able to handle this."

And in US states with lower vaccination rates, the Delta variant is more prevalent than in states where the majority of the populations are immunized.

In Missouri, for example, data from Johns Hopkins University shows the infection rate is about 3.5 times the national average. And CDC data shows Delta accounts for about 57.5% of cases in the region that includes Missouri, where under 40% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 47% of the US population overall.

But none of the coronavirus vaccines are 100% effective, so there can be infections even in fully vaccinated people.

"It is possible that you will see people who are infected get breakthrough infections," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday.

"We haven't formally proven yet how much diminution there is in the likelihood of transmitting it to someone else -- including children -- and that's one of the reasons why you've got to be careful when you're dealing with something like the Delta variant," said Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"With millions of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, some people who are fully vaccinated will still get sick if they are exposed," CDC spokesperson Jade Fulce told CNN in an email Friday.

"However, people with breakthrough infections may get less severely ill or have a shorter illness than they would have if they had not been vaccinated."

Everyday measures prevent transmission

There's nothing about the Delta variant that makes it different in terms of how it transmits. Coronaviruses are passed in the air and, to a smaller degree, on surfaces that people may touch.

Masks, physical distancing and good ventilation all work to prevent transmission, as does handwashing and keeping surfaces clean.

It's not clear whether it it's more dangerous

While some public officials have said they believe the Delta variant is more dangerous that other lineages of the virus, there's no hard evidence showing this.

The cluster of defining mutations on Delta indicate it is more transmissible and can hide to a small degree from the body's immune response. but none suggest it is more virulent or more pathogenic -- that is causes more severe disease.

It does not carry two other worrying mutations known as E484K and N501Y -- which are seen in the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant first seen in Britain, which swept many countries at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, and also in the B.1.351 variant of Beta variant first seen in South Africa, and well as the P.1 or Gamma variant.

"It has a few unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that would suggest it is able to bind to human cells better and perhaps evade antibody responses that target the spike protein," Pekosz said.

That could mean people who were infected with earlier lineages of coronavirus and recovered could more easily get infected with Delta. It also suggests antibody-based treatments might be slightly less effective. But as shown in laboratory tests, the vaccines cause an overwhelming immune response, stronger and broader than natural infection, that should protect most vaccinated people against serious illness and even mild infection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm & Humid, Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

They came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms, warm and humid. Low: 70°

Image

Vermillion County is working to provide high-speed internet county wide - here's how you can help

Image

they came after us Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

Image

Jasper County experience it's first day with no reported COVID-19 cases in the community

Image

A 1967 Terre Haute unsolved murder is back in the spotlight as police exhume the victim's body

Image

Indiana is a national leader in work zone safety

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 84

Image

Why veteran suicide numbers are sky-rocketing and how you can help

Image

Local organization picks up big honor as the help local veterans

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391480

Reported Deaths: 25656
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55695110490
DuPage925611325
Will770261036
Lake684511021
Kane59547810
Winnebago34182510
Madison31114531
McHenry29206296
St. Clair28525519
Peoria23474343
Champaign21148156
Sangamon19149240
McLean18559190
Tazewell17242306
Rock Island15258329
Kankakee14598217
Kendall1330499
LaSalle12795250
Macon11015212
DeKalb10152121
Vermilion10053145
Adams8787127
Williamson7643134
Whiteside7203174
Boone684578
Ogle622984
Grundy599578
Clinton579591
Coles5779101
Knox5660156
Jackson511365
Henry507970
Livingston490791
Woodford485582
Stephenson483785
Macoupin479489
Effingham477172
Franklin455378
Marion4527117
Jefferson4440122
Monroe439994
Lee419354
Randolph416787
Fulton405059
Logan399764
Morgan396282
Christian384375
Montgomery379974
Bureau379185
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315668
McDonough293751
Jersey272152
Douglas260936
Saline260757
Lawrence241027
Shelby232738
Union229541
Crawford214625
Bond208624
Cass203727
Ford189350
Clark184833
Warren184849
Jo Daviess183024
Pike182953
Hancock182131
Wayne181953
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157329
Mason154945
Piatt152614
Clay150343
Mercer149934
Johnson148216
Greene145634
Wabash136712
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125312
Jasper116718
Marshall108319
Hamilton84416
Schuyler7837
Brown7466
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58112
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4873
Alexander47511
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3314
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753528

Reported Deaths: 13844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1035091791
Lake560371015
Allen41799693
St. Joseph37036566
Hamilton36694423
Elkhart29463461
Tippecanoe22989229
Vanderburgh22622401
Porter19381327
Johnson18517389
Hendricks17741318
Clark13247196
Madison13206344
Vigo12648253
LaPorte12443222
Monroe12259177
Delaware10988198
Howard10386225
Kosciusko9650123
Hancock8603147
Bartholomew8179157
Warrick7878156
Floyd7823180
Grant7259180
Wayne7173201
Boone7020102
Morgan6780141
Marshall6241116
Dubois6227118
Cass6034110
Henry5906111
Dearborn590178
Noble582789
Jackson509677
Shelby503296
Lawrence4772122
Gibson446695
Clinton445355
Harrison441775
Montgomery441790
DeKalb441485
Whitley407344
Huntington403581
Steuben402159
Miami397869
Jasper390255
Knox378791
Putnam373861
Wabash362483
Ripley347770
Adams345755
Jefferson336486
White334253
Daviess3049100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287185
Fayette284964
Posey274835
LaGrange273872
Scott270558
Clay268348
Washington246537
Randolph245383
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228159
Fountain224548
Sullivan215343
Owen213458
Fulton204143
Jay201332
Carroll194021
Orange188555
Perry187337
Rush176026
Vermillion175844
Franklin170535
Tipton167347
Parke149816
Pike138534
Blackford136332
Pulaski120948
Newton116836
Brown104443
Benton104114
Crawford102516
Martin91915
Warren84515
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424